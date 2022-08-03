‘Don’t be surprised’ – Journalist implies Spurs aren’t done with signings yet

Read on www.yardbarker.com
Arsenal is famous for developing some of the world’s best players and they have built on that reputation under Mikel Arteta. The Spanish gaffer has the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka as key members of his team. Both graduated from the club’s Hale End academy, following...
Soccer-Guardiola says City stay will not be determined by European success
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that winning the Champions League is not an obsession and that his unresolved future at the club will not be determined by European success.
