ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

Exclusive firsthand look into North America's first lithium-ion battery factory

By Vince Briga
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 5

TakingCareOfBusiness
2d ago

I want to know what their plans are for cleaning up the waste this produces and the potential for it to affect our water and air quality. Producing and disposing li-on batteries is nowhere close to clean or perfected and this doesn't even include their severe chemical fire risk.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Top Speed

Tesla Is No Longer The Leading EV Manufacturer

Tesla is the company that started the EV craze and practically opened the doors for other manufacturers to join in. While the American EV manufacturer is still regarded as one of the leading brands in the segment, it is no longer the leading company in terms of production output. During the first quarter of 2022, one company managed to produce more EVs than Tesla. No, it’s not European, nor Japanese or Korean. You guessed it - it’s from China.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Feds Loan Only One American Automaker $2.5 Billion For Battery Tech

The United States Energy Department has announced that it intends to loan both General Motors and LG a whopping $2.5 billion to help fund the construction of new lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing plants. The plan is also the Energy Department's first loan handed out exclusively for the manufacturing of battery cells.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Endicott, NY
Business
City
Endicott, NY
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is

Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium Battery#North America#Lithium Ion Battery#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ibm
The Independent

Giant sinkhole with ‘a lot of water’ suddenly opens up near copper mine in Chile

A massive 656ft-deep sinkhole with an 82ft (25m) diameter has suddenly opened up near an underground copper mine in Chile over the weekend.Specialist teams of geologists from Chile’s National Service of Geology and Mining, Sernageomin, were rushed to the Alcaparrosa site which is operated by Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp and is located about 665km north of capital Santiago.Sharing aerial photos of the huge sinkhole, Sernageomin said on Twitter that they issued an order to immediately stop work in the area to evaluate the situation. In a statement on Monday, Lundin Mining said the sinkhole, which appears to be...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the ongoing pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't. The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer shopping behavior that resulted from the pandemic encouraged Coca-Cola leaders to fast-track those plans.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
ELECTRONICS
Fareeha Arshad

Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space

Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy