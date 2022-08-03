LOOK: Coyotes reveal renderings of new 5,000-seat arena at Arizona State

Montgomery was removed from Saturday's game against the Yankees prior to the sixth inning due to leg cramps, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Montgomery cruised against his former team, allowing just two hits, but his night came to an early end due to the leg issue. The Cardinals noted Montgomery's removal was for precautionary purposes, so it seems more likely than not that he will take the ball the next time through rotation. He tentatively lines up for a home start versus the Brewers in next weekend's series.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO