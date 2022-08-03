Kernels' Field of Dreams game is SOLD OUT

Read on cbs2iowa.com
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa basketball lands commitment from 4-star SF, elite in-state prospect for 2023
Iowa basketball is building for the class of 2023. On Saturday, Fran McCaffery’s Hawkeyes landed a key prospect for the cycle with an elite in-state player. The player is Pryce Sandfort, a 4-star small forward out of Waukee, Iowa. Sandfort had generated offers from Drake, Clemson, Davidson, Nebraska, Seton Hall and Washington State before committing to the Hawkeyes.
Iowa Basketball: Top target Pryce Sandfort commits to Hawkeyes
Fran McCaffery continues to build one of his strongest classes of his Iowa coaching career. On Saturday, four-star guard Pryce Sandfort announced that he will become a Hawkeye. Iowa has been relentlessly pursuing Sandfort since they secured a commitment from now-sophomore Iowa guard Payton Sandfort. Pryce averaged 26.6 points, 10.3...
One of the Longest Go Kart Tracks in the Midwest is in Waterloo
Ready, Set, GO! While it's only the beginning of August it's always a good reminder that we aren't too far away from fall and now is the time to get in that remaining summer fun while you can. We didn't do a ton of this growing up but I'm pretty sure I can remember every single time my parents took our family to a go-kart track.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Sizzlers win 2022 National Granny Basketball championship
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Cedar Rapids Sizzlers are the winners of the 2022 National Granny Basketball championship. The Granny Basketball League is a non-profit organization to provide fun, competitive exercise for women age 50 and older playing six-on-six basketball. There are now more than 450...
KCRG.com
Memorial fund set up for late Iowa City West and Northern Iowa swimmer Lily Ernst
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lily Ernst passed away on July 27th. Her head swimming coach, Nick Lakin, remembers her as a ferocious and passionate. “She was passionate about people, animals, swimming fast and doing well in the classroom. ,” Lakin said. She majored in social work with a...
Iowa Loses Kylie Feuerbach for Season
Junior Guard Tears ACL in Workout Earlier This Week
Sioux City Journal
Five questions the Hawkeyes must answer
Iowa opened fall football camp Wednesday and questions remain as Kirk Ferentz begins his 24th season as the Hawkeyes’ coach. Working toward a sold-out Sept. 3 season opener against South Dakota State, the Hawkeyes enter camp seeking answers to these five big questions:. 1. Who will catch on at...
cbs2iowa.com
Black Hawk County man claims prize of $25,000 a year for life
CLIVE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — For more than a week, a Black Hawk County man knew he’d won a prize of $25,000 a year for life in the Lucky for Life game, but waited to claim his prize until he had a plan ready. Whenever the lottery...
An Eastern Iowa Man Just Claimed a Massive Lottery Prize
There's been a whole lot of lottery talk recently. Let's call in "Lotto Fever". With the recent massive 1+ billion dollar Mega Millions win for someone (still unknown) in Illinois, there's been a lot of folks, many here in Iowa, saying, SHOW ME THE MONEY!. We do know that one...
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
cbs2iowa.com
Gas prices continue to trend down in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Gas prices in Iowa continue to trend down, as we're paying an average of 79 cents less than a month ago. The average price is $3.81 a gallon in the state, that's still 82 cents higher than this time last year. On...
cbs2iowa.com
Back 2 School Bash makes splash at Cedar Rapids Ellis Pool
Cedar Rapids, IA – The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department hosted the Back 2 School Bash at Ellis Pool on Friday, August 5 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The first 500 school aged kids who came out to cool off got free school supplies. Also on hand, other...
cbs2iowa.com
Strike against Cedar Rapids Ingredion Inc. continues in to Friday
More than 110 members of BCTGM Local 100G were still holding the picket line Friday afternoon against Ingredion, Inc. Iowa's News Now first reported on Monday, the initial strike came after the negotiating committee did not recommend the contract, anticipated it being voted down, and held a strike vote on Monday morning.
Don’t Be A Jerk At Iowa Irish Fest In Waterloo
Iowa Irish Fest doesn't officially kick off until 2 PM on Friday, August 5th, but apparently, festival officials are already trying to squash an issue. Iowa Irish Fest is one of the largest celebrations of Irish culture in the country. The three-day festival from August 5th-7th is full of Irish beer, cultural events, and loads of live music!
Iowa’s Gas Prices Fall to “Lowest” in the Nation
I put "lowest" in quotes on purpose because the news kind of sounds better than it is. The Des Moines Register says that another 19.8 cents average drop in gas prices across Iowa this week means we have the lowest cost in the nation--along with Missouri. We are both at $3.737 per gallon, which is well below the national average of $4.133 a gallon. OPEC is finally increasing output, to 648,000 barrels per day, at least that's how the Register explains it.
cbs2iowa.com
Sinclair Cares Feeding America helps HACAP in Eastern Iowa
Iowa's News Now would like to give a huge shout out to everyone who donated to our Sinclair Cares Feeding America Campaign that ran in June and July. Thanks to you, we were able to collect more than $178,000 nationally which makes 1.78 million meals to help feed families during these trying economic times.
cbs2iowa.com
Splash pads in Iowa City to be closed temporarily for renovations
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Wetherby and Fairmeadows Splash Pads in Iowa City are closed for renovations. These two splash pads will be temporarily closed to install new water savings features and more ways to enjoy them. The Wetherby Splash Pad at 2400 Taylor Drive, will...
earnthenecklace.com
Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?
Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
cbs2iowa.com
Marion Boulevard/1st Avenue project set to begin August 8
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Marion Boulevard/1st Avenue E Rehabilitation Project is set to begin on Monday, August 8th. This is a joint project between the cities of Cedar Rapids and Marion. Marion Boulevard and 1st Avenue E (in Cedar Rapids) will be rehabilitated from Collins Road to...
