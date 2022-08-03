Priequity is a Private Equity Firm that is Ready to Deploy $1 Billion in different companies

Read on www.getnews.info
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
CNBC
Atlassian says customers unlikely to reduce spending as the software maker surpasses revenue expectations
Atlassian's revenue beat expectations for the fiscal fourth quarter, while earnings were in line. The software company's CEOs gave a rosy view on the company's prospects in a worsening economy. Atlassian shares rose as much as 12% after the collaboration software maker disclosed more quarterly revenue than analysts had expected,...
Buffett's firm reports $44B loss but its businesses thrive
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company reported a $43.76 billion loss in the second quarter as the paper value of its investments plummeted, but Berkshire Hathaway’s many operating companies generally performed well suggesting the overall economy is weathering the pressure from inflation and rising interest rates. Berkshire said Saturday that a largely unrealized $53 billion decline in the value of its investments forced it to report a loss of nearly $44 billion, or $29,754 per Class A share. That is down from $28.1 billion, or $18,488 per Class A share, a year ago. The stock prices of three of...
Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video
Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Lucid shares plunge as it cuts production target in half
Shares of luxury electric car maker Lucid plunged more than 10% Thursday after the company disclosed it will make roughly half the cars this year it had planned to build.
Several U.S. states are giving residents up to $1,500 to counter inflation, but the IMF is telling Europe don’t even think about it
As record inflation and recession talk stress out consumers, governments have struggled to figure out what, if anything, they can do. Some countries, including the U.S. and many in Europe, have enacted broad, temporary measures like tax rebates, one-off payments, and tax cuts as their central banks raise interest rates.
Stocks fall on Wall Street as jobs data suggest more Fed rate hikes ahead
The good news on the jobs market helped to limit losses for the Dow Jones industrial average.
CNBC
Cloudflare soars after beating on revenue and raising annual forecast
Sales cycles are getting shorter, Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince told analysts. The company raised its full-year guidance and beat on second-quarter revenue. Cloudflare shares jumped more than 27% on Friday, after the content distribution network and security provider announced second-quarter results and full-year guidance that exceeded analysts' predictions. It was the stock's best day since its 2019 New York Stock Exchange debut.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Gilead Sciences, CVS, Electronic Arts and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday. Gilead Sciences — Shares of the biopharma company rose 6.6% after quarterly revenue of $6.26 billion smashed a FactSet estimate of $5.86 billion. Full-year revenue guidance of $24.5 billion also came in better than expected. CVS Health — The...
Your Emergency Fund Is Probably Too Small Now (Thanks, Inflation)
Prices are rising at their fastest rate in 40 years. We may be headed for a recession, or we may already be in one (it depends who you ask). The stock market is still in bear territory, well below the soaring highs of the last two years. Companies in certain industries are starting to lay off workers, too.
Billboard
HYBE’s Revenues Soared in Q2, But That Doesn’t Account for BTS Break
With BTS on a break since June and its members pursuing solo projects, HYBE’s solid second-quarter earnings release was as much about what happens next than what already happened. HYBE’s total revenue improved 83.8% to 512.2 billion KRW ($397.7 million) from April to June. Most growth came from the...
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
PRCT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Canopy shares plunge as pot producer posts another loss
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), posted another core loss on Friday, denting investor hopes that the cannabis producer would turn profitable anytime soon, sending its shares down 8%.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Kurtosis raises $20M Series A to give web3 developers ‘a place to play around’
Haje and I are swapping places for the next two days while he gets some much-needed rest. While he’s away, please enjoy his latest Pitch Deck Teardown on Glambook. In the meantime, TechCrunch Disrupt is coming closer: Meet the final five Disrupt Audience Choice roundtable winners, and if you are a student, enter our video competition for a chance to win a free pass.
TechCrunch
From NDA to LOI: What really happens when your startup is being acquired?
There are two kinds of acquisition processes: planned and opportunistic. A planned process is where a company looks for a suitable buyer for their business, whereas an opportunistic process is initiated by a buyer. In either case, the process begins with first building a strong list of potential acquirers, as...
MorphoSys AG (MOR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
MOR earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
US News and World Report
Food Prices Fell Again in July, U.N. Agency Says
LONDON (Reuters) - The United Nations food agency's world price index declined again in July, edging further away from record highs hit in March. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 140.9 points last month versus a revised 154.3 for June. The June figure was previously put at 154.2.
TechCrunch
Your shot to join the TC Disrupt Startup Battlefield 200 ends today
Lollygagger alert: Drop what you’re doing and go apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 right now. TechCrunch editors have been busy vetting more than 1,000 applications — and counting — to select an elite cohort of 200 up-and-coming startups. Those founders will receive an opportunity-filled VIP experience at Disrupt.
marketplace.org
About 200 Chinese firms are at risk of getting kicked off the Nasdaq and NYSE
In late 2017, a Chinese upstart called Luckin Coffee entered what was mostly a luxury sector in China. Starbucks stores in mainland China were prestigious and pricey, but Luckin offered cheaper coffee. Its selling point was that customers could order and pay through its app. A 2018 report by state-run...
Amazon sees opening in baby formula industry shake-up
The online retail and grocery giant reported lobbying numerous parts of the federal government about infant formula as the supply crisis blew up this spring — the first time it's weighed in on the issue.
