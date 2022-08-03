Sarai Valentina Olvera Dead, Erwin Mejia Ramos Arrested after DUI Crash on Orange Avenue [Coronado, CA]

Read on www.laweekly.com
Related
nypressnews.com
Actress Anne Heche reportedly injured in violent crash in Mar Vista
TMZ reported that Heche was behind the wheel of the car that went all the way into a home in Mar Vista. CBSLA’s Rachel Kim reports.
L.A. Weekly
1 Injured in Scooter Crash on Nobel Drive [San Diego, CA]
47-Year-Old Scooter Rider Injured after Traffic Accident near Regents Road. The crash happened in the 4100 block of Nobel Drive, involving a Bird scooter and a Hyundai Elantra on August 1st, at around 2:19 p.m. According to the initial investigation, the Elantra was traveling westbound when the scooter ran through...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Harbor Drive [San Diego, CA]
32-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision near Nimitz Boulevard. The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m., at the intersection of Harbor Drive and Nimitz Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to investigators, a 32-year-old woman was speeding westbound on Harbor Drive. There, she failed to stop at...
Missing 6-year-old National City girl found
A 6-year-old girl who went missing Thursday has been found, according to California Highway Patrol.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gunman shoots man multiple times from car
Someone shot a man multiple times after an argument on a street in southeast San Diego Friday evening, police said.
Vehicle Crashes into House in Mar Vista Area; Motorist Critically Injured
A vehicle possibly driven by actress Anne Heche crashed into a house in the Mar Vista area Friday, critically injuring the motorist and sparking a fire.
Sheriff's officials: Man found shot in Ramona not expected to survive
A man found with gunshot wounds at a Ramona home Thursday night is not expected to survive his injuries, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC San Diego
Man Shot in Ramona Was Picking Fruit in Yard: Witness
A neighbor says a 59-year-old Ramona man who isn't expected to survive after being shot Thursday night was picking fruit on his land when he was struck, and they can't understand why he'd be a target. San Diego County Sheriff's deputies found the man with gunshot wounds to his upper...
NBC San Diego
‘A Lot of Anger': El Cajon Man Accused of Hit-and-Run Killing of 20-Year-Old Woman
Niurca Rios loved to get everyone up and dancing, her family said. On July 27 at 8:49 p.m., though, Rios was standing on the sidewalk near the on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 8 at Second Street in El Cajon when she was fatally struck by a driver who fled the scene.
2urbangirls.com
Couple reported missing in San Diego County
EL CAJON, Calif. – A couple last seen in El Cajon was reported missing Friday. Philip and Frances Lopez were last seen at approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a SigAlert for them on behalf of the El Cajon Police Department. Philip Lopez...
onscene.tv
Man Protests Two Tree Removals by Handcuffing Himself to Tree | San Diego
08.03.2022 | 11:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The resident Andy Stinson sits under the shade of these Ficus trees every day to watch the sunset. he believes that he is being retaliated at by the H.O.A. President of the City Scene H.O.A. and the trees have been ordered to be moved.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot outside Ramona home
Authorities say a 59-year-old man is not likely to survive after he was shot outside of his Ramona home Thursday night.
NBC San Diego
Man Pleads Not Guilty to Triple Stabbing in Mission Valley
A man accused of beating a blind man in Mission Valley, then stabbing a pair of good samaritans, pleaded not guilty on Friday. James Anthony Thomas, 35, is in custody and appeared via video call to his arraignment. He is facing three felony counts of attempted murder. Thomas is accused...
Man Sentenced for 1987 Ramona Double Murder at 4-Year-Old’s Birthday Party
A man who gunned down two men at a 4-year-old girl’s birthday party in Ramona 35 years ago, then fled the country, was sentenced Friday to 34 years to life in state prison. Jose Angel Solorio, 62, was convicted by a San Diego jury of two counts of second-degree murder for the June 7, 1987, killings of German Aviles, 26, and Ventura Aviles, 21. The men died at the scene of the shooting, which took place at an apartment on B Street, where a celebration was held for the birthday of German Aviles’ 4-year-old daughter.
Man rescued from high atop border wall
Rescuers climbed a ladder to save a man who got stranded high atop a U.S.-Mexico border wall in San Diego Friday night.
NBC San Diego
Driver in Coronado Crash That Killed Woman, 26, Had Blood Alcohol Level of Double Legal Limit
The man accused of killing one of his passengers, a 26-year-old mother from Riverside County, after crashing his vehicle in Coronado had a blood alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit, prosecutors said Tuesday. Erwin Mejia Ramos, 20 of Menifee, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and DUI charges in connection...
Man Pleads Guilty in Retiree’s Stabbing Death at Oceanside Beach House
A man pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter for fatally stabbing a 77-year-old retiree at the victim’s Oceanside beach house. Carey Lamont Reid Jr., 24, is set to be sentenced to 12 years in state prison for the Aug. 14, 2018, slaying of John Roth, who was stabbed in the neck while lying on his couch.
News Now: San Diego shooting, border rescue Friday
On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: Updates from overnight, including a shooting and a harrowing border rescue, before other top stories of the week and your local forecast.
Death of man found in pool prompts investigation
An 87-year-old man was found dead inside a pool Tuesday in what officials are calling a suspicious death, San Diego Police Department announced Wednesday.
Comments / 1