Mural celebrates North Minneapolis grocery store's 5th anniversary

Read on www.fox9.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
Revival to close its original Minneapolis restaurant
Revival, home to arguably the Twin Cities' best fried chicken, is closing its original location in Minneapolis. Owners Thomas Boemer and Nick Rancone made the announcement on Instagram thatt hey're closing down the 4257 Nicollet Avenue location where they made their debut to huge acclaim in 2015. But fried chicken...
The former Bachelor Farmer space is sold in Minneapolis
Chef and restaurateur Daniel del Prado announced Friday he's purchased the former Bachelor Farmer restaurant with plans to bring a new steakhouse to the North Loop district of Minneapolis. Del Prado and friend Ryan Burnet announced they'd finalized the purchase of the space at 50 North 2nd Ave. A new...
fox9.com
Uptown hopes return of art fair is return to normalcy as well
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Near the corner of Lake and Hennepin, one of the biggest art fairs in the state is back for the first time since 2019. "I think it's great. I hope everything goes ok for the entire weekend, and they have decent weather, and a lot of people come down to watch and see," said fairgoer Mary Ross of Champlin.
Gallery: Sale of Minneapolis penthouse marks highest price for condo in MN history
A downtown Minneapolis condo on the market for nearly $7 million has sold, marking the highest sale price for a property of its type in state history. The penthouse condo at the Washburn Lofts at 700 S. 2nd St., next to the Mill City Museum in Minneapolis' Warehouse District, sold within 22 days at its asking price of $6.995 million.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hot1047.com
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
vinepair.com
The Best Places to Drink in the Twin Cities
For more of the best places to drink, check out our other City Guides. The Twin Cities drinks scene has always been cool — literally. The restaurant scenes of Minneapolis and St. Paul have developed in the past 10 years to be some of the most dynamic and diverse in the country. While some classics were built to last (hotdish, anyone?), the Twin Cities feature vibrant dining from the ultra-casual to the fantastical, including some stunning James Beard Award winners.
fox9.com
58th annual Harvest Festival runs through Sunday in Jordan
The 58th annual Harvest Festival in Jordan runs through Sunday. It will feature old-time tractors and farm equipment, and is put on by the Scott County Threshers Association.
tornadopix.com
Want to buy a home in Minneapolis right next to a 92-year-old grain elevator?
It’s rare to find a 1,325-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home south of Minneapolis for less than $200,000. It is rare to find one located less than 200 feet from the date of artificial grain. But this is the case at 3401 E. 41st St. The isolated house, right next to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Want a piece of Chino Latino to take home?
Chino Latino, a former Uptown staple before it closed in 2020, is selling much of its inventory in an online auction over the next two weeks. Many of the fixtures and equipment have remained inside the former restaurant, such as chairs, bar tops, TVs, decor, the main bar, sushi bar, coolers and more.
St. Paul man charged with lottery fraud for allegedly redeeming stolen tickets
EAGAN, Minn. -- A St. Paul man faces charges for allegedly redeeming lottery tickets that he stole from a liquor store in Inver Grove Heights.Shane Thomas Lloyd, 43, was charged in Dakota County for four counts of lottery fraud. Charges say that officers received a report of a break in at the liquor store on April 16 at 3:45 a.m. A few items were taken, including some scratch-off lottery tickets. The next morning, several of the lottery tickets that had been stolen were redeemed at four separate gas stations in Eagan.After looking at security camera footage, agents identified Lloyd as the suspect, the complaint says. In a statement, Lloyd identified himself in the footage but didn't say where he'd gotten the tickets. "If I rat, people will kill me," he said in his statement.Lloyd is in custody. Lottery fraud carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.
fox9.com
Mall of America reopens after shooting | KMSP
The Mall of America reopened Friday after a shooting sent stores into lockdown the day before. Extra police and security have been added to the mall since the incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox9.com
Hennepin Avenue redesign, bus lane additions pass Minneapolis City Council
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A controversial part of the redesign of Hennepin Ave through Uptown Minneapolis received approval from the Minneapolis City Council Thursday, setting the stage for implementation of a project that has been long debated. Thursday the project was approved by a vote of 11-2, with members Lisa...
fox9.com
Mall of America shooting: Shots fired in Nike store after dispute
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting at Mall of America sent the mall into lockdown on Thursday afternoon, with police calling it an isolated incident. Police don't believe anyone was hurt by gunfire when someone opened fire inside the Mall of America on Thursday, creating a panic and sending the mall into lockdown.
fox9.com
Mall of America shooting: Mall closing for night after shooter flees
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting at Mall of America sent the mall into lockdown on Thursday afternoon, with police calling it an isolated incident. MOA lockdown being lifted, mall will remain closed. As of 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, the mall was in the process of lifting the lockdown...
All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota
Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
minnesotamonthly.com
Seven Waterfalls to Visit Near the Twin Cities
Living in Minnesota, the land of lakes and rivers, will introduce you to some impressive cascades and waterfalls. Popular spots include the beautiful North Shore of scenic Lake Superior, but there are many additional natural falls in the state. Here are seven waterfalls to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities.
Five charming small towns in Minnesota have been ranked as a must-visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're going to Minnesota on vacation or looking for some good places to live in the state, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following small towns.
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in Minnesota
If you're a Fleet Farm fan in Minnesota, we have great news. The popular retail chain just announced that they plan to open another new store location this fall. Fleet Farm is continuing its expansion in Minnesota with plans to open another new store this September.
Crews clear south Minneapolis encampment days after man was found shot in tent
MINNEAPOLIS -- A homeless encampment in south Minneapolis was cleared Friday days after a man was found fatally shot in a tent.City workers put up temporary fencing in the area of East 28th Street and Nicollet Avenue. The city says the move was made to ensure the safety of people who live nearby. On Tuesday night, emergency crews found a man in a tent who'd been shot. He later died at the hospital. The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Comments / 0