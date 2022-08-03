What comes next after 'Value them Both' amendment failed

Read on www.kake.com
'Back to the drawing board': Kansas lawmaker says both sides were misunderstood in abortion vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It was an emotional day Tuesday as people waited in scorching-hot lines for hours to cast their vote on one of the most controversial decisions ever – abortion. "I have two young daughters that this is going to affect, and I strongly believe they need...
Teacher shortages spurring 4-day weeks, hefty sign-on bonuses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- The nationwide teacher shortage is forcing school districts in Kansas and Missouri to make some big changes, including 4-day weeks for some and hefty sign-on bonuses for new employees. The Missouri Department of Education and Secondary Education says there were more than 3,000 in-state teaching...
Andy Ogles will win GOP nomination in redrawn Tennessee 5th District, CNN projects
Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles will win the Republican nomination in Tennessee's 5th Congressional District, CNN projects. The newly drawn district attracted a crowded field of candidates vying to represent part of the Nashville area. Ogles, an entrepreneur, will defeat state House Speaker Beth Harwell and retired Brig. Gen. Kurt Winstead.
Roofers in Kansas mistakenly take roof of the wrong house, then leave
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (CNN/KAKE) - Roofers in Kansas tore the roof off the wrong house this week, leaving the homeowner scrambling for help. The owner, Steven Kornspan, rushed to the Overland Park home Monday morning after his renters heard banging. When he got there, his roof was mostly just a wooden frame.
Wichita parents hope popular back-to-school tax-free weekend comes to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's back-to-school season for parents like Trey Johnson. But with four kids, it's one of the hardest times of the year for him. "I spend probably like, at least prolly like twelve hundred on just clothes," said Johnson. When you add in school supplies, fees, and...
Man ejected, killed in rollover crash in western Kansas
SHARON SPRINGS, Kan. (KAKE) - A 77-year-old man was killed Wednesday when his pickup truck crashed on a highway in western Kansas. The accident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on K-27 about four miles north of Sharon Springs. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Loren Luther was heading north when his Chevy pickup left the roadway to the right. Luther overcorrected, crossed the road and went into a ditch before overcorrecting a second time, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.
