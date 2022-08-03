The Truth About Mysterious Rocks Appearing Around Idaho

Read on powerboise.com
Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained
Check out this video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
Angler from Fruitland lands the largest catfish in Idaho history
It has been a record summer for catfish fishing in idaho as the record for the largest catfish has been broken twice.
KIVI-TV
Kuna Days returns this growing town to its roots with a wild party
KUNA, Idaho — Kuna Days Tailgating Party has been a staple in the summer in Kuna for more than 60 years, but as the town and this event continues to grow this rural town still holds on to its small town values. This is highlighted by the down and...
Motley Fool
Thinking of Buying? These Cities Are Among the Fastest-Cooling Housing Markets in the Country
What goes up must come down, and that includes housing prices. The markets cooling the fastest represent the areas most popular with home buyers during the pandemic. Boise, Denver, and Salt Lake City top the list. It may be a waiting game for home buyers as sellers realize they're going...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Small-town Puget Sound has a North Idaho feel
Some folks around these parts don’t like being compared to the people over on the westside of Washington. Something about deep blue vs. deep red, and, look, I don’t want to get into a primary color debate here, but it seems to me that poor yellow gets ignored entirely.
The Best Ice Cream Treat To Try This Summer In Idaho And Surrounding States
The weather this summer has been nothing short of brutal in Idaho. We've had a month straight of temperatures exceeding 100 degrees. It just isn't right! We 're all struggling...well...most of us are struggling. If you own a ice cream shop you probably aren't hating the heat this summer. If...
cachevalleydaily.com
Idaho lottery tempts Utah residents to buy Mega Millions tickets
FRANKLIN – Utahns wanting to get rich quick piled over the boarder to convenience stores, spending $2 a piece for a chance at winning the $1 billion-plus Mega Millions Dollar jackpot. On July 29, an Illinois person drew the winning numbers for the $1.337 billion. Of that, the winnings...
Everything You Need to Know About Idaho’s Strange Concrete Arrows
When you’re traveling, you love grabbing a window seat on the plane so that you can enjoy the views below. Chances are that if you do that enough, you’ll see one of these mysterious concrete arrows. There are dozens of them seemingly scattered around the United States, including in Idaho.
The Old Idaho Penitentiary is Hosting an Experience Like No Other
The Old Idaho Penitentiary is a historic landmark in downtown Boise that is unlike any other. For 101 years, it was a prison that incarcerated thousands of inmates, and around 130 of them died during that time for some cause or another. It is said to be one of the...
California Meets Idaho In This Chic Estate In Boise’s Most Coveted Community
Californians have been moving to Idaho in masses since the Pandemic broke out in 2020. They come to escape high taxes, and find a home somewhere with wide open spaces and few regulations. Now, a perfect home for a transplant from California has popped up on the market in Boise....
Two hospitalized after bridge jumper lands on raft in Boise River
BOISE, Idaho — Warning: The video in this article could be disturbing to some viewers. As an engine with the Boise Fire Department patrolled from the Bank of the Boise River Saturday afternoon, its crew was forced into action after a bridge jumper landed on a raft full of people in the water.
Why Aren’t Idahoans Afraid To Break This Law In Front of Police?
Since moving to Star eight years ago, I've witnessed drivers by the dozens dismiss Idaho's Move Over Law. Even worse, in order for this to be the case, drivers must exercise the audacity to do it in front of law enforcement and first responders. Coming from a family of firefighters and police officers, it is, in my humble opinion, one of the most wreckless and selfish traffic violations a driver can commit.
Sex-Crazed Swingers or People Who Just Love Pineapples? [exclusive expose]
Two months ago, a co-worker enlightened me with Hidden Springs' rumored penchant for spouse-swapping sexcapades. Instantly, the storylines of every Harlequin romance novel ever published impregnated my imagination. Clutching a ripe pineapple in one hand and a box of red wine in the other, there was something sensual about the...
Tales From Idaho’s Most Unusual Gas Station
This was my first experience in Idaho. I bought gas in Utah after leaving Wyoming. It was a blustery day in winter and my Jeep was packed with some furnishings, dishes, and clothes. I wasn’t getting great mileage and having earlier almost run out of gas, I needed to find a pump and fast. I got off the highway in Sublett and found a station where some animals are penned alongside the building.
Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!
You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
Idaho Reacts To Eagle’s Moose on the Loose [photos]
When you hear the phrase 'moose on the loose, ' most would believe it's a reference to a children's book. There is a book with that phrase as that title; however, members of the Ada County Sheriff's Department had to handle a moose on the loose in Eagle Thursday afternoon.
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Willow
Don’t let her wild looks fool you – this girl is as sweet as they come! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Willow, a little under 2 years old Siberian Husky and Alaskan Malamute mix from Boise, Idaho. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines, de-wormed, current on flea and tick meds, and micro-chipped. Willow does well with other dogs but needs a home without cats (or chickens).
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 7, 2022
The 2022 wildfire season has fire crews battling blazes all across the Pacific Northwest. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the region as of Sunday, August 7, 2022.
Southern Idaho’s Best Swimming Hole Where Swimming Isn’t Allowed
Southern Idaho has so many incredible spots to spend an afternoon cooling off in remote, picturesque surroundings. One of my favorite places to hang out I visited multiple times before I was informed that the park's most beautiful attraction is actually off-limits to the general public for safety concerns. I...
travelblog.org
La Grande, Oregon to Boise, Idaho
Left the motel around 8:15 and headed for Walmart to buy an esky. Sandra needed some toiletries, so she went that way and I found the esky. Cute little thing and it keeps the drinks cold. The outside temperature today was 104F (40C). Just a tad schwetty!. There was a...
105.5 The Fan
