Manchester United: Erik Ten Hag questions Cristiano Ronaldo's professionality after leaving Rayo Vallecano game early

Chelsea offered astonishing triple transfer deal by Barcelona for Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay
CHELSEA have been offered an astonishing triple transfer deal by Barcelona including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay, according to reports. The Blues are looking to add to Thomas Tuchel's defence, midfield and attack. Kalidou Koulibaly has already joined the club and Leicester's Wesley Fofana could also follow...
"In My Eyes" - Premier League Star Claims Recently Departed Liverpool Man Was Klopp's Best Player
Sadio Mané’s Liverpool departure has left a hole in the Reds’ front line, and West Ham’s Michail Antonio think he’ll be missed more than some anticipate. Mané scored 16 Premier League goals for Klopp's side last term across 32 starts. He operated both as...
19-year-old tipped as the next star to break into the Arsenal first team
Arsenal is famous for developing some of the world’s best players and they have built on that reputation under Mikel Arteta. The Spanish gaffer has the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka as key members of his team. Both graduated from the club’s Hale End academy, following...
Soccer-Guardiola says City stay will not be determined by European success
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that winning the Champions League is not an obsession and that his unresolved future at the club will not be determined by European success.
Barcelona shocked as transfer target rejects move and signs new contract
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made a shock decision to reject a move to Barcelona and sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou throughout the summer, but has now committed his future with Thomas Tuchel’s side. According...
Barcelona in race to register new signings - sources
Barcelona face a race against time to be able to register all of their new signings for the start of LaLiga next weekend, sources have told ESPN. LaLiga informed Barca this week they will need to pull a fourth financial lever if they want to have everyone available to face Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou on Aug. 13.
Two Barcelona Players Asked To Take Pay Cuts Amidst Spending Spree
Barcelona's spending shows no sign of slowing down this summer but two senior players are still being asked to take a pay cut. Having already signed Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie, Barca are still on the lookout for more players. They've even been linked with...
Man Utd agree €85m deal for Frenkie de Jong after rise in guaranteed fee
Manchester United have agreed to pay Barcelona a guaranteed fee of £63m (€75m) for Frenkie de Jong, 90min has learned.
