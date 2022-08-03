The Truth About Mysterious Rocks Appearing Around Idaho

Since moving to Star eight years ago, I've witnessed drivers by the dozens dismiss Idaho's Move Over Law. Even worse, in order for this to be the case, drivers must exercise the audacity to do it in front of law enforcement and first responders. Coming from a family of firefighters and police officers, it is, in my humble opinion, one of the most wreckless and selfish traffic violations a driver can commit.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO