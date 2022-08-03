ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MS

thegazebogazette.com

Belt Chosen as new Pass School Board Member

After interviewing four candidates, going through the aldermen’s tough schedule, and filling the vacancy of a powerful figure in Pass Christian, Nicole Belt was appointed to serve the remainder of the term as a member of the Board of Trustees. Belt; who currently serves as General Manager for Bacchus...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
Picayune Item

Supervisors asked to consider a paid firefighter in north end

During Monday’s meeting of the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors, the Board was asked to consider paying firefighters to respond to calls during the day in areas covered by volunteers. EOC Director Shawn Wise said his office has been approached by members of several volunteer fire departments to...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Pass Christian High School gets tough on vaping

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - It will be a hard year for students who vape at Pass Christian High School. The school district has added stiffer penalties. Eight students have already received citations for vaping – each facing a $100 fine. “Any student that has a vape on our...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
County
Harrison County, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
Local
Mississippi Government
Harrison County, MS
Government
Harrison County, MS
Sports
Harrison County, MS
Education
Louisiana Illuminator

Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states

Frustrated workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, plan to go on strike Monday at three of the company’s largest locations in Louisiana, Mississippi and Virginia, to protest what they say are poor working conditions and unsafe COVID-19 policies. The call center workers, who handle the toll-free lines for the Medicare and […] The post Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Picayune Item

Milkweed still a popular native perennial for Mississippi gardens

Assistant extension professor of landscape architecture with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Although it has been over seven years since The Crosby Arboretum first started receiving a steady barrage of questions from coastal gardeners seeking the best species of native milkweed (Asclepias) to benefit dwindling monarch butterfly population, we continue to get inquiries about Mississippi milkweed species, and sources for seed.
PICAYUNE, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Juvenile Arrested at Harrison Central for Gun Possession

On Friday, August 5, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 15 year old Juvenile who resides in Gulfport, Mississippi for Possession of a Weapon on School Property. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, a Harrison County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy assigned to Harrison Central High...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Bay St. Louis, MS – Ryan Moran Fatally Struck by Train on Lakeshore Rd

The Hancock County Coroner’s office has identified the victim as 32-year-old local resident, Ryan Moran. Moran’s body was found after rescuers responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a train in the area of North Railroad Avenue and Lakeshore Road in Hancock County. The circumstances surrounding...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Harrison Central student in custody after carrying weapon on campus

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 15-year-old student at Harrison Central High School was taken into custody Friday morning after bringing a loaded handgun on campus. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the school resource officer got a tip about the teen having a weapon around 9 a.m. Administration and the resource officer located the student on campus, searched him and found the weapon. Police took the student into custody by 9:03 a.m.
WLOX

Wounded Warriors of Mississippi’s Patriot Ride finishes up in Jones Park

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Bikes took over Jones Park on Saturday for a good cause. The Wounded Warriors of Mississippi gathered on the coast for the end of their Patriot Ride. This year marks the 8th time the group has held the event. The ride helps raise awareness for the organization, which helps military veterans during and after their service.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

GPS tracks banded eaglet thousands of miles

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Lots of people have been traveling this summer, but what about our feathered friends?. You might remember five months ago, WLOX was at the Mississippi Sandhill Crane Refuge with Mississippi State University and Mississippi Power for an eaglet banding project. They banded two eaglets, with one also carrying a a GPS device so they could track it’s movements and migratory patterns.
GULFPORT, MS
Picayune Item

No U-turn sign installed on Highway 11 to ensure emergency vehicle access

Work to widen Highway 11 in Picayune between Lakeshore Drive and Cayten Street concluded less than a month ago, but Mississippi Department of Transportation added one finishing touch recently, a no U-turn sign near Highland Community Hosptial. On Tuesday Aug. 2, MDOT erected a no U-turn sign on Highway 11...
PICAYUNE, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Sea Turtle Nest Found in Pass Christian

Beach crews have found the first sea turtle nest on the Mississippi mainland in four years. A Harrison County Sand Beach crew that was cleaning up found what appeared to be turtle tracks just east of the Pass Christian Harbor, officials said. They protected the area and called the Institute...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
Picayune Item

Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
247Sports

Ole Miss commits, targets excited about Dandy Dozen designations

This story is from 247Sports contributor Rion Young. The Clarion Ledger has released their Dandy Dozens and four of Ole Miss sought after prospects made the cut. Being a Dandy Dozen is one of the highest accomplishments in football a player can have. Inside the Rebels had a chance to visit their photo shoot and was able to talk to a few Ole Miss prospects who were on the list.
OXFORD, MS

