Santa Barbara County, CA

Coastal View

Businesses invited to join countywide climate policy discussion group

A new countywide advisory group has been formed to help identify the impact of climate change policy on businesses. The business advisory subcommittee is a new program of the multi-sector network of organizations known as the Santa Barbara County Regional Climate Collaborative. In partnership with the South Coast Chamber of Commerce, the group held its first meeting last week, discussing issues businesses face when new climate change policies are enacted.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Coastal View

CVN welcomes new managing editor, Evelyn Spence

Starting next week, Coastal View News will have a new managing editor: Evelyn Spence. Spence received her bachelor's degree in English Literature from UC Santa Barbara with a minor in Professional Writing with a Journalism emphasis. Passionate about community journalism, Spence has been covering hot-button issues in Santa Barbara County for over five years, including two years at CVN as a freelance reporter and since 2021, as assistant editor.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Battery storage facility OK’d for Industrial Way in Santa Maria

Santa Maria will soon be home to a battery storage facility that can discharge 10 megawatts of electricity into the grid in four hours to meet demand during periods of peak use and be a load source when power generation exceeds demand. On Wednesday, the Santa Maria Planning Commission approved...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Coastal View

Meet the library’s new board of trustees

The Carpinteria City Council voted in five new members for the inaugural library board of trustees last week, setting the stage for new life of the Carpinteria Community Library. The new members include: Amber Kaplan, Margaret Connors, Glynn Birdwell, Danielle Manriguez-Osborn and Viviana Morales. Read more about them below. Amber...
CARPINTERIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man sets mental health facility in Lompoc on fire with people inside

A man allegedly set a Lompoc mental health facility on fire on Tuesday while people were inside. Shortly before 12:45 p.m., the suspect was allegedly attempting to assault staff at a facility in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue. While officers were en route to the scene, they learned the suspect was also trying to set the building on fire, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
LOMPOC, CA
News Channel 3-12

El Desfile Historico: Businesses thrilled to see the Fiesta parade at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you’re headed to the restaurants along Cabrillo Boulevard, you'll likely end up standing in line. "Totally packed ... everyone is in a good mood ... we’re so happy to be together again and to be in front of our Pacific Ocean on this special day," said owner Alison Harley of The post El Desfile Historico: Businesses thrilled to see the Fiesta parade at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Summer crews busy completing construction work at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

Santa Maria Joint Union High School staff had a busy 'summer break' as they have been working on designing, improving, and constructing new facilities for the more than 9,200 students in the district. The post Summer crews busy completing construction work at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

4-year-olds participate in Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 98th Annual Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Showgets underway as part of La Fiesta this week. Ranchers from all over Santa Barbara County are at the Earl Warren Show Ground for a variety of shows. The Stock horse Classes kicked off on Thursday. Dozens of young ranchers have already participated The post 4-year-olds participate in Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show. appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Active Shooter Drill Set For Monday At Camarillo School

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says deputies with the Camarillo Police Department and representatives of the Pleasant Valley School District will team up to conduct an active shooter training session this Monday, August 8th. The school safety training session will be starting at 8 AM on the campus of Rancho...
CAMARILLO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Highway 101 Vehicle Rollover in Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle rollover on Highway 101 in Santa Maria Wednesday evening. At 6:59 p.m., crews responded to the northbound lanes, just south of Clark Ave. Upon arrival they discovered a single vehicle sedan that had rolled multiple times, approximately twenty feet off the roadway.
SANTA MARIA, CA

