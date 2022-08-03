Stunning 2016 Headliners DakhaBrakha Return to Music Haven Thursday, August 4

ALBANY – Stretching his artistic legs, local musician Aaron Rhoades is in the final stages of unveiling his newest effort, “Undertow.” Set for release on September 8th at 8:00 am, the track is one that demonstrates the artist’s electropop sensibilities. We over at Nippertown were excited to get our hands on a sneak preview of his newest piece. Featuring very nice synth arpeggios, followed by deep, throbbing sub bass, and what sounds like a TR909, “Undertow” has a quickly established groove. On top of that, the song has great elements of the genre, rife with effective synth pads, and occasional vocal manipulations that accentuate the production nicely. The different bass textures help to create a nice bedrock for the tune, which mix effectively with Rhoades’ pop vocal stylings that demonstrate a comfortable melody within his tenor range. Nothing is overtly difficult, but the amalgamation of sounds makes for a compelling experience.

