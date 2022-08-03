ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

'We carve out what we can': Omaha church bears burden of high inflation

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bkvge_0h3uxqxf00

At Salem Baptist Church, 500 filled backpacks sit waiting to be given to those in need, for free.

It's part of the church’s back-to-school giveaway set for this weekend. Head pastor, Selwyn Bachus said it will be a big help to families in need, especially now.

“We know how difficult things are for families this time of the year and especially in the climate that we’re living in,” Bachus said.

High inflation is leaving an impact on everyone, including the very organizations trying to soften the blow for families in need. Bachus said his church is providing more backpacks for the community — but at a cost.

“We were giving out 200 more (backpacks) this year than we gave out last year and we really had to dig deep and make a sacrifice.”

It’s a sacrifice that’s worth it for OPS teacher Kyle Francis-Thomas, who said it’s important that kids start the school year off right, no matter their financial status.

“We want to make sure the kids are ready,” Francis-Thomas said. “We don’t want them to come to school nervous and feeling as though they’re lacking something.”

Bachus agreed and said he wants to help his community no matter how much it may impact the church.

“We carve out what we can in our budget to do these kinds of efforts,” Bachus said.

Salem Baptist Church will give away 500 bookbags at its location on 31st and Lake Streets this Saturday starting at 10 a.m. The event will go on until supply runs out.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, NE
Local
Nebraska Society
Omaha, NE
Society
City
Omaha, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Salem Baptist Church
WOWT

Dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon

Man arrested for stealing several cars & motorcycles in Omaha. A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha. Preparing for monkeypox outbreak in Douglas County. Updated: 20 hours ago. Four more cases of monkeypox have been reported in Douglas County now bringing...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
doniphanherald.com

Two Omaha women went north for gold and new lives

Long before “North to Alaska” was a hit song and a movie in 1960, Addie Braxton and Ruth Wilson went that way and made pioneering journeys. Braxton went there to prospect several years after the Klondike gold rush. There hadn’t been many women in the Alaska gold fields, and Black prospectors were said to be few. Such a combination was news in Omaha in 1905.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha’s auto-biography on automobile history on display

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s rich history of the automobile is on full display in an exhibit at the Douglas City Historical Society. The exhibit examines the city’s love affair with motor vehicles. The story of the automobile in Omaha dates back to the Model T. Officials at...
OMAHA, NE
York News-Times

Upcoming 'House Hunters' episode spotlights Iowa native moving to Omaha

Buying a new home is a major life event. So, making such an important decision in front of a national television audience only elevates the stakes. However, Kirstie Thomas was up to the challenge when she filmed an episode of "House Hunters" that will air on HGTV at 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Clarinda native, Thomas now lives in Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Homeowners asked to ease lawn watering

Thousands of Omaha area homeowners are being asked to back off their lawn watering. It's only a recommendation as the Metropolitan Utilities District says it has adequate supplies of water but adds that high demand is currently causing some loss of pressure in the system, especially during the early morning hours.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Robinson Elementary School opening delayed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools announced Friday evening the decision to delay the opening of Robinson Elementary School from Aug. 15 to Aug. 29. According to LPS, this is out of an abundance of caution, as some officials do not feel that the school will be ready to safely open on Aug. 15. This additional time will be used by the construction team to finish the core areas.
LINCOLN, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy