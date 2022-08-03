City proposes 3 splash pads to replace Lubbock pools

Read on www.fox34.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
City of Lubbock to begin repairs on 34th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has partnered with West Texas Paving to begin pavement repairs on 34th Street. Starting Aug 9, he construction will take place between Avenue Q and I-27, according to a release. Barricades will be placed around the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to...
Lubbock Figures Out How To Do Splash Pads The Wrong Way
Well, if there's something that can be screwed up, we'll find a way. I have written about the city's need for splash pads for easily a decade. Splash pads are really cool, updated feature that many cities have implemented. They are kind of to pools what skateparks are to regular parks. They reflect current trends, preferences and needs.
fox34.com
Lubbock organizations to host upcoming back-to-school events
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the fast approach of the new school year, many organizations around Lubbock are hosting back-to-school events. Many of these events offer cheaper alternatives for school supplies. Some events offer just a fun celebration of the new year. Here are some of the upcoming events around...
South Lubbock residents fed up after construction leaves neighborhood covered in dust
Lubbock, Texas – Residents in a South Lubbock neighborhood said they are frustrated after some construction in their area has blown them away with dust. One resident said the construction started around April and has continued throughout the whole summer. They said it affected their daily lives because they haven’t been able to enjoy their […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City of Lubbock Plans To Close Most Pools For Good After This Summer
Enjoy the municipal pools in Lubbock while you can, because if the proposed City of Lubbock budget passes, most of the pools will be closed for good. This past Monday, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the 2023 proposed budget and among the items including in the budget is the future of the Lubbock pools. The plan moving forward is to close all municipal pools in Lubbock except for the pool located at Clapp Park. Instead of pouring money into pools that are in desperate need of costly repairs, the City of Lubbock will use $7.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the pools with three splash pads. Again, only Clapp Park would keep a pool.
What’s Up With Lubbock Bars Receiving So Many TABC Citations?
Over the course of a year, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has issued 35 fines and warnings to Lubbock-area establishments for serving alcohol to minors, after-hours consumption and other infractions. KAMC News reports that there have been 35 fines and warnings since August of 2021. The most frequent establishment to...
Helping Others: Lubbock MOW’s 12th Annual Feed Seniors Now
Looking to help out and give back to the community? This is a great way to do that. Comfort Keepers of Lubbock and Lubbock Meals on Wheels are gearing up for their 12th Annual Feed Seniors Now event. This benefits Lubbock Meals on Wheels’. Weekend Meal Program. This program provides...
Should Lubbock Join Other Texas Cities Suing Netflix, Hulu & Disney?
Under state law, "cable" providers are to pay each Texas municipality, i.e. town or city, a franchising free for using the public right-of-way, that is, infrastructure built by tax dollars. This means some streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ owe Texas towns some big money. If you're into reading Texas statutes, you can check out the entire chapter about cable franchising, but here's the really applicable part:
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Lubbock Attractions Bring an Artsy Flair to the Ranching Town
If you think you know Lubbock, you clearly haven’t been in a while. Gone are the days when Texas Tech was the town’s main draw. Now, you’ll find a city brimming with fine dining, artistic flair, and Panhandle revelry. Opened in January 2021, the eye-catching architecture and...
Lubbock Voting Machines Targeted In Frivolous Lawsuit
This is what happens when conspiracy theories go mainstream. I hate to acknowledge his kind of thing at all, but it's going to cost us, taxpayers, money. Everything Lubbock reported on a lawsuit trying to halt Lubbock from using electronic voting machines. Why?. Why indeed? Lubbock is one of the...
Lubbock park bathrooms finally getting long awaited renovations and replacements
LUBBOCK, Texas – Several bathroom parks across Lubbock have begun to receive renovations and replacements. Back in April KAMC reported unfavorable conditions in park bathrooms across the city, which Parks and Recreation said was due to winterization and age. “I just thought it was disgusting. None of the kids wanted to go in, they wanted […]
KCBD
Lubbock church providing $50 shoe vouchers for back-to-school event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Living Word of Faith Church in Lubbock is hosting its 1st annual Shoes 4 Souls Back to School event. The event will be on Aug 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 129 Temple Ave. Shoe vouchers worth $50 to Champs Sports in the South...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Texas Tech Student Declared Competent to Stand Trial After 10 Years
A Lubbock judge ruled that a man accused of murder was competent enough to stand trial after 10 years. KAMC news reported that 29-year-old Sampson Oguntope was declared competent to stand trial for the 2012 murder of 89-year-old Faye Grey. Back in February of 2012, 19-year-old Oguntope broke into Grey's...
fox34.com
Los Hermanos Familia hosting free fishing and family event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Los Hermanos Familia organization is hosting its 14th annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event today. The free event started at 6 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m. at the Buddy Holly Lake at N University and Cesar Chavez Drive.
You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock
If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
Lubbock is Getting Something Different near Quaker & 98th Street
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill is getting a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
Lubbock Mystery: The Bombing Of The Alcoholics Anonymous Faith Club
Thursday May 18, 1978 in Lubbock, Texas. Lubbock was getting ready for a big Friday night that would see legends come to Lubbock. Stevie Ray Vaughn would be playing at Stubbs BBQ. And at the old Lubbock Municipal Coliseum, AC/DC would be rocking the city with songs like "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap" and "T.N.T".
fox34.com
‘1883′ is coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The history of 19th-century ranch life made famous by 1883, the series prequel of Yellowstone, is laying claim at the National Ranching Heritage Center. The exhibit, 1883: A Ranching Origin Story, is made possible by the partnership of 101 Studios which generously provided apparel worn by...
Fishing event in Lubbock aims to bring community together
LUBBOCK, Texas — Los Hermanos Famila will host the 14th annual Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing Event on Saturday at Buddy Holly Lake. Christy Martinez-Garcia, Founder and Organizer of of the event said this it was born after her father-in-law passed away. He was a farmer who worked all the time and missed out […]
AOL Corp
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. As of April 2022, the average Social Security benefit is $1,538.14 per month, according to...
Comments / 0