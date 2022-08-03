Read on www.wvih.com
k105.com
Morgantown woman takes vehicle on test drive, doesn’t return, arrested in another county
A Morgantown woman has been arrested after being accused of stealing a vehicle she was taking on a test drive. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Monday, Kimberly White, 54, asked employees of Parkway Auto Sales, at 1774 South Main Street in Morgantown, to take a vehicle on a test drive. She then failed to return with the vehicle.
salemleader.com
Crews work Saturday motorcycle crash
Washington County Sheriff's Department captain Joseph Keltner said there were only minor injuries in a Saturday afternoon motorcycle crash on Jim Day Road. For more information on the accident, be sure to check Tuesday's issue of The Salem Leader.
Wave 3
Disabled drivers seek greater enforcement of accessible parking laws
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are regulations and penalties for not following the rules when it comes to accessible parking. But rules being broken comes as no surprise to drivers with disabilities. “It means I’m excluded, and I’ll tell you, it feels rotten being excluded, being left out,” Elizabeth Fust,...
Wave 3
Man killed after hit and run on I-64; lanes remain closed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a hit and run on I-64 eastbound Saturday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded around 1:30p.m. for a man dead in the median of I-64 eastbound between the tunnels and Cannons Lane. LMPD’s Traffic Unit determined that...
Warrick County officials looking for person who dumped a dog
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Animal Control needs your help in identifying someone officials say dumped a dog. Officials with the facility say the woman dumped a puppy on the morning of August 5. Officials would like to remind people that it is illegal to dump animals. Please call WCAC at 812-897-6107 if […]
k105.com
KSP Post 4 July Activity Report: Troopers arrest nearly 400, cite over 600 speeders, give 225 courtesy notices
Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown has released its July Activity Report. According KSP Post 4 Public Affairs Officer Scotty Sharp, troopers and detectives:. Wrote 2,293 citations and arrested 30 impaired drivers. Opened 47 criminal cases, made 384 arrests and served 101 criminal court documents. Cited 601 speeders and...
Wave 3
TRAFFIC ALERT: Both lanes blocked on Gene Synder near New Cut Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to TRIMARC, both lanes are blocked on KY 841 West at MM 6.8 neat New Cut Road due to a crash. TRIMARC said one vehicle was involved and the crash happened around 9 a.m. Lanes are estimated to be blocked for at least an hour.
Owensboro man sentenced for 2 counts of manslaughter
An Owensboro man, Brandon Lashbrook, 27, who pleaded guilty but mentally ill, was indicted on Friday on two counts of manslaughter by the Daviess County grand jury. Each count carries a seven year sentence for a combined total of 14 years in prison.
Bullitt County Coroner identifies Serenity McKinney's body
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County Coroner officially identified Serenity McKinney’s body Friday. This has been a nearly 6-month long wait for the little four-year-old’s grandmother, father and other loved ones. She was found in February near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line. The Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office is...
wbiw.com
Laconia man killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON CO. – Wednesday, at approximately 9:00 am, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash in Jefferson County that resulted in the death of a Harrison County, Indiana man. The initial investigation indicates that a red 1997 Chevrolet truck, being driven by Richard...
wvih.com
Funeral Director’s Licenses Suspended Indefinitely
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has suspended a Jeffersonville funeral director’s license after 31 decomposed bodies were found at a funeral home. According to the Office of the Indiana Attorney General, Randy Ray Lankford agreed to surrender licenses for himself and his facility last week. On Thursday, the State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service approved those suspensions.
wdrb.com
Merit Board votes to uphold firing of former Louisville police detective accused of threats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police detective accused of threatening to kill other officers will not get his job back. Christopher Palombi's attorney, Thomas Clay, said the Police Merit Board voted 5-1 Thursday night to uphold Palombi's termination. Palombi was fired by LMPD in March 2022 after...
k105.com
Caneyville man killed in single-vehicle accident in Millwood
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident that occurred early Thursday morning in Millwood. Grayson County Deputy Justin Cockerell was dispatched at approximately 3:40 Thursday morning to the 300 block of Pleasant View Road on the report of a vehicle stationary in the roadway for about 20 minutes.
wdrb.com
Officials confirm body of 4-year-old discovered in wooded area in Bullitt County is Serenity McKinney
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The body of a 4-year-old girl previously reported missing in Kentucky was officially identified this week when DNA results returned, Bullitt County Coroner David Billings said Friday. Serenity McKinney was first reported missing in February 2022 after her grandparents said they hadn't seen her since Christmas...
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoint In Post 5 District
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (08/01/2022) – The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post5checkpoints.
wdrb.com
Several vehicles damaged by paint dripping from the top of the Sherman Minton Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some drivers said paint has been dripping from the top of the Sherman Minton Bridge, creating spatters on dozens of cars below. It happened to some people Wednesday, while others said it happened to them a few months ago. Thousands of cars travel across the Sherman...
wevv.com
Massive fire breaks out in Ohio County Thursday morning
Multiple fire departments responded to a large fire in Ohio County, Kentucky Thursday morning. Massive fire breaks out in Ohio County Thursday morning. Crews are responding to the fire along Liberty Street in Hartford, Kentucky.
witzamfm.com
Road closure planned for State Road 37
Crawford Co.– The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on State Road 37 for a slide correction. Beginning on or around Tuesday, August 16, crews will close SR 37 near English for a slide correction. The closure will occur just over one mile north of State Road 64. During the closure crews will be performing work on an identified slide. A soil mill wall will be utilized to stabilize the slide. Crews will also make repairs to the roadway. Slide correction work is expected to last until the end of November, depending on the weather.
Shively man shot multiple times, police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in the hospital after police say he was found shot multiple times in a Shively neighborhood late Friday night. According to the Shively Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Chester Road around 11:30 p.m.
14news.com
Owensboro woman accused of setting home on fire
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officers say one person was arrested after an Owensboro house fire Wednesday morning. That happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of West Ninth Street. After investigating, authorities determined the fire was intentionally set. Detectives arrested 39-year-old Sara E. Lefler of Owensboro. She faces a...
