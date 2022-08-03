ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Over 40 days at or above 90 degrees in 2022 so far

By Jessica Lebel
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15I1Tp_0h3uhLT800

DENVER ( KDVR ) — It has been a hot year so far in Denver with 41 days at or above 90 degrees so far.

Breaking down the numbers by month, there was only one 90-degree day in May, 13 days in June and three in August.

July was the hottest month with 24 days at or above 90 degrees. This is the seventh most 90-degree or more days in the month of July on record in Denver.

July also measured three days at or above 100 degrees, and it was the second hottest July on record using the average daily temperature for the city .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bPpRp_0h3uhLT800

The 30-year average for the number of 90-degree days in a year for Denver is 46. Denver is only five away from that this year and is expected to hit the 90s again on Thursday and Friday.

3 homes severely burned, residents displaced in Aurora fire

Keep in mind, August is typically the second hottest month of the year in Denver and we still have most of the month ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gRf75_0h3uhLT800

The record number of 90-degree days in a year in Denver is 75 days back in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Colorado's entire I-25 corridor placed under a Flood Watch Sunday

Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed...
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

How to quiet a noisy Denver neighbor

(Denver, Colo.) Noisy neighbors can be a daunting menace. A loud party keeping someone awake when they have to work the next day can be infuriating. While some people may not want to get police involved, others waste no time calling the cops on their noisy neighbor.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#40 Days#Degree Day#24 Days#Nexstar Media Inc
Westword

Colorado Progressives Celebrate Victories at National Conference in Denver

Taking the mic at the Local Progress national meet-up at the Colorado Convention Center on August 5, Denver City Councilmember Robin Kniech highlighted some regressive moments in Colorado's recent history with the progressive politicians, advocates and government workers who'd gathered there. "In 1992, Colorado was dubbed the 'Hate State' because...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
washparkprofile.com

Revisiting Denver’s Bring Your Own Bag fee

Barbara MacFarlane wishes Denver would ban plastic bags altogether. “You gotta roll with the times,” she said. “The times (now) are reusable.”. MacFarlane is the co-owner and self-proclaimed Queen Bee of Marczyk Fine Foods, a locally-owned neighborhood market that has two locations in Denver — one at 770 E. 17th Ave. in Uptown; and the other at 5100 E. Colfax Ave., which borders the Hale and South Park Hill neighborhoods.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Psychedelic ‘brain spas’ may flourish in Denver

(Denver, Colo.) “Brain spas” may flourish as decriminalization of drugs converges with emerging medical research claiming psychedelics can improve health. That’s the prediction of Anna Wexler and Dominic Sisti of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia. They authored a paper “Brain Wellness ‘Spas’—Anticipating the Off-label Promotion of Psychedelics” that appears this week in Journal of the American Medical Association.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy