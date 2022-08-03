Read on thegazebogazette.com
Related
thegazebogazette.com
Belt Chosen as new Pass School Board Member
After interviewing four candidates, going through the aldermen’s tough schedule, and filling the vacancy of a powerful figure in Pass Christian, Nicole Belt was appointed to serve the remainder of the term as a member of the Board of Trustees. Belt; who currently serves as General Manager for Bacchus...
Picayune Item
Supervisors asked to consider a paid firefighter in north end
During Monday’s meeting of the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors, the Board was asked to consider paying firefighters to respond to calls during the day in areas covered by volunteers. EOC Director Shawn Wise said his office has been approached by members of several volunteer fire departments to...
mississippifreepress.org
Rental Assistance Funds Still Available In Harrison County After Gov. Reeves Ends Program
Renters in Harrison and Hinds counties are not likely to suffer from Gov. Tate Reeves’ order this week to end access to a key pandemic-era rental assistance program 10 days from now. Most Mississippians who need help paying their rent or utilities will no longer be able to apply...
WLOX
Pass Christian High School gets tough on vaping
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - It will be a hard year for students who vape at Pass Christian High School. The school district has added stiffer penalties. Eight students have already received citations for vaping – each facing a $100 fine. “Any student that has a vape on our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi State development team share their ‘First Impressions’ of Lucedale
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — A team of economic development consultants came to Lucedale this week to give feedback on the look and feel of the city. The First Impressions program by the Stennis Institute of Government and Community Development (SIG) is designed to help community leaders see their city through the lens of a visitor. […]
Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states
Frustrated workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, plan to go on strike Monday at three of the company’s largest locations in Louisiana, Mississippi and Virginia, to protest what they say are poor working conditions and unsafe COVID-19 policies. The call center workers, who handle the toll-free lines for the Medicare and […] The post Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Picayune Item
Milkweed still a popular native perennial for Mississippi gardens
Assistant extension professor of landscape architecture with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Although it has been over seven years since The Crosby Arboretum first started receiving a steady barrage of questions from coastal gardeners seeking the best species of native milkweed (Asclepias) to benefit dwindling monarch butterfly population, we continue to get inquiries about Mississippi milkweed species, and sources for seed.
thegazebogazette.com
Juvenile Arrested at Harrison Central for Gun Possession
On Friday, August 5, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 15 year old Juvenile who resides in Gulfport, Mississippi for Possession of a Weapon on School Property. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, a Harrison County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy assigned to Harrison Central High...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bobgermanylaw.com
Bay St. Louis, MS – Ryan Moran Fatally Struck by Train on Lakeshore Rd
The Hancock County Coroner’s office has identified the victim as 32-year-old local resident, Ryan Moran. Moran’s body was found after rescuers responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a train in the area of North Railroad Avenue and Lakeshore Road in Hancock County. The circumstances surrounding...
WLOX
Harrison Central student in custody after carrying weapon on campus
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 15-year-old student at Harrison Central High School was taken into custody Friday morning after bringing a loaded handgun on campus. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the school resource officer got a tip about the teen having a weapon around 9 a.m. Administration and the resource officer located the student on campus, searched him and found the weapon. Police took the student into custody by 9:03 a.m.
WLOX
Harrison Central student tells investigators he brought gun to school for “protection”
Several skilled coders graduated from the Mississippi Coding Academy on Friday, and after 11 months of training, they’ll all be heading into the job market. Family of beloved teacher Anna Logan grieve her loss, celebrate her life. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A tragic automobile accident Sunday evening took...
WLOX
Gulf Coast student faces alleged bullying due to medical condition
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulf Coast mother and her daughter are pleading with parents to talk with their kids about bullying. This comes after a student says she was bullied relentlessly over a medical condition. Destiaine Gossage rarely gets to present herself to the world without ridicule. Punching her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOX
Wounded Warriors of Mississippi’s Patriot Ride finishes up in Jones Park
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Bikes took over Jones Park on Saturday for a good cause. The Wounded Warriors of Mississippi gathered on the coast for the end of their Patriot Ride. This year marks the 8th time the group has held the event. The ride helps raise awareness for the organization, which helps military veterans during and after their service.
Teen charged after bringing loaded gun to Mississippi high school; he said it was for protection against another student
A teenage student was taken into custody Friday morning after bringing a loaded handgun to a south Mississippi campus. The teen, 15, is a student at Harrison Central High School in Gulfport, WLOX-TV reported. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the school resource officer received a tip from a teacher...
WLOX
GPS tracks banded eaglet thousands of miles
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Lots of people have been traveling this summer, but what about our feathered friends?. You might remember five months ago, WLOX was at the Mississippi Sandhill Crane Refuge with Mississippi State University and Mississippi Power for an eaglet banding project. They banded two eaglets, with one also carrying a a GPS device so they could track it’s movements and migratory patterns.
Picayune Item
No U-turn sign installed on Highway 11 to ensure emergency vehicle access
Work to widen Highway 11 in Picayune between Lakeshore Drive and Cayten Street concluded less than a month ago, but Mississippi Department of Transportation added one finishing touch recently, a no U-turn sign near Highland Community Hosptial. On Tuesday Aug. 2, MDOT erected a no U-turn sign on Highway 11...
thegazebogazette.com
Sea Turtle Nest Found in Pass Christian
Beach crews have found the first sea turtle nest on the Mississippi mainland in four years. A Harrison County Sand Beach crew that was cleaning up found what appeared to be turtle tracks just east of the Pass Christian Harbor, officials said. They protected the area and called the Institute...
Picayune Item
Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
Ole Miss commits, targets excited about Dandy Dozen designations
This story is from 247Sports contributor Rion Young. The Clarion Ledger has released their Dandy Dozens and four of Ole Miss sought after prospects made the cut. Being a Dandy Dozen is one of the highest accomplishments in football a player can have. Inside the Rebels had a chance to visit their photo shoot and was able to talk to a few Ole Miss prospects who were on the list.
Comments / 1