Local golfers finish up at the State Jr. Girls Championship and the men's Illinois Open

Mud volleyball tournament this weekend at Riverside Park in Roscoe
Roscoe residents get muddy to keep Illinois beautiful
Rockford motorcyclists ride to get Pit bulls adopted
Lynx Golf Course now open at Westlake Village
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –If you’re a golfer, there’s another course in the area you can play on. Lynx Golf Course opened Saturday at Westlake Village. That’s the new name of the former Westlake Village Golf Course near Pecatonica. The former course closed down four years ago. Brothers Steve and Scott Leathers have taken it over, […]
Rockford business supports city's child rock stars
Illinois kids go on school supplies shopping spree for free
After Being Closed for 4 Years, It’s Tee Time Once Again at One Popular Illinois Golf Course
When my family began to consider moving from our house in Rockford a couple of years ago, Westlake Village in Winnebago, Illinois was one of the neighborhoods we were very interested in. Not only is it a great community, but Westlake Village residents also have access to a small lake, pool, beach, and even a golf course...until the course closed in 2018.
Wisconsin basketball: Badgers release full non-conference schedule
Wisconsin basketball's complete non-conference schedule is now updated for the 2022-2023 season.
Some Parts of Illinois Got Hammered With Over a Foot of Rain
Last week, we saw historic rainfall and flooding in the St. Louis, Missouri area. This week, it's Illinois. Some parts of the state on Tuesday had over a foot of rain recorded. I saw this mentioned by Yahoo News and I've confirmed it with National Weather Service radars. They report...
Body of kayaker found in Rock River has been identified
Gas Price Gap at 74-Cents Between Kenosha and Lake Counties, As Gas Prices Fall Again
(Chicago, IL) Falling oil prices, and continued lower demand have pushed area gas prices lower once again. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois fell 21-cents from last week and stands at $4.52. That number is still 39-cents higher than the national average, and the 10th highest prices in the country. Lake County comes in a bit higher at $4.58. In Wisconsin, prices fell 14-cents from last week and stand at $3.82 a gallon. That number is 31-cents below the national average. Kenosha County’s average is currently $3.84.
Loves Park art fair benefits local pet food pantry
New Study Shows Just How Badly People Want To Leave Illinois
At one point in our state's history, Illinois was a big growth spot in the country. During the 19th century up to just past the midpoint of the 20th century, people from all over the country and the world poured into Illinois. Then, as we approached the millennium, those numbers...
If You Miss Rockford’s On The Waterfront You’ll Love The Reunion
Did you hear that Rockford's former major festival, On The Waterfront, is hosting a reunion party over Labor Day weekend?. Do You Remember The On The Waterfront Festival In Rockford?. If you don't remember or never heard of On The Waterfront, let me give you a little history. It was...
Funnel Clouds spotted in Central Illinois Thursday afternoon
ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) – Multiple reports of funnel clouds came in to WCIA on Thursday starting midday and lasting into the afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a statement saying these funnels formed along a weak boundary extending from far Southeast McLean county towards the Dewitt/Piatt County border, through Central Macon county and into Northwest […]
Got Snow? Missouri & Illinois Are in For A Harsh Cold Winter
With this week's high temps, I am sure you're not thinking about winter coats and snow. However, according to the Farmer's Almanac, we could be headed into a harsh winter. It looks like the Midwest will be in for a winter stormy season this upcoming winter. The Farmer's Almanac says,
50+ Reasons This Illinois Town is One of Best Fall Destinations in US
The fall season in Illinois looks pretty good in photos, but there's one place where it looks and feels best. It's time to start planning your leaf-peeping adventures. I've said this before so many times, this small Illinois town never disappoints. There's a special feeling I get every time I make this drive southwest of Rockford, and I think it's time to do it again.
5 Wisconsin Boat Tours That Give You Great Views of Fall Colors
It may be only August, but I am so ready to say goodbye to summer and usher in fall with a big welcoming kiss. (I'm sorry summer lovers, but it's the truth!) I will admit the summer of 2022 hasn't treated us too badly, we only really had a handful of days where the heat and humidity were unbearable, but I am now finding myself gazing longingly at all the hoodies in my closet and can't wait to wrap myself in their coziness again. (Do I have you ready for fall yet now?)
Crash in Rockford causes delays
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A two vehicle crash caused some delays at a major Rockford intersection Wednesday afternoon. First responders were called to Riverside Boulevard and N. Perryville Road around 12:30 p.m. A pickup truck and car were involved, though the pickup took the worst of it, receiving heavy front-end damage. The roof partially collapsed […]
Residents forced from home after two houses catch fire on S. 6th Street
