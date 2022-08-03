ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

New funding coming to Morro Bay National Estuary Program to help preserve "nurseries for the ocean"

By KCBX
kcbx.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kcbx.org

Comments / 0

Related
syvnews.com

Battery storage facility OK’d for Industrial Way in Santa Maria

Santa Maria will soon be home to a battery storage facility that can discharge 10 megawatts of electricity into the grid in four hours to meet demand during periods of peak use and be a load source when power generation exceeds demand. On Wednesday, the Santa Maria Planning Commission approved...
SANTA MARIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Society
City
Morro Bay, CA
Local
California Government
Morro Bay, CA
Government
Paso Robles Daily News

City appoints new public works director

City has also established a new standalone utilities department. – The City of Paso Robles has appointed a new director of public works and has established a new utilities department. Freda Berman was selected to replace Christopher Alakel as Public Works Director after an internal recruitment. Alakel will head the...
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Ocean Acidification#Nurseries#Oysters
townandtourist.com

10 Best Hikes Near Paso Robles (Birds & Flowers)

Paso Robles is home to world-class wineries and several renowned olive groves. Tourists often flock towards the rejuvenating mineral hot springs, as they’re thought to have natural healing powers. This Californian city has plenty to offer in terms of museums, entertainment, and restaurants. For those looking for outdoor adventure, the city has plenty to offer.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
calcoastnews.com

A pox on pickleball in SLO County II

Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
MORRO BAY, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo County COVID cases rising, 7 new deaths

The average number of new COVID infections in San Luis Obispo County rose slightly last week, according to the SLO County Health Department. Following locals gathering at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, the county reported a temporary surge in new cases from a daily average of 62 on July 27 to 74 on Aug. 3.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Cultivator in Monterey County Caught Growing Cannabis Disguised as Hemp

Wildlife officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) recently shut down an illegal cannabis operation in southern Monterey County. Like many other illicit grows in California, the operators were circumventing state laws that are designed protect native plants, fish and wildlife. During the week of July 18,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy