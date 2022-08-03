High School Marching Band nights in Mahoning Valley

Read on www.wfmj.com
mahoningmatters.com
WEEKEND MATTERS | Greater Youngstown Italian Fest gets underway today
Here are some of the events happening around the Mahoning Valley this weekend. For more events, check out our Events Calendar. The big ticket this week: Italian culture will fill the streets of downtown Youngstown as the 36th annual Greater Youngstown Italian Fest gets underway. The festival will run from...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 6th
Vindicator file photo / August 3, 1986 | Brenda Yeager of Highfield ran her Afghan hound, Cypress Skylar, through the paces during j judging at the Mahoning-Shenango Kennel Club’s Dog Show and Obedience Trial at the Canfield Fairgrounds 36 years ago. August 6. 1997: An electrical short in a...
Newest Miss, Junior Miss pageant winners crowned in Youngstown
Downtown Youngstown is celebrating its Italian heritage this weekend at the 36th annual Greater Youngstown Italian Fest.
WFMJ.com
West Branch, other local schools receive funds to upgrade security
As students gear up for a new school year, security is at the forefront of everyone's mind. In Beloit, the West Branch Local School District is upgrading its security measures thanks to a more than $192,000 grant. The K-12 School Safety Grant Program awarded $47 million to 1,183 schools who...
WYTV.com
Hollywood Gaming holding school supply drive
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hollywood Gaming is holding a school supply drive on Thursday. The drive will last until 7 p.m. Thursday. Supplies will go to the Anthony Spano Foundation, which will distribute the materials to area schools. Donors will receive $5 in video lottery terminal play at the...
WFMJ.com
Eastwood Mall event honors Trumbull Co. teachers
As the upcoming school year is right around the corner, hundreds of teachers were honored Thursday in Trumbull County. It's a career that often undervalued. The Eastwood Mall hosted their inaugural 'Totes of Appreciation' night as a way to say thank you to more than 200 Trumbull County teachers. "I...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Playhouse to offer performing arts classes in September, October
The Youngstown Playhouse has announced on Thursday that it will be offering various performing arts classes and workshops during the months of September and October. The classes will begin on Saturday, September 10 at the Playhouse and will continue until Saturday, October 15. Registration for these classes and workshops is open now.
kentwired.com
Masks now required at Kent State’s Ashtabula, Columbiana, Summit and Tuscarawas campuses, locations
Masks are now required indoors at Kent State campuses in Ashtabula, Columbiana, Summit and Tuscarawas counties, according to an email sent by the university Friday morning. The decision comes following the respective counties’ move into the CDC’s “high” community level designation for COVID-19. According to the email and previous communications, the university uses the CDC’s community level designations “when making determinations for safety precautions on our campuses.”
WFMJ.com
OSP, Bazetta Township Police hold 'Cram the Cruiser' event for Trumbull County Schools
The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Bazetta Township Police Department teamed up to host the ninth annual "Cram the Cruiser" event on Saturday. The agencies collected school supplies at Walmart in Cortland from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. collecting a total of 875 pounds of school supplies that were donated to the Trumbull County Educational Service Center (TCESC).
Skydiving festival takes off in Grove City
There was a sky full of fun and excitement on Friday in Grove City.
27 First News
Alisha Denise Williams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alisha Denise Williams, 47, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after having a stroke at her home. Alisha was born December 2, 1974 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Shelia J. Williams and the late James O. Green, Sr.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown's Stop 25 Reunion offers food, music and something for everyone
The Stop 25 Reunion has been happening for decades, a triennial event that offers vendors selling goods, food, music and a car show. The two-day event begins Friday with more than 20 vendors and will continue until around midnight. One of the event coordinators, Deborah McElroy Gordan, said that Youngstown...
Boy earns over $43K from steer sale at Columbiana County Fair
Raising animals takes a lot of hard work, and for two 4-H members at the Columbiana County Fair it all paid off at last night's auction.
Pa. city celebrating 225th anniversary with fireworks
It's the oldest borough in Lawrence County.
WFMJ.com
Local artists showcase their works at Second Annual Niles Art Fest
Local artists got the chance to show off their work to the community at the 2nd Annual Niles Art Fest at Stevens Park Saturday morning. Various types of artists showed up to the event including painters, crafters, basket weavers and even bakers. Event organizers, Corey Delaratta and Molly Anderson are...
Get to know Warren Harding’s Ryan Powell: Big 22 Contender
2022 marks the 17th season for the WKBN-TV Big 22
metromonthly.net
Main Library: A New Chapter Celebration
Main Library: A New Chapter Celebration – The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County marked the completion of Main Library with a commemoration and open house on June 11, 2022. The $27-million project includes new/expanded spaces and equipment: a 125-person meeting room, Culinary Literacy Center, 36 state-of-the-art computers,...
Youngstown house shot at for third time this week
Reports said no one was injured Wednesday after a South Side home was shot at for the third time this week.
WFMJ.com
Hubbard St. Patrick Parish Festival, Thursday through Sunday
Foods made by members of a Valley church headline a parish festival that runs from Thursday through Sunday. The favorites at the Hubbard St. Patrick Church Festival include haluski, stuffed cabbage, cavatelli and meatballs, sausage sandwiches, Greek gyros, meatball sandwiches, hand-cut fries, pizza fritta, corn dogs, Avalon pizza, quarter-pound super dogs, and Father Mike's Famous Steakburgers.
Ohio colleges offer former students a pathway back to higher education with new ‘stranded credit program’
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Eight colleges, including Cleveland State University and Cuyahoga Community College, will be helping former college students throughout Northeast Ohio make progress toward their degrees with a new initiative, the Ohio College Comeback Compact. Funded by non-profit organizations such as the Lumina Foundation, the Kresge Foundation and the Joyce...
Comments / 0