Rockin’ for Ronald Three Day Festival in Lake George, August 5th Weekend

nippertown.com
Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers to Perform at Caffe Lena, August 13th
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Coming to Caffe Lena on August 13th is Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers. The show will take place as part of the Folk Heritage Series, made possible by the Charlie Pickett & Kathleen Rehl Endowment Fund. Named Entertainers of the Year by the International Bluegrass...
nippertown.com
“Hendrix of the Sahara,” Vieux Farka Touré, to Perform at Caffe Lena, August 9th
SARATOGA SPRINGS – On August 9th, Vieux Farka Touré will be performing at the historic Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs. Presented by the Nordlys Foundation, the concert is part of a series that provides cross-cultural understanding and enrichment through the universal language of music. Often referred to as...
Capital Region TV is Losing a Legend
TV in Albany will never be the same. Long time NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Bob Kovachick has announced his retirement. Kovachick made the emotional announcement live on the air Friday with his co-workers Subrina Dhammi, Mark Mulholland and Paul Caiano by his side. Bob has been a staple on Capital Region...
nippertown.com
Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (August 6, 2022)
“Black Arts and Cultural Festival “ featuring SWV @ Empire State Plaza, Albany, (2:00) For additional listings, see our Calendar. Is there a gig (original music) missing? Email us at [email protected]. Mike Stampalia is a part time music critic and historian, and has been an active supporter of...
Changes for Tonight’s Alive at 5 with Doug E. Fresh in Albany
We're feeling what could be record heat in the Capital Region today, so as a precaution, the city will move tonight's free Alive at 5 show with Doug E. Fresh to the rain location. In other words, you'll have plenty of shade. Generally, these shows are held on the stage...
Doc’s Restaurant to rebrand across the street
Doc's Restaurant exists at a special spot in Glens Falls. It's served fine cuisine for years at the Park Theater, which opened out of a theatre building long-closed and in need of repair. Now, its owners plan to move to another building given a new breath of life - right across the street.
nippertown.com
City of Amsterdam to Hold 6th Annual RiverFest, Saturday, August 6th
AMSTERDAM – The City of Amsterdam and the Amsterdam Tourism, Marketing & Recreation Department is presenting their 6th Annual RiverFest tomorrow (Saturday, August 6th) from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Riverlink Park. Those in attendance will be welcomed to spend a beautiful day and night by the Mohawk River where they can shop, and enjoy delicious food, live music, and a spectacular fireworks display! Attendees will enjoy live music from MedRock at 2:00 pm and the headliner Marco J. Johnson at 7:00 pm.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pride on the canal: Huge crowds at Amsterdam water parade
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of spectators lined Amsterdam's historic canals Saturday to celebrate Canal Parade, a Pride flotilla of 80 brightly decorated boats packed with people partying, singing and waving rainbow flags, balloons and umbrellas. The boats representing rights groups, bars, clothing brands and even the Dutch...
nippertown.com
WTF’s “we are continuous” Celebrates Love as Salvation
Williamstown Theatre Festival has hit another home run with their world premiere WTF commission of the semi-autobiographical we are continuous by Harrison David Rivers. When looking for the villain in a dramatic piece, it’s a pretty safe bet that it’s the guy who reacts badly to their child switching their major to Theater. That would be Hoyt, the unseen father, who also prays an inordinate time before breakfast when meeting your partner, and digs a gas line for a living.
This Adirondacks Destination Will Help Your Family Beat the Heat! Ever Been?
There are still plenty of days left of summer, and with how hot it has been lately, you will want to spend some of that time on the water. If you are one of the lucky ones and have a pool in your backyard, you will still want to take advantage of the fun in the water just north of Albany.
shelterforce.org
This Manufactured Home Park Will Soon Be Boat Storage, But One Resident Stays to Fight
The sun glitters on the blue waters of Saratoga Lake in upstate New York and refracts off the lines of bright white boats docked at a nearby boat launch and marina. The lake is located near Saratoga Springs, a longtime tourist destination in eastern Saratoga County that’s filled with all the hallmarks of a high-end vacation paradise—5-star hotels, a casino, golf course, racetrack, multiple entertainment venues, and the expensive and exclusive Prime Steak House. But luxury and scenery don’t convey a complete picture of the area.
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com
Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake – Luzerne, NY
While there are numerous DEC-run campgrounds in the Adirondacks, some are just in a class all by themselves, such as Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake. It is hard to describe this gorgeous campground and truly do it justice. The lake here isn’t large but, the camping more than makes up for that in a quintessential Adirondack camping experience.
Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent
Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
Discovering Saratoga: Business blooms for woman behind flower blankets
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For almost three decades, Susan Garrett has been making flower blankets for champion horses. On Friday, her and her team were hard at work prepping the blanket for the winner of Saturday’s Whitney Stakes Race. For the last four summers, usually the day before a major stakes race, I’ve had […]
WRGB
How filming of The Gilded Age is impacting a Capital Region business
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Gilded Age is coming back to the Capital Region. Beginning Friday August 5, 2022, through Saturday, August 27, 2022, there will be various parking restrictions and road closures throughout the month to accommodate HBO filming of The Gilded Age in the City of Albany.
License Issues Close One Upstate NY Restaurant In Historic Spot
2022 has claimed another Capital Region restaurant in a year that has seen the shutdown of many favorite local eateries. From celebrity chef startups to multi-decade standards, it seems no restaurant is safe lately. The latest to close is a popular food truck turned brick-and-mortar in Saratoga County. The fast-casual...
Two Brothers Restaurant in Troy closing after 25 years
After 25 years, Two Brothers Italian Restaurant will be closing its doors. The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook on July 24.
glensfallschronicle.com
Our August 4 front page
Resort Real Estate Issue Asking $31-million for Lake Placid estate. Hudson Falls builder; Lake George pastor. JG3 talks biz, ball & camp. Lake George biz: Less than 2021 but still ‘robust’. Cameron Woodard, SGF grad at Air Force Academy, chose jumping from airplanes. Tricia Rogers is newb ARCC CEO/President. Zander’s quick take: Glens Falls Planning Board meeting. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
saratogaliving.com
Scenes From Racing & Rosé With Carson Kressley
Carson Kressley may have been the celebrity guest at last Saturday’s Racing & Rosé brunch party and fashion show Saratoga Living hosted with Miss Scarlett Boutique and the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, but racing-themed fashions—both on and off the runway—were the true stars of the show. Click through the gallery by Morgan Campbell Photography above to see some of the morning’s best looks, including those from the epic fashion show put on by Miss Scarlett’s Jen Marcellus.
newyorkalmanack.com
A Photographer Visits Utica, Saratoga & Albany in 1878
This essay by John Nicol, PhD, first appeared on July 12, 1878 in The British Journal of Photography. Utica, intersected by the Erie and Hudson Canal, is really a beautiful place. Free from the geometric regularity of most of the American cities, its tree-lined streets impart to it the truly American sylvan character, while the size and elegance of its suburban residences show that its people are prosperous to a degree unknown in similar cities in the old country.
