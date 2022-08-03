ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

City proposes 3 splash pads to replace Lubbock pools

By Kase Wilbanks
KCBD
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kcbd.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBD

City of Lubbock to begin repairs on 34th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has partnered with West Texas Paving to begin pavement repairs on 34th Street. Starting Aug 9, he construction will take place between Avenue Q and I-27, according to a release. Barricades will be placed around the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Figures Out How To Do Splash Pads The Wrong Way

Well, if there's something that can be screwed up, we'll find a way. I have written about the city's need for splash pads for easily a decade. Splash pads are really cool, updated feature that many cities have implemented. They are kind of to pools what skateparks are to regular parks. They reflect current trends, preferences and needs.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock organizations to host upcoming back-to-school events

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the fast approach of the new school year, many organizations around Lubbock are hosting back-to-school events. Many of these events offer cheaper alternatives for school supplies. Some events offer just a fun celebration of the new year. Here are some of the upcoming events around...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
FMX 94.5

City of Lubbock Plans To Close Most Pools For Good After This Summer

Enjoy the municipal pools in Lubbock while you can, because if the proposed City of Lubbock budget passes, most of the pools will be closed for good. This past Monday, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the 2023 proposed budget and among the items including in the budget is the future of the Lubbock pools. The plan moving forward is to close all municipal pools in Lubbock except for the pool located at Clapp Park. Instead of pouring money into pools that are in desperate need of costly repairs, the City of Lubbock will use $7.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the pools with three splash pads. Again, only Clapp Park would keep a pool.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

What’s Up With Lubbock Bars Receiving So Many TABC Citations?

Over the course of a year, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has issued 35 fines and warnings to Lubbock-area establishments for serving alcohol to minors, after-hours consumption and other infractions. KAMC News reports that there have been 35 fines and warnings since August of 2021. The most frequent establishment to...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Swimming Pools#Urban Construction#Arpa
FMX 94.5

Should Lubbock Join Other Texas Cities Suing Netflix, Hulu & Disney?

Under state law, "cable" providers are to pay each Texas municipality, i.e. town or city, a franchising free for using the public right-of-way, that is, infrastructure built by tax dollars. This means some streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ owe Texas towns some big money. If you're into reading Texas statutes, you can check out the entire chapter about cable franchising, but here's the really applicable part:
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Voting Machines Targeted In Frivolous Lawsuit

This is what happens when conspiracy theories go mainstream. I hate to acknowledge his kind of thing at all, but it's going to cost us, taxpayers, money. Everything Lubbock reported on a lawsuit trying to halt Lubbock from using electronic voting machines. Why?. Why indeed? Lubbock is one of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sally!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sally, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old female shar pei mix. She is trained and a lap dog! She is good with children and other dogs and likes to run. She is a little shy at first, but warms up to people quickly. Sally is up-to-date on her shots. She is also spayed and microchipped.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Los Hermanos Familia hosting free fishing and family event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Los Hermanos Familia organization is hosting its 14th annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event today. The free event started at 6 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m. at the Buddy Holly Lake at N University and Cesar Chavez Drive.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock

If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Idaho

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Idaho, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a 4-year-old pit/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for four months. Idaho is full of life and loves to party! Staff says he loves attention and loves cuddles even more. He also loves to sunbathe and hang out with his dog friends. Idaho is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

‘1883′ is coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The history of 19th-century ranch life made famous by 1883, the series prequel of Yellowstone, is laying claim at the National Ranching Heritage Center. The exhibit, 1883: A Ranching Origin Story, is made possible by the partnership of 101 Studios which generously provided apparel worn by...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy