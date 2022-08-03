Read on www.cbssports.com
Astros' Justin Verlander earns conditional $25 million player option by clearing 130-inning threshold
Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander opened his August with an impressive start on Thursday night against the Cleveland Guardians. He threw six shutout innings, surrendering two hits and issuing one walk versus five strikeouts. The outing improved his seasonal marks to a 1.73 ERA (221 ERA+) and a 5.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 130 innings.
Brewers lose Dinelson Lamet on waivers to Rockies, days after acquiring him in Josh Hader trade
The Colorado Rockies announced on Friday that they had claimed right-handed pitcher Dinelson Lamet off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. (Fellow righty Ashton Goudeau was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.) Lamet's addition to the Rockies caps off an unusual week of transactions involving him, the most notable of which occurred on Monday, when he was sent to Milwaukee as part of the four-player return in the Josh Hader trade.
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Takes seat Saturday
Ruiz is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies. Tres Barrera will step in behind the plate to catch for starter Patrick Corbin. Ruiz has not lived up to expectations this season -- his first full season in the Nationals organization -- after coming over from the Dodgers in the Trea Turner-Max Scherzer deal. However, the Nationals have completely torn it down, and they have every incentive to play Ruiz as much as he can handle down the stretch.
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Returning for nightcap
Haniger (ankle) will be activated off the injured list ahead of the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Haniger won't be active for the afternoon game but is considered ready to go after posting a 1.055 OPS in 11 rehab appearances. He played just nine games prior to spraining his ankle, so he might be eased back into action initially, but he should fill an important role for the Mariners down the stretch.
Dodgers win seventh straight with 8-3 win over Padres
Max Muncy blasted a three-run homer in the fifth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers added two unearned runs in
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Wins debut with Phils
Syndergaard (6-8) allowed four earned runs on 11 hits and no walks while striking out two across five innings to earn the win Thursday against the Nationals. Of the 11 hits Syndergaard surrendered, only one went for extra bases. That allowed him to avoid a disastrous start in his debut with the Phillies, though he was forced to regularly work out of jams and managed only seven swinging strikes on 79 total pitches against a depleted Nationals lineup. Despite racking up only 66 strikeouts across 85 frames for the season, Syndergaard has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 12 of his 16 starts, which has resulted in a 4.02 ERA and 1.27 WHIP.
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Needs Tommy John surgery
Castellanos (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. This is one of the worst parts of the calendar to need the procedure, as it will be a challenge for Castellanos to get all the way back before the end of the 2023 season. He logged a 5.68 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 44.1 innings across 11 appearances for the big club.
Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Recalled by Rockies
Feltner was recalled by the Rockies on Friday. Felner was sent down after serving as the extra man in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Padres. He failed to impress in that start, allowing three runs on eight hits in 3.2 innings, but he could get at least a couple more turns in the rotation after Chad Kuhl (hip) hit the injured list.
Cubs designate Andrelton Simmons for assignment after activating veteran infielder from injured list
The Chicago Cubs reinstated infielder Andrelton Simmons from the injured list on Saturday and then designated him for assignment. Simmons had not appeared in a game since July 10 because of a strained right shoulder. The Cubs will now have seven days to place him on waivers or release him.
Red Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Moving back to reserve role
Sanchez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Kansas City, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. Sanchez had started each of the last four games at the keystone, but his playing time is likely to dip moving forward after Rafael Devers came off the injured list Tuesday. With Devers back in the fold at third base, utility man Christian Arroyo can slide over to second base, where he'll likely play on a regular basis so long as Trevor Story (wrist) remains sidelined. Sanchez hasn't made a case for holding down an everyday role after going 2-for-33 at the plate since his July 22 promotion from Triple-A Worcester.
Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery: Removed for precautionary purposes
Montgomery was removed from Saturday's game against the Yankees prior to the sixth inning due to leg cramps, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Montgomery cruised against his former team, allowing just two hits, but his night came to an early end due to the leg issue. The Cardinals noted Montgomery's removal was for precautionary purposes, so it seems more likely than not that he will take the ball the next time through rotation. He tentatively lines up for a home start versus the Brewers in next weekend's series.
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: On bench Thursday
Alfaro isn't starting Thursday against the Rockies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Alfaro started the last three games and went 3-for-12 with three RBI, a run and five strikeouts. Austin Nola is taking over behind the dish and batting eighth.
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Dealing with back tightness
Rizzo, who was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Cardinals, is dealing with lower-back tightness, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. He missed four games due to lower-back stiffness in early July, as Rivera notes. For now it seems like Rizzo is day-to-day with the issue, and the Yankees have enough depth to give him a few days to get right if necessary. Aaron Hicks was added to Friday's lineup after Rizzo was scratched.
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Plays catch Wednesday
Albies (foot) played catch Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Albies shed his walking boot last week and is taking part in light baseball activities. Assuming he feels good after playing catch, the 25-year-old is expected to ramp up his rehab process over the next few weeks. Albies will likely be in the mix to return from the injured list around mid-to-late August.
Mariners' Brennan Bernardino: Called up for doubleheader
Bernardino was called up by the Mariners to serve as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels. The 30-year-old lefty made his big-league debut last Sunday Sunday against the Astros, retiring one batter while giving up a hit, a walk and an unearned run. He's been effective in 12.1 innings for Triple-A Tacoma, giving up one earned run while striking out 17 and walking three.
Padres' Steven Wilson: Optioned to El Paso
Wilson was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Saturday. It's not every day you see a pitcher with a 3.57 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 33 appearances sent packing. The Padres are getting Robert Suarez (knee) back from the injured list, and Wilson is a rookie with options. He should be back with the big-league team in short order.
How did the Nationals get here? Four reasons they went from 2019 champs to 2022 chumps
Less than three years ago the Washington Nationals were on top of the baseball world. They completed an improbable run to grabbing the 2019 World Series championship after being a) 19-31 on May 23, b) down two runs in the eighth inning of the Wild Card Game, c) down two runs in the eighth inning of NLDS Game 5, and d) down three games to two in the World Series. The 2019 Nationals refused to die.
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: MRI reveals best-case results
Kershaw's MRI on his back didn't reveal anything new, which manager Dave Roberts called a best-case scenario, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. He was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with lower-back pain and won't be eligible to be activated until Aug. 20. Kershaw will go the rest-and-rehab route and the hope is that he can return to the rotation in short order. Ryan Pepiot is expected to slot into the rotation in Kershaw's spot next week.
Reds' Hunter Greene: Getting tests done in Cincy
Greene, who is on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain, will have tests done in Cincinnati and is without a timetable to return, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. According to manager David Bell, this is something Greene has felt from time to time this season and he...
Mets' Tomas Nido: Moves into timeshare
Nido is on the bench for Thursday's game against Atlanta. With the Mets activating James McCann (oblique) from the injured list Thursday and inserting into the lineup, Nido's reign as the team's No. 1 catcher will come to an end. Though McCann has operated as the Mets' top option behind the plate when healthy during his two seasons with the team, manager Buck Showalter said Wednesday that McCann and Nido are likely to be used in a near-50/50 timeshare at catcher in the short-term future, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Once McCann's oblique injury is further behind him, however, expect him to eventually get the lion's share of the starts.
