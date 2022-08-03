Exclusive firsthand look into North America's first lithium-ion battery factory

Read on spectrumlocalnews.com
TakingCareOfBusiness
2d ago
I want to know what their plans are for cleaning up the waste this produces and the potential for it to affect our water and air quality. Producing and disposing li-on batteries is nowhere close to clean or perfected and this doesn't even include their severe chemical fire risk.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Made in America: these are some of the companies bringing manufacturing back to the US
American companies are moving manufacturing back to the US from Asia. General Motors, GE, Intel and US Steel are among companies opening new factories in America. Companies started reviewing their supply chains following the US-China trade war and pandemic.
Top Speed
Tesla Is No Longer The Leading EV Manufacturer
Tesla is the company that started the EV craze and practically opened the doors for other manufacturers to join in. While the American EV manufacturer is still regarded as one of the leading brands in the segment, it is no longer the leading company in terms of production output. During the first quarter of 2022, one company managed to produce more EVs than Tesla. No, it’s not European, nor Japanese or Korean. You guessed it - it’s from China.
Elon Musk's Brain-Chip Company Neuralink Gets Overtaken In US By Australian Startup
Australia-based startup Synchron planted its fifth brain-computer device and the first into the brain of a U.S. patient, emerging as a potential rival to Tesla Inc's TSLA CEO Elon Musk's Neuralink, which is yet to receive a regulatory nod. What Happened: Doctors at the Mount Sinai West medical center in...
Feds Loan Only One American Automaker $2.5 Billion For Battery Tech
The United States Energy Department has announced that it intends to loan both General Motors and LG a whopping $2.5 billion to help fund the construction of new lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing plants. The plan is also the Energy Department's first loan handed out exclusively for the manufacturing of battery cells.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lumber prices—which warned us about inflation over a year ago—are again trying to tell us something
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Lumber markets were a harbinger of big economic shifts early on in the pandemic, and today’s slumping prices could be just as telling about the economy’s future. Lumber...
The Richest Women in the World
Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
The world's oldest aircraft carrier still in service
USS Nimitz - the world's oldest aircraft carrier still in service - making the turn past Alki and departing Puget Sound today-AtomicAerials- Posted by u/-AtomicAerials- Supposedly gonna be decommissioned in a couple of years (u/BadUX)
americanmilitarynews.com
US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is
Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Giant sinkhole with ‘a lot of water’ suddenly opens up near copper mine in Chile
A massive 656ft-deep sinkhole with an 82ft (25m) diameter has suddenly opened up near an underground copper mine in Chile over the weekend.Specialist teams of geologists from Chile’s National Service of Geology and Mining, Sernageomin, were rushed to the Alcaparrosa site which is operated by Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp and is located about 665km north of capital Santiago.Sharing aerial photos of the huge sinkhole, Sernageomin said on Twitter that they issued an order to immediately stop work in the area to evaluate the situation. In a statement on Monday, Lundin Mining said the sinkhole, which appears to be...
One Green Planet
For the First Time Ever, United States Produced More Power from Wind and Solar Than Nuclear
The United States officially produced more power from wind and solar than nuclear for the first time. In April of this year, sustainable wind and solar energy sources produced 17.96 percent more electricity than nuclear power plants, setting a record in the U.S. Source: CNBC/Youtube. The surge in the wind...
California went big on rooftop solar. Now that's a problem for landfills
California, a national leader in the solar market, has no plan for safely recycling more than 1 million photovoltaic panels that will soon need to be discarded.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lumber prices are set for a shakeup with the rollout of new futures contracts - and a top broker says trading volume could soar 10 times
CME Group is launching a new lumber futures contract that could ease price volatility and boost trading volume. Starting next month, the new contracts will offer one-quarter the amount of wood. That will allow trucks to make deliveries, instead of just railcars, opening up the potential for more trades.
AOL Corp
10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore
In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the ongoing pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't. The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer shopping behavior that resulted from the pandemic encouraged Coca-Cola leaders to fast-track those plans.
Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.
This is the only red diamond on public display anywhere in the world and it is located in the U.S.
The DeYoung Red Diamond on displayPhoto by MBisanz; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The DeYoung Red Diamond is one of the largest natural red diamonds that exist in the world. It is the third-largest red diamond in the world.
Rick Perry shuts down Biden's electric vehicle push, says it will spike electricity costs for Americans
Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry warned the Biden administration's push for electric vehicles will drive up costs for Americans who can't afford high electricity bills. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Perry argued the U.S. needs fossil fuels to support the power grid. RICK PERRY: And driving the cost of electricity...
Toxic California Lake Has Lithium to Power EVs for Decades, Make US Less China-Dependent
The barren wasteland of the Salton Sea in Southern California holds a treasure that could potentially be an immense benefit to the EV industry: a massive supply of lithium. The post Toxic California Lake Has Lithium to Power EVs for Decades, Make US Less China-Dependent appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space
Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
Comments / 5