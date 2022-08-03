450 crew members working to get huge Pratt & Whitney plant finished by November

Read on wlos.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
4 Amazing North Carolina SteakhousesAlina Andras
The Timeless Art of the Local BakeryLaura MarshallFlat Rock, NC
Related
WLOS.com
Plans for west Asheville townhome development halted by planning and zoning board
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The City of Asheville Planning and Zoning Board has put the brakes on plans for a development in West Asheville. It would be located on Woodland Drive, near Patton Avenue. The commission voted 6-1 on Wednesday, Aug. 3 against approval of the plans. The 72...
WLOS.com
Sherman's Sports and Army Store celebrates 100 years in business in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A family-owned business in Hendersonville is surviving the odds. Sherman's Sports and Army Store, situated on the corner of North Main Street, is celebrating a major milestone -- 100 years in business. Sherman's opened in 1922 as a general store. Today, it mainly sells outdoor...
WLOS.com
Asheville Regional Airport opens new cell phone lot for those picking up travelers
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport has opened a new Cell Phone Lot. This lot is located across the street from the main entrance to the terminal, on Airport Park Rd. The lot will give those picking up passengers a complimentary place to park and wait. The Airport has also expanded the Shuttle Lot in the same area.
WLOS.com
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOS.com
The Ingles Open Road: Pisgah Forest Stables
Our latest Ingles Open Road adventure takes us into the wild western part of North Carolina – getting ready for a gorgeous ride through the Pisgah National Forest. Pisgah Forest Stables is a seasonal family-run business that operates from April 1 through October 31 in the heart of the National Forest.
WLOS.com
Bill Moore Community Park, Fletcher area sustain damage from strong storms
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Strong storms rolled through parts of western North Carolina late Wednesday night, Aug. 3. Bill Moore Community Park in Fletcher, as well as the surrounding area, had visible damage from the strong winds. Fletcher Mayor Preston Blakely told News 13 at least 10 large trees...
WLOS.com
Storms ground flights in Asheville, nationwide
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There was more stress for travelers Friday with hundreds of flights canceled at airports across the United States. According to tracking service FlightAware, more than 1,000 flights were canceled. That came after about 1,200 flights were canceled Thursday. A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said the...
WLOS.com
Long-running NC Mineral & Gem Festival celebrates 63rd year this weekend in Spruce Pine
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (WLOS) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend and something gorgeous to look at?. The North Carolina Mineral and Gem Festival is happening Thursday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 7 in Mitchell County. The festival is a big deal for one couple from South...
RELATED PEOPLE
WLOS.com
American Red Cross ramps up campaign to install smoke detectors, save lives
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The American Red Cross is "sounding the alarm" by working to protect families across the country through their ongoing Home Fire Campaign (HFC). The organization plans to hand out 50,000 free smoke detectors across the country in 2022. On Saturday, local Red Cross volunteers teamed up with the Edneyville Fire Department to distribute 90 smoke detectors.
WLOS.com
Investigation into Duke Energy over chemical spray shows no state law violation
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — There's an update to an investigation into chemical concerns in a Buncombe County neighborhood, following Duke Energy employees spraying herbicide close to residents' homes. After neighbors filed complaints with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was...
WLOS.com
River dikes, affordable housing on to-do list for Haywood County's $8M in grant funding
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County is receiving nearly $8 million in grant funding to assist with ongoing recovery efforts from flooding associated with Tropical Storm Fred last August. “We conducted damage survey reports post-Tropical Storm Fred, and each of these sites identified and a project estimate and...
WLOS.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Marion transported to Mission with serious injuries
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials say one pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Marion Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, and was transported to a hospital. McDowell County Emergency Services said the incident happened at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday on US 221 South. Officials said the pedestrian was struck by a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOS.com
Attorneys seek to consolidate class-action lawsuits against HCA Healthcare
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two class-action lawsuits filed against HCA Healthcare, which is Mission Hospital's parent company, may be merging into one. Attorneys filed a motion in both cases Thursday aiming to consolidate the anti-trust cases. Last week, Asheville City Council and Buncombe County commissioners filed a joint lawsuit...
WLOS.com
Two arrested in eastern NC connected to multiple crimes in the mountains, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A multi-agency investigation that's spanned nearly two years has led to the arrest of two people accused of multiple crimes in Western North Carolina. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that two people who were arrested in Goldsboro in 2021 have been...
WLOS.com
Bubble experiment helps Zaniac campers better visualize concept of surface tension
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One summer camp is bubbling over with science and fun!. The campers at Zaniac in Biltmore Park are learning how to combine different ingredients to get a reaction. Instructors say it's a science experiment that better explains how it works. They say for most children,...
WLOS.com
WNC war veteran to receive prestigious honor from French government
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A World War II veteran from the mountains is receiving a big honor. George Sarros, a volunteer at the Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas in Brevard, was a part of the D-Day invasion. The French government is honoring him with the Legion of Merit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOS.com
Haywood Co. Sheriff's Office collects supplies for Kentucky flood victims, pays it forward
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is collecting donations for the people devastated by the flooding in Kentucky. A trailer for those items has now been set up outside the sheriff’s office in Waynesville. Right now, some of the items most needed are shovels,...
WLOS.com
Beefing up security: Madison County to put AR-15s in schools
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — This year, Madison County Schools will have AR-15 semi-automatic guns locked in safes for student resource officers to use if there’s ever a gunman in a school. “Having a deputy just armed with a handgun isn't enough to stop these animals,” Sheriff Buddy Harwood...
WLOS.com
'Make every dollar count': Wee Trade kids, family consignment sale happening Aug. 5-7
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Wee Trade is back in western North Carolina this weekend, just ahead of back-to-school time for kids. Wee Trade, a massive consignment event at the WNC Ag Center's Davis Event Center in Fletcher, is all about families supporting families in the local community. The three-day,...
WLOS.com
Asheville hopes new partnership can offer solutions to city's homeless crisis
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Walking the streets of Asheville, it’s hard to miss homelessness -- unsheltered homelessness, to be exact. Homelessness has steadily increased in the city during the pandemic. “A growing number of folks are outside,” said Emily Ball, Asheville’s Homeless Strategy Division manager. Ball...
Comments / 0