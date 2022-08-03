Read on www.coastalview.com
Businesses invited to join countywide climate policy discussion group
A new countywide advisory group has been formed to help identify the impact of climate change policy on businesses. The business advisory subcommittee is a new program of the multi-sector network of organizations known as the Santa Barbara County Regional Climate Collaborative. In partnership with the South Coast Chamber of Commerce, the group held its first meeting last week, discussing issues businesses face when new climate change policies are enacted.
Santa Barbara County Probation completes successful Operation Safe at Home
Santa Barbara County Probation officers delivered back-to-school supplies to youth on community supervision as part of a successful countywide Operation Safe at Home on Wednesday. The post Santa Barbara County Probation completes successful Operation Safe at Home appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Vegetation fire in Goleta burns with potential for 75 acres, 50-60% contained
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to reports of an approximately one-acre vegetation fire in Goleta on Thursday afternoon. The post Vegetation fire in Goleta burns with potential for 75 acres, 50-60% contained appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CVN welcomes new managing editor, Evelyn Spence
Starting next week, Coastal View News will have a new managing editor: Evelyn Spence. Spence received her bachelor's degree in English Literature from UC Santa Barbara with a minor in Professional Writing with a Journalism emphasis. Passionate about community journalism, Spence has been covering hot-button issues in Santa Barbara County for over five years, including two years at CVN as a freelance reporter and since 2021, as assistant editor.
Detectives seize fentanyl pills, MDMA and more from Santa Maria home
Detectives from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office arrested a Santa Maria man and seized a large amount of illegal drugs. Some of these narcotics were found in areas accessible to children.
syvnews.com
Battery storage facility OK’d for Industrial Way in Santa Maria
Santa Maria will soon be home to a battery storage facility that can discharge 10 megawatts of electricity into the grid in four hours to meet demand during periods of peak use and be a load source when power generation exceeds demand. On Wednesday, the Santa Maria Planning Commission approved...
Meet the library’s new board of trustees
The Carpinteria City Council voted in five new members for the inaugural library board of trustees last week, setting the stage for new life of the Carpinteria Community Library. The new members include: Amber Kaplan, Margaret Connors, Glynn Birdwell, Danielle Manriguez-Osborn and Viviana Morales. Read more about them below. Amber...
calcoastnews.com
Man sets mental health facility in Lompoc on fire with people inside
A man allegedly set a Lompoc mental health facility on fire on Tuesday while people were inside. Shortly before 12:45 p.m., the suspect was allegedly attempting to assault staff at a facility in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue. While officers were en route to the scene, they learned the suspect was also trying to set the building on fire, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
El Desfile Historico: Businesses thrilled to see the Fiesta parade at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you’re headed to the restaurants along Cabrillo Boulevard, you'll likely end up standing in line. "Totally packed ... everyone is in a good mood ... we’re so happy to be together again and to be in front of our Pacific Ocean on this special day," said owner Alison Harley of The post El Desfile Historico: Businesses thrilled to see the Fiesta parade at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Summer crews busy completing construction work at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District
Santa Maria Joint Union High School staff had a busy 'summer break' as they have been working on designing, improving, and constructing new facilities for the more than 9,200 students in the district. The post Summer crews busy completing construction work at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Firefighters getting upper hand on brush fire in Santa Barbara County
Firefighters are getting the upper hand on a brush fire burning in the foothills of Southern Santa Barbara County. The blaze was reported at around 2:15 p.m. Thursday northwest of Goleta, near north Glen Anne Road. No structures are reported to be threatened, and the fire is burning away from the city.
4-year-olds participate in Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 98th Annual Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Showgets underway as part of La Fiesta this week. Ranchers from all over Santa Barbara County are at the Earl Warren Show Ground for a variety of shows. The Stock horse Classes kicked off on Thursday. Dozens of young ranchers have already participated The post 4-year-olds participate in Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show. appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Smarter than the average bear! Bear gets into Santa Barbara County home, enjoys drink of water
An adventurous bear is the talk of a Santa Barbara County community, after making itself an uninvited house guest. It happened at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, in the Cuyama Valley. A resident found the bear in a laundry room. The bear apparently broke a water line, and used the leaking...
El Desfile Historico – the Fiesta parade, entirely at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year
The 98th Old Spanish Days parade was entirely on Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara this year. There were 400 horses. The post El Desfile Historico – the Fiesta parade, entirely at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Fire crews, aircraft fight vegetation fire in Goleta
A fire was first reported around 2:14 p.m., burning along N. Glen Annie Rd. in Goleta, within Los Padres National Forest.
Vandenberg to conduct first Minuteman III missile test launch of the year after delays
The intercontinental ballistic missile will pop out of an underground silo and travel to a target in the Pacific Ocean.
kvta.com
Active Shooter Drill Set For Monday At Camarillo School
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says deputies with the Camarillo Police Department and representatives of the Pleasant Valley School District will team up to conduct an active shooter training session this Monday, August 8th. The school safety training session will be starting at 8 AM on the campus of Rancho...
Lompoc will have its 18th Annual Police Cruise and car show
The Lompoc police cruise will make its return Friday from 5-8pm. The post Lompoc will have its 18th Annual Police Cruise and car show appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County Fair opened late Wednesday morning
The Ventura County Fair kicked off at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Wednesday after two years of COVID-19 cancellations and impacts. The post Ventura County Fair opened late Wednesday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Highway 101 Vehicle Rollover in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle rollover on Highway 101 in Santa Maria Wednesday evening. At 6:59 p.m., crews responded to the northbound lanes, just south of Clark Ave. Upon arrival they discovered a single vehicle sedan that had rolled multiple times, approximately twenty feet off the roadway.
