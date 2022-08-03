ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Arizona Man Sentenced For 2004 Cedar City Rape

(Cedar City, UT) -- An Arizona man could spend the rest of his life in prison for raping a Cedar City woman in 2004. David Slade was sentenced this week after pleading guilty and is currently serving 15 years in an Arizona prison for a similar crime. He was arrested after Arizona authorities identified him as the suspect in the Flagstaff rape in 2003 and the Cedar City rape in 2004. Both victims were around 18-years-old at the time.
