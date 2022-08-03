LOOK: Coyotes reveal renderings of new 5,000-seat arena at Arizona State

Read on www.cbssports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite PopularityGreyson FChandler, AZ
Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash every monthJ.R. HeimbignerArizona State
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town OpensGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in PhoenixGreyson FDetroit, MI
Related
CBS Sports
Kansas basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season
Since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985 — and eventually to 68 in 2011 — just two programs have won back-to-back national championships: Duke in 1991 and 1992 and Florida in 2006 and 2007. As the 2022-23 season approaches, Kansas has some significant holes to fill from last season's roster if it wants to join that elite fraternity of repeat champions.
Oregon football: Are pink uniforms returning in 2022?
The Oregon football team gave us all a big hint on when the pink uniforms could be returning. While the Oregon football program is synonymous with never wearing the same thing twice, the Nike school announced its game color schedule for 2022, hinting at a possible return of the pink.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery: Removed for precautionary purposes
Montgomery was removed from Saturday's game against the Yankees prior to the sixth inning due to leg cramps, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Montgomery cruised against his former team, allowing just two hits, but his night came to an early end due to the leg issue. The Cardinals noted Montgomery's removal was for precautionary purposes, so it seems more likely than not that he will take the ball the next time through rotation. He tentatively lines up for a home start versus the Brewers in next weekend's series.
thecomeback.com
Arizona State NIL collective accidentally admits to recruiting violation
The NCAA‘s recent change that allows athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL) has made college football feel like the wild west at times with few rules and regulations. But there are still rules, and Arizona State’s new NIL collective might find that out the hard way.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Astros' Justin Verlander earns conditional $25 million player option by clearing 130-inning threshold
Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander opened his August with an impressive start on Thursday night against the Cleveland Guardians. He threw six shutout innings, surrendering two hits and issuing one walk versus five strikeouts. The outing improved his seasonal marks to a 1.73 ERA (221 ERA+) and a 5.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 130 innings.
Centennial High School football shocked by death of lineman Cesar Vazquez
Peoria Centennial football coach Richard Taylor said that senior offensive lineman Cesar Vazquez has died. He was 17. The longtime Centennial coach, whose team begins official practice on Monday, announced Vazquez's passing on Twitter on Wednesday. He said he also held a Zoom meeting with the players on Wednesday. The Centennial football family was...
Kevin Durant trade to Suns? Phoenix not 'interesting' enough result for Brooklyn Nets star
The Phoenix Suns have never won an NBA title. They went 64-18 in the regular season last season, the best record in the NBA. They are the preferred trade destination for Kevin Durant, who has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. ...
thecomeback.com
Arizona Cardinals make decision on RB coach following disturbing battery charges
Some disturbing reports emerged on Friday regarding Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon, who was involved in a domestic battery case back in May. The details of the case are quite graphic and horrific, with Saxon being charged with a Level 6 Felony of allegedly assaulting a woman in front of a child younger than 16-years-old in an incident that started at an Indianapolis area Costco and then continued at the home of the woman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Jake Bobo on Adjusting to SoCal Lifestyle, UCLA's Offense
The recent Duke transfer divided the internet with his In-N-Out takes during spring camp.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Recalled by Rockies
Feltner was recalled by the Rockies on Friday. Felner was sent down after serving as the extra man in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Padres. He failed to impress in that start, allowing three runs on eight hits in 3.2 innings, but he could get at least a couple more turns in the rotation after Chad Kuhl (hip) hit the injured list.
Chris Paul Sends Out 2 Tweets On Friday
Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul sent out two tweets on Friday. Paul and the Suns lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Josh Allen tricks Bills fans by wearing red helmet in open practice
The Buffalo Bills have only just begun training camp, and star quarterback Josh Allen has already caused a stir. Normally, he does that with his arm, but this time it was his choice of helmet. Before the Bills' open practice at Highmark Stadium, Allen ran onto the field in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Needs Tommy John surgery
Castellanos (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. This is one of the worst parts of the calendar to need the procedure, as it will be a challenge for Castellanos to get all the way back before the end of the 2023 season. He logged a 5.68 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 44.1 innings across 11 appearances for the big club.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Scratched Saturday
Edman was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Nolan Gorman is now at second base for St. Louis, though a reason for the swap was not immediately available. Denton notes that Edman has dealt with a minor hip issue at times this season. Edman played all nine innings in Friday's win over New York.
CBS Sports
Padres' Steven Wilson: Optioned to El Paso
Wilson was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Saturday. It's not every day you see a pitcher with a 3.57 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 33 appearances sent packing. The Padres are getting Robert Suarez (knee) back from the injured list, and Wilson is a rookie with options. He should be back with the big-league team in short order.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Javonte Williams: Facing uncertain split with Gordon
Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan reports that Williams has taken the first snap at six of seven practices and could get around 70 percent of the RB workload this year, while Benjamin Albright of KOA Colorado suggests the split between William and Melvin Gordon at camp has been around 55/45.
CBS Sports
Padres' Robert Suarez: Back from injured list
Suarez (knee) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Saturday. Suarez returns to the 40-man and 26-man rosters after he underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee back in June. A star closer in Japan, Suarez has only earned one save to date in his rookie season in Major League Baseball. However, he's proven to be a more-than-capable bullpen arm with a 3.09 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 29:13 K:BB in 22 appearances.
CBS Sports
Mets' David Peterson: Optioned between games
Peterson was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse after the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The left-hander was excellent in the matinee, holding Atlanta to three hits and three walks over 5.1 scoreless innings to improve to 6-2 on the season. He struck out five. Chances are, Peterson will be back the week of Aug. 15, in time for New York's next twin bill.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Returning for nightcap
Haniger (ankle) will be activated off the injured list ahead of the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Haniger won't be active for the afternoon game but is considered ready to go after posting a 1.055 OPS in 11 rehab appearances. He played just nine games prior to spraining his ankle, so he might be eased back into action initially, but he should fill an important role for the Mariners down the stretch.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Plays catch Wednesday
Albies (foot) played catch Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Albies shed his walking boot last week and is taking part in light baseball activities. Assuming he feels good after playing catch, the 25-year-old is expected to ramp up his rehab process over the next few weeks. Albies will likely be in the mix to return from the injured list around mid-to-late August.
Comments / 0