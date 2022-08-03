Read on www.coastalview.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Stevenson Ranch; Driver at Scene
Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was struck by a white Ford pickup truck at Fountain Glen apartment homes in the 25500 block of Fountain Glen Court in Stevenson Ranch around 8:14 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with...
Driver Refuses to Exit Car Involved in 3-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Central-Alameda, Los Angeles, CA: A driver involved in a three-vehicle traffic collision refused to exit his damaged car when the Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived on the scene around 11:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. LAFD responded to the 1300 east block of 42nd Street in the Central-Alameda neighborhood within...
2 Hospitalized, 2 Light Poles Down After Violent Rollover Crash
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were hospitalized after a violent rollover crash that demolished a vehicle, downed two light poles and took out power in the immediate area. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Whittier Police Department received a call at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, of a traffic collision on the 10700 East block of Beverly Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard in the city of Whittier.
Jaguar Sedan Catches Fire on 14 Freeway
Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: A Jaguar sedan caught fire late Friday night, Aug. 5, on the northbound 14 Freeway in the Sylmar neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched at 11:36 p.m. to the northbound 14 Freeway just north of the I-5 Freeway regarding a Jaguar sedan fully engulfed in flames on the right shoulder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
6 killed, 7 injured in fiery crash as car runs light, slams into cross traffic in Windsor Hills
New surveillance video shows a Mercedes speed through a red light at a Windsor Hills intersection, causing a fiery crash that killed six people.
mynewsla.com
Planning to Drink & Drive? Don’t – and LAPD Will be Checking
As part of its long-time effort to reduce drunk driving in the Southland, the Los Angeles Police Department will be conducting another of its driver’s license/sobriety checkpoints Saturday evening. The LAPD says checkpoints will be set up from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. in the San Fernando Valley at...
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with vicious assault of woman in Hollywood parking garage
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today his office has filed charges against a man accused of assaulting a woman in a Hollywood parking garage last week. “Violence not only harms individual victims but also disrupts our entire community’s sense of safety,” District Attorney Gascón said....
Death of woman found in Woodland Hills home ruled a homicide
The death of a 81-year-old woman who had suffered burns and was found dead in her home in Woodland Hills has been ruled a homicide, county authorities said. A family member of the victim called police at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday, and officers went to the 208000 block of Martha Street, north of Burbank Boulevard, and found the woman in a bedroom, Officer Annie Hernandez of the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on Foothill Road [Santa Paula, CA]
Traffic Collision on Aliso Canyon Road Left One Fatality. The incident happened around 10:50 p.m. on Foothill Road, west of Aliso Canyon Road. According to investigators, a man driving a 2000 Honda Accord crossed the opposing lanes and collided head-on with an eastbound 2010 Ford Fusion. Both drivers were transported...
Santa Barbara Independent
Catalytic Converter Caper Leads to Central Coast Car Chase, Two Arrested
Early Sunday morning, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office received a call about a potential catalytic converter theft in progress, which led sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers on a 40-mile pursuit down the Central Coast until the suspects were apprehended in Ventura. The call came in shortly...
Canyon News
Suspicious Death Of 81-Year-Old In Woodland Hills
WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Topanga region responded to a call of a body, possible burglary, and possible arson at 20800 Martha Street. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of forced entry. The charred remains of the victim was...
foxla.com
2 suspected catalytic converter thieves arrested in Thousand Oaks
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested in connection with a catalytic converter theft in Thousand Oaks, according to police. The incident happened early Wednesday in the 1600 block of Rancho Conejo Boulevard. According to police, someone called 911 after hearing the grinding of a power tool and observed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coastal View
Commander's Recap • July 24 - 30, 2022
Deputies contacted two people at the bike path under the Highway 101 overpass. Both were in possession of an open container and were issued a citation. Deputies responded to the above location to assist CHP with a report of a naked male in the roadway. The subject was contacted, and...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Armored truck security guard critically injured in shootout at casino
LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Police in California are investigating a casino robbery where security guards were injured, and the suspects remain on the loose. The shooting happened earlier this week at the Hustler Casino about 15 miles south of Los Angeles. According to authorities, employees rushed out after hearing a...
Robbers ambush armored vehicle in California, shoot guard
Several robbers ambushed an armored vehicle in broad daylight and opened fire on the armed guards, injuring one critically in a Gardena casino’s parking lot before fleeing with cash.
Escaped inmate prompts large scale manhunt in West Hollywood
The inmate who escaped from custody in West Hollywood on Friday morning has been caught, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department.The suspect, identified as Jeremiah Pike, was located in the 6300 block of Glade Avenue in Woodland Hills Friday evening as of 6:10 p.m.Pike is reportedly 6 feet, 4 inches tall and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. According to LA County Sheriffs, the suspect reportedly walked away from their transport area as they were preparing to escort him to court.They did not disclose where they were taking him, or why he was...
L.A. Weekly
Matthew Lares Killed in Rollover Collision on Ventura Road [Port Hueneme, CA]
18-Year-Old Man Pronounced Dead after Auto Accident near Bard Road. Police responded to the scene around 4:22 p.m., on the southbound lanes of Ventura near Bard Road on July 8th. For reasons under investigation, a vehicle occupied by Lares collided with another vehicle driven by a woman. Police said one...
Oxnard man sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping young woman in trunk, intent to rape
An Oxnard man was sentenced to 75 years to life in prison, plus an additional six years for kidnapping with intent to rape after multiple witnesses observed him driving with a young woman trapped in the trunk of his car. The post Oxnard man sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping young woman in trunk, intent to rape appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
spectrumnews1.com
First body ID'd from fiery Windsor Hills crash
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A memorial of balloons and flowers grew Friday in Windsor Hills at the scene of a fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and pregnant woman, while investigators continued working to learn why a Mercedes-Benz driver plowed through the intersection at high speed, showing no signs of attempting to stop for a red light.
Man Dies at Trancas Dog Park Tuesday
A man died Tuesday afternoon while watching his dog at the Trancas Dog Park. Initial reports suggest the man, believed to be in his 60s, died while visiting the park with his German shepherd. Witnesses said the man had been talking to other park goers just minutes before he apparently lost consciousness. Responding authorities declared […] The post Man Dies at Trancas Dog Park Tuesday appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Comments / 0