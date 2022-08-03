ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

High School Marching Band nights in Mahoning Valley

By Corey Vallas
WFMJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wfmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
mahoningmatters.com

WEEKEND MATTERS | Greater Youngstown Italian Fest gets underway today

Here are some of the events happening around the Mahoning Valley this weekend. For more events, check out our Events Calendar. The big ticket this week: Italian culture will fill the streets of downtown Youngstown as the 36th annual Greater Youngstown Italian Fest gets underway. The festival will run from...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 6th

Vindicator file photo / August 3, 1986 | Brenda Yeager of Highfield ran her Afghan hound, Cypress Skylar, through the paces during j judging at the Mahoning-Shenango Kennel Club’s Dog Show and Obedience Trial at the Canfield Fairgrounds 36 years ago. August 6. 1997: An electrical short in a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

West Branch, other local schools receive funds to upgrade security

As students gear up for a new school year, security is at the forefront of everyone's mind. In Beloit, the West Branch Local School District is upgrading its security measures thanks to a more than $192,000 grant. The K-12 School Safety Grant Program awarded $47 million to 1,183 schools who...
BELOIT, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Mahoning County, OH
Education
City
Lakeview, OH
City
Boardman, OH
City
Champion Township, OH
City
Canfield, OH
County
Mahoning County, OH
WYTV.com

Hollywood Gaming holding school supply drive

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hollywood Gaming is holding a school supply drive on Thursday. The drive will last until 7 p.m. Thursday. Supplies will go to the Anthony Spano Foundation, which will distribute the materials to area schools. Donors will receive $5 in video lottery terminal play at the...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Eastwood Mall event honors Trumbull Co. teachers

As the upcoming school year is right around the corner, hundreds of teachers were honored Thursday in Trumbull County. It's a career that often undervalued. The Eastwood Mall hosted their inaugural 'Totes of Appreciation' night as a way to say thank you to more than 200 Trumbull County teachers. "I...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Playhouse to offer performing arts classes in September, October

The Youngstown Playhouse has announced on Thursday that it will be offering various performing arts classes and workshops during the months of September and October. The classes will begin on Saturday, September 10 at the Playhouse and will continue until Saturday, October 15. Registration for these classes and workshops is open now.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
kentwired.com

Masks now required at Kent State’s Ashtabula, Columbiana, Summit and Tuscarawas campuses, locations

Masks are now required indoors at Kent State campuses in Ashtabula, Columbiana, Summit and Tuscarawas counties, according to an email sent by the university Friday morning. The decision comes following the respective counties’ move into the CDC’s “high” community level designation for COVID-19. According to the email and previous communications, the university uses the CDC’s community level designations “when making determinations for safety precautions on our campuses.”
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren G. Harding
WFMJ.com

OSP, Bazetta Township Police hold 'Cram the Cruiser' event for Trumbull County Schools

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Bazetta Township Police Department teamed up to host the ninth annual "Cram the Cruiser" event on Saturday. The agencies collected school supplies at Walmart in Cortland from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. collecting a total of 875 pounds of school supplies that were donated to the Trumbull County Educational Service Center (TCESC).
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
27 First News

Alisha Denise Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alisha Denise Williams, 47, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after having a stroke at her home. Alisha was born December 2, 1974 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Shelia J. Williams and the late James O. Green, Sr.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#High School Football#Mahoning Valley#Highschool#School Marching Band
WFMJ.com

Local artists showcase their works at Second Annual Niles Art Fest

Local artists got the chance to show off their work to the community at the 2nd Annual Niles Art Fest at Stevens Park Saturday morning. Various types of artists showed up to the event including painters, crafters, basket weavers and even bakers. Event organizers, Corey Delaratta and Molly Anderson are...
NILES, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
metromonthly.net

Main Library: A New Chapter Celebration

Main Library: A New Chapter Celebration – The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County marked the completion of Main Library with a commemoration and open house on June 11, 2022. The $27-million project includes new/expanded spaces and equipment: a 125-person meeting room, Culinary Literacy Center, 36 state-of-the-art computers,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Hubbard St. Patrick Parish Festival, Thursday through Sunday

Foods made by members of a Valley church headline a parish festival that runs from Thursday through Sunday. The favorites at the Hubbard St. Patrick Church Festival include haluski, stuffed cabbage, cavatelli and meatballs, sausage sandwiches, Greek gyros, meatball sandwiches, hand-cut fries, pizza fritta, corn dogs, Avalon pizza, quarter-pound super dogs, and Father Mike's Famous Steakburgers.
HUBBARD, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio colleges offer former students a pathway back to higher education with new ‘stranded credit program’

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Eight colleges, including Cleveland State University and Cuyahoga Community College, will be helping former college students throughout Northeast Ohio make progress toward their degrees with a new initiative, the Ohio College Comeback Compact. Funded by non-profit organizations such as the Lumina Foundation, the Kresge Foundation and the Joyce...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy