High School Marching Band nights in Mahoning Valley

Masks are now required indoors at Kent State campuses in Ashtabula, Columbiana, Summit and Tuscarawas counties, according to an email sent by the university Friday morning. The decision comes following the respective counties’ move into the CDC’s “high” community level designation for COVID-19. According to the email and previous communications, the university uses the CDC’s community level designations “when making determinations for safety precautions on our campuses.”

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO