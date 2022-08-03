Over 40 days at or above 90 degrees in 2022 so far

DENVER ( KDVR ) — It has been a hot year so far in Denver with 41 days at or above 90 degrees so far.

Breaking down the numbers by month, there was only one 90-degree day in May, 13 days in June and three in August.

July was the hottest month with 24 days at or above 90 degrees. This is the seventh most 90-degree or more days in the month of July on record in Denver.

July also measured three days at or above 100 degrees, and it was the second hottest July on record using the average daily temperature for the city .

The 30-year average for the number of 90-degree days in a year for Denver is 46. Denver is only five away from that this year and is expected to hit the 90s again on Thursday and Friday.

Keep in mind, August is typically the second hottest month of the year in Denver and we still have most of the month ahead.

The record number of 90-degree days in a year in Denver is 75 days back in 2020.

