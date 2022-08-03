What comes next after 'Value them Both' amendment failed

SHARON SPRINGS, Kan. (KAKE) - A 77-year-old man was killed Wednesday when his pickup truck crashed on a highway in western Kansas. The accident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on K-27 about four miles north of Sharon Springs. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Loren Luther was heading north when his Chevy pickup left the roadway to the right. Luther overcorrected, crossed the road and went into a ditch before overcorrecting a second time, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.

