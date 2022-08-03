ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United: Erik Ten Hag questions Cristiano Ronaldo's professionality after leaving Rayo Vallecano game early

By Martina Alcheva
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Chelsea offered astonishing triple transfer deal by Barcelona for Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay

CHELSEA have been offered an astonishing triple transfer deal by Barcelona including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay, according to reports. The Blues are looking to add to Thomas Tuchel's defence, midfield and attack. Kalidou Koulibaly has already joined the club and Leicester's Wesley Fofana could also follow...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Diogo Dalot
Person
Erik Ten Hag
ESPN

Barcelona in race to register new signings - sources

Barcelona face a race against time to be able to register all of their new signings for the start of LaLiga next weekend, sources have told ESPN. LaLiga informed Barca this week they will need to pull a fourth financial lever if they want to have everyone available to face Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou on Aug. 13.
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Two Barcelona Players Asked To Take Pay Cuts Amidst Spending Spree

Barcelona's spending shows no sign of slowing down this summer but two senior players are still being asked to take a pay cut. Having already signed Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie, Barca are still on the lookout for more players. They've even been linked with...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy