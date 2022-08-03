ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

Sarai Valentina Olvera Dead, Erwin Mejia Ramos Arrested after DUI Crash on Orange Avenue [Coronado, CA]

L.A. Weekly
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.laweekly.com

Comments / 1

Related
L.A. Weekly

1 Injured in Scooter Crash on Nobel Drive [San Diego, CA]

47-Year-Old Scooter Rider Injured after Traffic Accident near Regents Road. The crash happened in the 4100 block of Nobel Drive, involving a Bird scooter and a Hyundai Elantra on August 1st, at around 2:19 p.m. According to the initial investigation, the Elantra was traveling westbound when the scooter ran through...
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Harbor Drive [San Diego, CA]

32-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision near Nimitz Boulevard. The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m., at the intersection of Harbor Drive and Nimitz Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to investigators, a 32-year-old woman was speeding westbound on Harbor Drive. There, she failed to stop at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Coronado, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Coronado, CA
Coronado, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Traffic Accident
NBC San Diego

Man Shot in Ramona Was Picking Fruit in Yard: Witness

A neighbor says a 59-year-old Ramona man who isn't expected to survive after being shot Thursday night was picking fruit on his land when he was struck, and they can't understand why he'd be a target. San Diego County Sheriff's deputies found the man with gunshot wounds to his upper...
2urbangirls.com

Couple reported missing in San Diego County

EL CAJON, Calif. – A couple last seen in El Cajon was reported missing Friday. Philip and Frances Lopez were last seen at approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a SigAlert for them on behalf of the El Cajon Police Department. Philip Lopez...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NBC San Diego

Man Pleads Not Guilty to Triple Stabbing in Mission Valley

A man accused of beating a blind man in Mission Valley, then stabbing a pair of good samaritans, pleaded not guilty on Friday. James Anthony Thomas, 35, is in custody and appeared via video call to his arraignment. He is facing three felony counts of attempted murder. Thomas is accused...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Sentenced for 1987 Ramona Double Murder at 4-Year-Old’s Birthday Party

A man who gunned down two men at a 4-year-old girl’s birthday party in Ramona 35 years ago, then fled the country, was sentenced Friday to 34 years to life in state prison. Jose Angel Solorio, 62, was convicted by a San Diego jury of two counts of second-degree murder for the June 7, 1987, killings of German Aviles, 26, and Ventura Aviles, 21. The men died at the scene of the shooting, which took place at an apartment on B Street, where a celebration was held for the birthday of German Aviles’ 4-year-old daughter.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy