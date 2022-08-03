Read on www.nbcnews.com
ksl.com
Thousands of fentanyl pills recovered during stop on I-15 as overdose deaths double in Utah
ST. GEORGE —Thousands of fentanyl pills were recovered during a traffic stop on Interstate 15 early Tuesday morning that resulted in an arrest as the nationwide wave of the synthetic opioid continues to enter not only Utah but every other state in the U.S., the Drug Enforcement Administration says.
Woman seen bloodied, yelling in NJ semi-truck found safe after 26-hour search
The search for a woman who was allegedly seen bleeding from the face and yelling for help in a white tractor-trailer cab in New Jersey has been found safe after a 26-hour manhunt, police announced Thursday evening. A search was launched Wednesday afternoon after a witness reported seeing the woman...
890kdxu.com
Arizona Man Sentenced For 2004 Cedar City Rape
(Cedar City, UT) -- An Arizona man could spend the rest of his life in prison for raping a Cedar City woman in 2004. David Slade was sentenced this week after pleading guilty and is currently serving 15 years in an Arizona prison for a similar crime. He was arrested after Arizona authorities identified him as the suspect in the Flagstaff rape in 2003 and the Cedar City rape in 2004. Both victims were around 18-years-old at the time.
Woman arrested in high-speed crash that killed 5 in Los Angeles County
A woman accused of causing a crash that killed five people, including a pregnant woman, Thursday in Los Angeles County has been arrested, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver, Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was hospitalized with moderate injuries and faces a charge of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence,...
Ten killed in Pennsylvania house fire
Ten people were killed in a Pennsylvania house fire, three children and one off-duty firefighter were among the victims. Aug. 6, 2022.
Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel
MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
Remains of 10 people, including 3 children, found in rubble of Pennsylvania house fire
The remains of 10 people, including three children, were found in the rubble of a rural Pennsylvania home that was destroyed in a fire Friday, state police said. The deceased included seven adults ranging in age from 19 to 79, two boys ages 5 and 6, and a 7-year-old girl, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
kptv.com
Driver illegally passing on two-lane road nearly rams Oregon trooper
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A driver in a car who was attempting to pass a semi-truck on a two-lane road nearly rammed an Oregon state trooper head-on, and it was caught on the officer’s dash cam. The incident happened on August 2, 2022, on Hwy 20 about 20 miles...
Multiple injured, including two police officers, after vehicle plows through New Mexico parade
Multiple people were injured, including two police officers, after a car plowed through a parade celebrating Native American culture in New Mexico Thursday evening, police say. The incident unfolded at the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration, honoring Native American culture and heritage, New Mexico State Police said. The parade started...
kjzz.com
Two Salt Lake County fugitives arrested in Nevada, connection with several burglaries
MESQUITE, Nev. (KUTV) — Two Salt Lake County fugitives were taken into custody in Nevada on Wednesday after discovering both were registered to a hotel room. According to Mesquite police, Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31 of Magna and Sherri Lee Vigil, 28, of Salt Lake were connected with eight different vehicle burglaries among other crimes.
Three Men Charged in Oregon With Stealing 360,000 Gallons of Water for Their 10,000 Illegal Marijuana Plants
Three men, including one from Mexico, are accused of growing more than 10,000 illegal marijuana plants and stealing 360,000 gallons of water after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office raided a property near Sprague River. Police found 20 greenhouses with thousands of unsanctioned marijuana plants at the alleged illegal growing...
Man shot and killed by police near Utah state border
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An officer-involved shooting occurred on Wednesday near the Utah and Arizona Stateline, according to St. George Police. At approximately 7:21 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Port of Entry on I-15 northbound near the Stateline. Troopers arrived at 7:38 a.m. and located an […]
kslnewsradio.com
Utah man identified in Idaho drowning death
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in an accident at Pillar Falls on Saturday. The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office confirmed Corey Grant Collard had been recreating in the area when the incident occurred. According to Lori Stewart, a public information officer with the Twin Falls...
Authorities investigating disappearance of East Idaho man
Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing East Idaho man. Mitchell J. Smaellie, 66, was last seen in Tetonia around 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Teton County Sheriff's Office reported. He was wearing a tan long sleeve shirt, blue Levi's jeans, work boots and a cap and was driving a camouflage ATV with an egg crate on the front at the time of his disappearance, authorities said. If you have any information on Smaellie's whereabouts please contact the Sheriff's Office at 208-354-2323.
11-year-old 'attacked' by police at California State Fair, family says
An 11-year-old Black boy was "attacked" by police during "Kids Day" at the California State Fair, according to his family and Black Lives Matter Sacramento. Elijah Hunter's family, their attorney, Black Lives Matter Sacramento and the Greater Sacramento National Association for the Advancement of Colored People gathered Monday for a news conference to demand policy changes at Cal Expo, which hosts the fair.
Entire Washington Town Told To Evacuate Over Raging Wildfire
The raging wildfire has torched ten homes, so far.
kbsi23.com
4 arrested after large amount of fentanyl tablets found
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man from Paducah and three others from Arizona were arrested Wednesday afternoon after Paducah police found a large amount of fentanyl tablets. Jujuan V. Freeman, 34, of Trimble Street, faces a charge of aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (28 grams or more/fentanyl). Jacorion...
What Alex Jones’ $50 million fine means for others profiting off disinformation
After a Texas court handed conspiracy theorist Alex Jones a $50 million punishment for defaming the family of a Sandy Hook mass shooting victim, Jones was back online, calling the trial “rigged.” But, the mother of Jesse Lewis, a child gunned down in 2012, called the sentencing a win for all the victims’ families. The defamation judgement could serve as a precedent for other misinformation-related cases moving through the courts: showing what people can say and whether they can make money doing it online.Aug. 6, 2022.
Alabama police chief, assistant chief on leave amid racist message allegations
Residents in Vincent, Alabama, gathered to express their anger and frustration about the assistant police chief who was accused of sending racially offensive text messages to other officers. WVTM reports.Aug. 5, 2022.
