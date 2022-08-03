Mystery surrounds St. Louis County GOP primary election win

There is no big mystery as to why Shamed Dogan was defeated by Katherine Pinner in the Republican primary for County Executive. During the 2016 Republican presidential primary, Dogan indicated he would vote third party if Donald tRump was selected as the party's nominee. Following the 2021 storming of the United States Capitol, Dogan again condemned tRump, and stated that the "Republican Party needs to get back to its roots and get away from being a cult around the personality of Donald J. tRump.
the fact she won and has the rinos stirred up is very encouraging i hope she sees how far she can go without them it will be intresting
I don’t know why the St Louis news media is so incapable. What Dogan said about tRump disqualified him in the eyes of many Republican MAGA voters.
