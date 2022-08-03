New funding coming to Morro Bay National Estuary Program to help preserve "nurseries for the ocean"

Read on www.kcbx.org
Black bear caught on camera at Pismo Preserve. See photos of wild animals spotted there
Cameras are set up at places “where wildlife can go about their lives without human disturbances.”
Faced with drought, a wine region in central California looks to develop a spaceport
California's Central Coast is facing a future with much less water. Vineyards and the irrigation they need aren't sustainable. So Paso Robles is courting a spaceport as the region's new moneymaker.
Battery storage facility OK’d for Industrial Way in Santa Maria
Santa Maria will soon be home to a battery storage facility that can discharge 10 megawatts of electricity into the grid in four hours to meet demand during periods of peak use and be a load source when power generation exceeds demand. On Wednesday, the Santa Maria Planning Commission approved...
Single women in SLO outpace men when it comes to buying homes, report says
In fact, the homeownership gender gap here is the fourth highest in the country for small cities.
National rent average on the rise and Central Coast residents are feeling it
Nationwide, the average cost of rent for a three-bedroom unit rose nearly 15% when compared to 2021, according to a report by House Canary.
Massive ‘restoration project’ planned for Los Padres National Forest. Here’s what is proposed
The U.S. Forest Service project would encompass about 235,495 acres of land in five counties.
Lompoc City Council delays action on water conservation effort, solid waste collection rates
Lompoc City Council members on Tuesday delayed staff requests for action on a water conservation effort and solid waste collection rates, instead asking staff to come back with more complete information for future consideration. Utility Conservation Coordinator Steve Valle presented a proposed update to the municipal code to bring the...
City appoints new public works director
City has also established a new standalone utilities department. – The City of Paso Robles has appointed a new director of public works and has established a new utilities department. Freda Berman was selected to replace Christopher Alakel as Public Works Director after an internal recruitment. Alakel will head the...
SLO clears out homeless encampment near Cal Poly: ‘We can’t settle down’
“I had to scramble and pull out the stuff I needed to survive,” said Curtis, one of the camp residents.
3 SLO County cities are among the best places to retire in California, site says
Here in the Golden State, WorldAtlas says, “Retirees will never feel underappreciated for their hardworking lives.”
10 Best Hikes Near Paso Robles (Birds & Flowers)
Paso Robles is home to world-class wineries and several renowned olive groves. Tourists often flock towards the rejuvenating mineral hot springs, as they’re thought to have natural healing powers. This Californian city has plenty to offer in terms of museums, entertainment, and restaurants. For those looking for outdoor adventure, the city has plenty to offer.
Are Cambria’s pines in danger? Experts fight to heal forest amid drought, diseases
“This is a very unhealthy forest,” one Cal Fire official said.
SLO County hardware store’s first employee retires after 66 years: ‘He’s a true inspiration’
“It was a long time in one spot, that’s for sure,” 95-year-old Wally Lewis said.
This SLO County town wants to limit vacation rentals. Here’s what it would mean
“For us, it’s very important and probably primarily about preserving available housing stock for long-term rentals and permanent residents,” the Advisory Council chair said.
A pox on pickleball in SLO County II
Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
Vitalant holds blood drives across the Central Coast amid "critical" shortage
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, there has been a "critical blood shortage," including on the Central Coast. To try to address this, the nonprofit Vitalant is hosting a series of blood drives in the area this month. The San Luis Obispo division of Vitalant provides donated...
San Luis Obispo County COVID cases rising, 7 new deaths
The average number of new COVID infections in San Luis Obispo County rose slightly last week, according to the SLO County Health Department. Following locals gathering at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, the county reported a temporary surge in new cases from a daily average of 62 on July 27 to 74 on Aug. 3.
Cultivator in Monterey County Caught Growing Cannabis Disguised as Hemp
Wildlife officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) recently shut down an illegal cannabis operation in southern Monterey County. Like many other illicit grows in California, the operators were circumventing state laws that are designed protect native plants, fish and wildlife. During the week of July 18,...
Hiker cited after illegally climbing Morro Rock
Morro Bay Fire officials say someone called 911 shortly before 3 p.m. to report a climber on Morro Rock who was possibly in distress.
