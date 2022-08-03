Read on www.cbssports.com
Astros' Justin Verlander earns conditional $25 million player option by clearing 130-inning threshold
Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander opened his August with an impressive start on Thursday night against the Cleveland Guardians. He threw six shutout innings, surrendering two hits and issuing one walk versus five strikeouts. The outing improved his seasonal marks to a 1.73 ERA (221 ERA+) and a 5.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 130 innings.
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera uncertain whether he'll return for 2023 season as he deals with knee issues
Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera isn't yet certain whether he'll return for the 2023 MLB season. The 39-year-old Cabrera has shown signs of decline at the plate, and of late he's been dealing with knee issues that have limited his ability to play, even as the team's designated hitter. Via...
Brewers lose Dinelson Lamet on waivers to Rockies, days after acquiring him in Josh Hader trade
The Colorado Rockies announced on Friday that they had claimed right-handed pitcher Dinelson Lamet off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. (Fellow righty Ashton Goudeau was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.) Lamet's addition to the Rockies caps off an unusual week of transactions involving him, the most notable of which occurred on Monday, when he was sent to Milwaukee as part of the four-player return in the Josh Hader trade.
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Returning for nightcap
Haniger (ankle) will be activated off the injured list ahead of the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Haniger won't be active for the afternoon game but is considered ready to go after posting a 1.055 OPS in 11 rehab appearances. He played just nine games prior to spraining his ankle, so he might be eased back into action initially, but he should fill an important role for the Mariners down the stretch.
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Takes seat Saturday
Ruiz is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies. Tres Barrera will step in behind the plate to catch for starter Patrick Corbin. Ruiz has not lived up to expectations this season -- his first full season in the Nationals organization -- after coming over from the Dodgers in the Trea Turner-Max Scherzer deal. However, the Nationals have completely torn it down, and they have every incentive to play Ruiz as much as he can handle down the stretch.
Tom Brady missing from second straight Buccaneers practice due to personal matter
For the third straight day, and the second straight practice, there was no sign of Tom Brady at Buccaneers training camp Friday. The star quarterback had a scheduled rest day on Wednesday, along with other veterans, and Tampa Bay did not hold practice Thursday. A day later, and Brady was still a no-show on the field, with the Bucs later announcing an excused absence due to a personal matter.
Guardians designate Franmil Reyes for assignment just days after optioning Opening Day cleanup hitter
The Cleveland Guardians announced a series of roster moves on their Twitter account on Saturday, most notably designating outfielder Franmil Reyes for assignment and releasing first baseman Bobby Bradley. The Guardians also swapped out right-handed pitchers, optioning Hunter Gaddis to Triple-A Columbus and purchasing the contract of Jake Jewell. Reyes,...
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Rehab assignment about to begin
Tatis (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio either Saturday or Sunday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. The Padres won't put a timetable on Tatis returning to the big-league lineup, but this is obviously an important step. Cassavell notes that Tatis has progressed relatively quickly through each step since he was cleared to begin swinging a bat.
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Wins debut with Phils
Syndergaard (6-8) allowed four earned runs on 11 hits and no walks while striking out two across five innings to earn the win Thursday against the Nationals. Of the 11 hits Syndergaard surrendered, only one went for extra bases. That allowed him to avoid a disastrous start in his debut with the Phillies, though he was forced to regularly work out of jams and managed only seven swinging strikes on 79 total pitches against a depleted Nationals lineup. Despite racking up only 66 strikeouts across 85 frames for the season, Syndergaard has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 12 of his 16 starts, which has resulted in a 4.02 ERA and 1.27 WHIP.
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Needs Tommy John surgery
Castellanos (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. This is one of the worst parts of the calendar to need the procedure, as it will be a challenge for Castellanos to get all the way back before the end of the 2023 season. He logged a 5.68 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 44.1 innings across 11 appearances for the big club.
Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Recalled by Rockies
Feltner was recalled by the Rockies on Friday. Felner was sent down after serving as the extra man in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Padres. He failed to impress in that start, allowing three runs on eight hits in 3.2 innings, but he could get at least a couple more turns in the rotation after Chad Kuhl (hip) hit the injured list.
Red Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Moving back to reserve role
Sanchez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Kansas City, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. Sanchez had started each of the last four games at the keystone, but his playing time is likely to dip moving forward after Rafael Devers came off the injured list Tuesday. With Devers back in the fold at third base, utility man Christian Arroyo can slide over to second base, where he'll likely play on a regular basis so long as Trevor Story (wrist) remains sidelined. Sanchez hasn't made a case for holding down an everyday role after going 2-for-33 at the plate since his July 22 promotion from Triple-A Worcester.
Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery: Removed for precautionary purposes
Montgomery was removed from Saturday's game against the Yankees prior to the sixth inning due to leg cramps, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Montgomery cruised against his former team, allowing just two hits, but his night came to an early end due to the leg issue. The Cardinals noted Montgomery's removal was for precautionary purposes, so it seems more likely than not that he will take the ball the next time through rotation. He tentatively lines up for a home start versus the Brewers in next weekend's series.
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Takes second straight blown save
Holmes (5-3) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in one innings, taking a blown save and the loss Friday versus the Cardinals. Holmes was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the eighth inning, but he allowed a two-run double to Paul DeJong. The Yankees couldn't even the score, leaving Holmes with his second loss and second blown save in as many appearances. Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reported after the game that manager Aaron Boone said Aroldis Chapman would have received a save chance had Holmes held the lead. With Holmes' form slipping, his time as the Yankees' closer could be drawing to a close. The right-hander has a 2.12 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 50:14 K:BB while going 17-for-21 in save chances across 46.2 innings this season.
Cubs designate Andrelton Simmons for assignment after activating veteran infielder from injured list
The Chicago Cubs reinstated infielder Andrelton Simmons from the injured list on Saturday and then designated him for assignment. Simmons had not appeared in a game since July 10 because of a strained right shoulder. The Cubs will now have seven days to place him on waivers or release him.
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: On bench Thursday
Alfaro isn't starting Thursday against the Rockies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Alfaro started the last three games and went 3-for-12 with three RBI, a run and five strikeouts. Austin Nola is taking over behind the dish and batting eighth.
WATCH: Jake Bobo on Adjusting to SoCal Lifestyle, UCLA's Offense
The recent Duke transfer divided the internet with his In-N-Out takes during spring camp.
Dodgers' Max Muncy: Out against lefty
Muncy is not in Friday's lineup against the Padres, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. With Miguel Vargas and Chris Taylor active, Muncy may start to sit regularly against lefties, as he is in this one against Sean Manaea. Muncy is hitting .250/.333/.417 with one home run and 12 strikeouts over his last 10 games.
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Out of ninth-inning role
The Diamondbacks will go with a closer-by-committee approach going forward, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. Melancon is 3-10 with a 4.66 ERA and 1.58 WHIP this season. In a perfect world for Arizona, Melancon would have been good as the closer through four months and they could have...
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Dealing with back tightness
Rizzo, who was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Cardinals, is dealing with lower-back tightness, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. He missed four games due to lower-back stiffness in early July, as Rivera notes. For now it seems like Rizzo is day-to-day with the issue, and the Yankees have enough depth to give him a few days to get right if necessary. Aaron Hicks was added to Friday's lineup after Rizzo was scratched.
