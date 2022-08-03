Read on thegazebogazette.com
mississippifreepress.org
Rental Assistance Funds Still Available In Harrison County After Gov. Reeves Ends Program
Renters in Harrison and Hinds counties are not likely to suffer from Gov. Tate Reeves’ order this week to end access to a key pandemic-era rental assistance program 10 days from now. Most Mississippians who need help paying their rent or utilities will no longer be able to apply...
WLOX
Eight candidates vying to become Waveland’s next mayor
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Eight candidates have qualified to run for mayor in Waveland. Five republican candidates will face off in the primary, while three other candidates are running unopposed in their party’s race. Chris Bennett (R) Jeremy Burke (R) Charles Piazza (R) Paul “PT” Taylor (R)
thegazebogazette.com
Juvenile Arrested at Harrison Central for Gun Possession
On Friday, August 5, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 15 year old Juvenile who resides in Gulfport, Mississippi for Possession of a Weapon on School Property. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, a Harrison County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy assigned to Harrison Central High...
fox40jackson.com
Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St....
Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states
Frustrated workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, plan to go on strike Monday at three of the company’s largest locations in Louisiana, Mississippi and Virginia, to protest what they say are poor working conditions and unsafe COVID-19 policies. The call center workers, who handle the toll-free lines for the Medicare and […] The post Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Teen charged after bringing loaded gun to Mississippi high school; he said it was for protection against another student
A teenage student was taken into custody Friday morning after bringing a loaded handgun to a south Mississippi campus. The teen, 15, is a student at Harrison Central High School in Gulfport, WLOX-TV reported. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the school resource officer received a tip from a teacher...
thegazebogazette.com
Sheriff Arrests Suspect for Grand Larceny in Rural Pass Christian
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested suspect; Brandon Cutrer, who resides in Gulfport for one felony count of Grand Larceny in rural Pass Christian. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to Heritage Lane, Pass Christian for a report...
an17.com
Gulfport man dies in Slidell crash; three others injured
SLIDELL---Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport, Mississippi. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2021...
WLOX
Picayune donates patrol car to Kentucky police after flooding
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - After parts of Eastern Kentucky were demolished by severe flooding last week, the City of Picayune and the Picayune Police Department are stepping up and doing what they can to help. The city is donating a 2011 Dodge Charger to the Whitesburg Police Department, an Eastern...
WLOX
Wounded Warriors of Mississippi’s Patriot Ride finishes up in Jones Park
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Bikes took over Jones Park on Saturday for a good cause. The Wounded Warriors of Mississippi gathered on the coast for the end of their Patriot Ride. This year marks the 8th time the group has held the event. The ride helps raise awareness for the organization, which helps military veterans during and after their service.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man wanted for aggravated assault
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement is searching for a Hattiesburg man in connection to an aggravated assault charge. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said Raju Brandon Neapollioun, 38, of Hattiesburg, is wanted on one count of aggravated assault. Neapollioun is a black male who stands approximately 5 ft....
thegazebogazette.com
Belt Chosen as new Pass School Board Member
After interviewing four candidates, going through the aldermen’s tough schedule, and filling the vacancy of a powerful figure in Pass Christian, Nicole Belt was appointed to serve the remainder of the term as a member of the Board of Trustees. Belt; who currently serves as General Manager for Bacchus...
Picayune Item
Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
Picayune Item
Milkweed still a popular native perennial for Mississippi gardens
Assistant extension professor of landscape architecture with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Although it has been over seven years since The Crosby Arboretum first started receiving a steady barrage of questions from coastal gardeners seeking the best species of native milkweed (Asclepias) to benefit dwindling monarch butterfly population, we continue to get inquiries about Mississippi milkweed species, and sources for seed.
bobgermanylaw.com
Bay St. Louis, MS – Ryan Moran Fatally Struck by Train on Lakeshore Rd
The Hancock County Coroner’s office has identified the victim as 32-year-old local resident, Ryan Moran. Moran’s body was found after rescuers responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a train in the area of North Railroad Avenue and Lakeshore Road in Hancock County. The circumstances surrounding...
wbrz.com
More than 600 catfish seized in illegal fishing bust on Mississippi River
BURAS - Five men are on the hook for fines and possible jail time after wildlife agents caught them with several hundred catfish along the Mississippi River on Wednesday. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said agents found the men, all from Mississippi, fishing on a levee near the Empire Locks. After checking their ice chests, agents found them in possession of 665 blue catfish, more than six times the daily limit of 100 per Louisiana law.
Washington Parish business clocked for making underage sale for the second time in 3 months
On Wednesday, the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office announced that several local businesses were revisited after being cited for selling alcohol to juveniles in May.
Mississippi State development team share their ‘First Impressions’ of Lucedale
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — A team of economic development consultants came to Lucedale this week to give feedback on the look and feel of the city. The First Impressions program by the Stennis Institute of Government and Community Development (SIG) is designed to help community leaders see their city through the lens of a visitor. […]
WDAM-TV
Gulfport man killed in I-10 crash near Slidell
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man died in a car crash early Saturday morning on I-10 near Slidell, Louisiana. Athuris “AJ” Rapp, 20, never even made it to a hospital. According to an investigators with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, Rapp died at the scene around 5:40 a.m.
