WWEEK
Astoria’s Famous Goonies House Has Reopened to Foot Traffic
After being closed to the public in 2015, the iconic Goonies House in Astoria has reopened to visitors, ending a yearslong standoff between movie buffs and the home’s owner. Shortly after the 30th anniversary of the classic Oregon-shot film from 1985, owner Sandi Preston posted signs forbidding tourists from making the trek up a dirt road to the property, even on foot.
beachconnection.net
Cautions, Advice for Watching Elk on Oregon Coast
(Oregon Coast) – Few things create the wonder and surprise of spotting a bunch of elk on the Oregon coast – rather closeup. The stately Roosevelt elk are common to the Oregon coast and Coast Range, especially up north near Cannon Beach, Seaside and Gearhart. There are plenty of them farther south, and the south coast even has the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area near Reedsport. (Above: elk giving the camera a glare at Ecola State Park. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Traffic Delays / Detours at Florence, Warrenton
(Florence, Oregon) – Some amount of roadwork is taking place in two areas of the Oregon coast that may cause you some delays or detours. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said to keep an eye out for traffic situations in Florence and at Warrenton. In Florence, expect traffic delays...
WSDOT scheduling six-day closure of Rainier-Longview bridge
The Washington transit agency is conducting a survey to determine best dates for a Lewis and Clark Bridge closure.The Lewis and Clark Bridge will close to traffic for nearly a week sometime next year, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The bridge, which connects Rainier and Longview, Washington, is in need of "vital preservation work," the agency says. It will close to all traffic for up to six days in spring or summer 2023. What has yet to be determined is exactly when that closure will happen. WSDOT is asking bridge-users to weigh in on the best time...
kptv.com
Man shot in head, shooter ‘detained’ in Kelso
KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Police said a man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the head, and a person responsible was detained Friday night in Kelso. The Kelso Police Department said just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Teresa Way. The Longview Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office also responded. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who was shot in the head. He was taken to St. John Medical Center, and then to another hospital for a higher level of care. An update on his condition was not provided.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Aug. 2, 2022
• CLIFFORD C. FRIDLEY, 69, Centralia, died July 26 in Tacoma. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • MILDRED E. LEHMAN, 92, Centralia, died at her residence in Centralia July 27. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at Mountain View Cemetery, Centralia. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
Drone manufacturer moving headquarters to Scappoose
SICdrone, moving from Boston area, designs and manufactures unmanned aircraft systems.A drone manufacturer is moving its headquarters to Scappoose. SICdrone is moving to the Scappoose Airport from its current headquarters outside Boston. The robotic aircraft systems manufacturer plans to open the new facility by the end of the year, according to a press release from the Port of Columbia County. SICdrone "anticipates hiring between five to 10 software, mechanical, and electrical engineers, along with support staff, in Scappoose," according to the press release. SICdrone has local ties: In 2016, the startup was accepted into an incubator program in Portland. The...
KXL
Human Remains Found On Kelso Property
KELSO, Wash. — Detectives served a search warrant after learning that a body was found on a property. Human remains were found on Holcomb Road east of Interstate 5 this past Saturday. An autopsy has been conducted. The person’s family has not yet been notified of their death.
westsideseattle.com
UPDATE: Cathlamet Ferry captain resigns; Drug tests negative; Investigation continues
According to a report in the Kitsap Sun, the captain of the Cathlamet ferry that struck a barrier at the Fauntleroy Ferry Dock on July 28 has resigned. The Sun reports that a letter went out to Washington State Ferry (WSF) personnel on Monday that also explained that drug tests done on the crew came back negative. The Captain was not identified in the report. The damage, the Sun said quoting WSF's Patty Rubstello was in the $5 to $7 million range but that all estimates were preliminary. The investigation is continuing. Read the story from the Sun here:
1 arrested after Kelso shooting leaves man hospitalized
A suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Kelso, Washington on Friday night reportedly left one man hospitalized, according to Kelso Police Department.
Chronicle
Sirens: Drugs in the Bathroom ; Criminal Impersonation; Dog, Children Left in Car; Morton and Mossyrock Reports
• A vehicle prowl reported in the 600 block of Southwest William Avenue just after 12:25 p.m. on Aug. 1 is under investigation. • At 7:50 a.m. on Aug. 2, a vehicle prowl that occurred in the 600 block of Southwest 20th Street sometime overnight was reported. Other Theft. •...
Criminal death investigation underway after human remains found: CCSO
A criminal death investigation was launched after officials found human remains in Kelso, Washington.
kmun.org
State orders Ilwaco RV park owners to stop unlawful actions
PACIFIC COUNTY — The new owners of an RV park in Ilwaco, Wash., have violated multiple provisions of Washington’s landlord tenant laws, according to the state. In a cease and desist order and a notice of violation issued last week, the Attorney General’s Manufactured Housing Dispute Resolution Program found that Michael and Denise Werner used improper notices and intimidation to try to evict tenants of Beacon RV park; they retaliated after tenants filed complaints with the Attorney General’s office by decreasing park services; they failed to offer tenants written rental agreements and have not given people a way to pay rent; and they violated local rules around maintaining the park — among other issues.
