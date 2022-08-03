Stunning 2016 Headliners DakhaBrakha Return to Music Haven Thursday, August 4

Read on nippertown.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nippertown.com
In Session: Aaron Rhoades
ALBANY – Stretching his artistic legs, local musician Aaron Rhoades is in the final stages of unveiling his newest effort, “Undertow.” Set for release on September 8th at 8:00 am, the track is one that demonstrates the artist’s electropop sensibilities. We over at Nippertown were excited to get our hands on a sneak preview of his newest piece. Featuring very nice synth arpeggios, followed by deep, throbbing sub bass, and what sounds like a TR909, “Undertow” has a quickly established groove. On top of that, the song has great elements of the genre, rife with effective synth pads, and occasional vocal manipulations that accentuate the production nicely. The different bass textures help to create a nice bedrock for the tune, which mix effectively with Rhoades’ pop vocal stylings that demonstrate a comfortable melody within his tenor range. Nothing is overtly difficult, but the amalgamation of sounds makes for a compelling experience.
nippertown.com
WTF’s “we are continuous” Celebrates Love as Salvation
Williamstown Theatre Festival has hit another home run with their world premiere WTF commission of the semi-autobiographical we are continuous by Harrison David Rivers. When looking for the villain in a dramatic piece, it’s a pretty safe bet that it’s the guy who reacts badly to their child switching their major to Theater. That would be Hoyt, the unseen father, who also prays an inordinate time before breakfast when meeting your partner, and digs a gas line for a living.
nippertown.com
Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (August 6, 2022)
“Black Arts and Cultural Festival “ featuring SWV @ Empire State Plaza, Albany, (2:00) For additional listings, see our Calendar. Is there a gig (original music) missing? Email us at [email protected]. Mike Stampalia is a part time music critic and historian, and has been an active supporter of...
nippertown.com
“Hendrix of the Sahara,” Vieux Farka Touré, to Perform at Caffe Lena, August 9th
SARATOGA SPRINGS – On August 9th, Vieux Farka Touré will be performing at the historic Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs. Presented by the Nordlys Foundation, the concert is part of a series that provides cross-cultural understanding and enrichment through the universal language of music. Often referred to as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nippertown.com
Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers to Perform at Caffe Lena, August 13th
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Coming to Caffe Lena on August 13th is Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers. The show will take place as part of the Folk Heritage Series, made possible by the Charlie Pickett & Kathleen Rehl Endowment Fund. Named Entertainers of the Year by the International Bluegrass...
nippertown.com
City of Amsterdam to Hold 6th Annual RiverFest, Saturday, August 6th
AMSTERDAM – The City of Amsterdam and the Amsterdam Tourism, Marketing & Recreation Department is presenting their 6th Annual RiverFest tomorrow (Saturday, August 6th) from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Riverlink Park. Those in attendance will be welcomed to spend a beautiful day and night by the Mohawk River where they can shop, and enjoy delicious food, live music, and a spectacular fireworks display! Attendees will enjoy live music from MedRock at 2:00 pm and the headliner Marco J. Johnson at 7:00 pm.
Comments / 0