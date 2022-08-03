ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meade County, KY

salemleader.com

Crews work Saturday motorcycle crash

Washington County Sheriff's Department captain Joseph Keltner said there were only minor injuries in a Saturday afternoon motorcycle crash on Jim Day Road. For more information on the accident, be sure to check Tuesday's issue of The Salem Leader.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Disabled drivers seek greater enforcement of accessible parking laws

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are regulations and penalties for not following the rules when it comes to accessible parking. But rules being broken comes as no surprise to drivers with disabilities. “It means I’m excluded, and I’ll tell you, it feels rotten being excluded, being left out,” Elizabeth Fust,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man killed after hit and run on I-64; lanes remain closed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a hit and run on I-64 eastbound Saturday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded around 1:30p.m. for a man dead in the median of I-64 eastbound between the tunnels and Cannons Lane. LMPD’s Traffic Unit determined that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Brandenburg, KY
Government
Meade County, KY
Government
City
Brandenburg, KY
County
Meade County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WHAS11

Bullitt County Coroner identifies Serenity McKinney's body

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County Coroner officially identified Serenity McKinney’s body Friday. This has been a nearly 6-month long wait for the little four-year-old’s grandmother, father and other loved ones. She was found in February near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line. The Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office is...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wbiw.com

Laconia man killed in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON CO. – Wednesday, at approximately 9:00 am, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash in Jefferson County that resulted in the death of a Harrison County, Indiana man. The initial investigation indicates that a red 1997 Chevrolet truck, being driven by Richard...
LACONIA, IN
wvih.com

Funeral Director’s Licenses Suspended Indefinitely

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has suspended a Jeffersonville funeral director’s license after 31 decomposed bodies were found at a funeral home. According to the Office of the Indiana Attorney General, Randy Ray Lankford agreed to surrender licenses for himself and his facility last week. On Thursday, the State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service approved those suspensions.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
k105.com

Caneyville man killed in single-vehicle accident in Millwood

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident that occurred early Thursday morning in Millwood. Grayson County Deputy Justin Cockerell was dispatched at approximately 3:40 Thursday morning to the 300 block of Pleasant View Road on the report of a vehicle stationary in the roadway for about 20 minutes.
MILLWOOD, KY
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoint In Post 5 District

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (08/01/2022) – The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post5checkpoints.
witzamfm.com

Road closure planned for State Road 37

Crawford Co.– The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on State Road 37 for a slide correction. Beginning on or around Tuesday, August 16, crews will close SR 37 near English for a slide correction. The closure will occur just over one mile north of State Road 64. During the closure crews will be performing work on an identified slide. A soil mill wall will be utilized to stabilize the slide. Crews will also make repairs to the roadway. Slide correction work is expected to last until the end of November, depending on the weather.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
WHAS11

Shively man shot multiple times, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in the hospital after police say he was found shot multiple times in a Shively neighborhood late Friday night. According to the Shively Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Chester Road around 11:30 p.m.
SHIVELY, KY
14news.com

Owensboro woman accused of setting home on fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officers say one person was arrested after an Owensboro house fire Wednesday morning. That happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of West Ninth Street. After investigating, authorities determined the fire was intentionally set. Detectives arrested 39-year-old Sara E. Lefler of Owensboro. She faces a...
OWENSBORO, KY

