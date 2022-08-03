The inmate who escaped from custody in West Hollywood on Friday morning has been caught, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department.The suspect, identified as Jeremiah Pike, was located in the 6300 block of Glade Avenue in Woodland Hills Friday evening as of 6:10 p.m.Pike is reportedly 6 feet, 4 inches tall and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. According to LA County Sheriffs, the suspect reportedly walked away from their transport area as they were preparing to escort him to court.They did not disclose where they were taking him, or why he was...

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO