Coastal Plain League Championship: Savannah Bananas v. Wilson Tobs

The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Touring the Wormsloe Historic Site near SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
WJCL
'Anytime a Chatham County kid signs we are excited' :Head Coach Seth Gaspin
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah, Georgia — Three Jenkins baseball players put pen to paper at Savannah Baseball Performance Academy, committing to play at the next level. Dalton Singletary stayed at home to play at Savannah State University. Rylee Holeler is heading to play at USC Salkahatchy with Matthew...
WITN
Local company hoping to help Greenville Babe Ruth All-Stars get to World Series
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shondell Jones and Kinetic Physical Therapy and Wellness hosted the Greenville Babe Ruth All-Stars on Friday in search of support to help send the team to the World Series. They won the southeast regional recently and Jones’ company has chipped in part of the cost to go. The boys are mostly 15 year old’s and say they appreciate the support.
eatitandlikeit.com
Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp on Tybee closes – Property Sold
Is there really any greater sign of one of those ‘new normals’ than seeing a small business (particularly restaurants) closing for a day here or there because of a staffing issue?. If we’ve seen it once, we’ve seen it a hundred times in the last couple of years....
jocoreport.com
Marlon Lee Named Head N.C. Girls Coach For 2023 Carolinas Basketball Classic
RALEIGH – Saint Augustine’s University (SAU) alumnus Marlon Lee has a long string of accomplishments as a high school basketball coach. He can add another honor to the list. Lee has been selected to lead North Carolina’s top senior girls in the 2023 Carolinas Basketball Classic. The event...
Savannah, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Vidalia High School football team will have a game with Calvary Day School on August 05, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Savannah Bananas’ ESPN series to air in 2 weeks
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s exciting news for our neighbors on Victory Drive. The Savannah Bananas will soon be on the worldwide stage. Bananaland, an original series will premier Aug. 19 on ESPN+. Promoters say it will show why thousands are calling it the greatest show in baseball.
This Is North Carolina's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
eatitandlikeit.com
Charleston’s Poe’s Tavern – Now Open Downtown Savannah
“Is that the same one from Charleston!?” is the question I’ve been asked no less than 40 times in the last 6 months whenever Savannah’s-at the time under construction-Poe’s Tavern began its build out in downtown Savannah. Yes. Yes, it is. I think a 4th location...
WLBT
College baseball player has leg amputated following horrific boating accident, family says
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – A prospective college baseball player had his lower leg amputated following a horrific boating accident that left him severely injured. Parker Byrd has undergone numerous surgeries since the accident on Bath Creek on July 23. Byrd was one of two people who fell off...
WJCL
Cornerback Derrick Canteen healthy and ready for 2022 football season
STATESBORO, Ga. — Statesboro, Georgia - After having his 2021 season cut short due to an injury, Georgia Southern all-Sun Belt Conference cornerback Derrick Canteen is ready to return to his freshman form. As a freshman, Canteen recorded six interceptions, which tied for the most in the country during...
carolinacoastonline.com
President and CEO Jay Barnes announces retirement from North Carolina Aquarium Society
RALEIGH — Following a 42-year career with the N.C. Aquariums, including 20 years as director of the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and the past four as president and CEO of the N.C. Aquarium Society, Jay Barnes has announced his plan to retire early next year. N.C. Department...
3 great pizza places in North Carolina
If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer
Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Recruiting: Sean Stewart Transfers
Montverde Academy has been good to Duke lately, with RJ Barrett and Dariq Whitehead decamping to Cameron Indoor Stadium. Now Duke commit Sean Stewart, a rising senior, will leave his hometown of Windermere (the school is also named Windermere) to finish up at Montervde, which is just about a half-hour away. He’ll play for Kevin Boyle who, by the way, coached Kyrie Irving in high school, although at St. Patrick’s in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer finally hands out long overdue offer
The Duke basketball program has finally handed out a long overdue offer. It has felt like a long time coming but the Duke basketball program has finally extended an offer to Don Bosco Prep (NJ) guard Dylan Harper. Harper has been on the Blue Devils’ radar for a while and...
Dozens of Phish fans facing charges after ALE operation at North Carolina concert
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — More than two dozen people are facing charges after an operation by Alcohol Law Enforcement at a Raleigh concert. The Department of Public Safety said on July 29 special agents with ALE along with Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh Police Department, North Carolina Department of Corrections and North Carolina Department of Revenue […]
WITN
‘It means so much’: Support continues for Beaufort Co. emergency services director
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The health of the Beaufort County emergency services director is continuing to improve after he was injured in a devastating motorcycle crash in June. Carnie Hedgepeth, who turned 48 this week, was flown to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta last Thursday. The emergency services director...
Procession carrying killed Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman ends in Dudley
A procession for fallen Wayne County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman moved his body from Greenville to its final resting place in Dudley.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Church's Chicken, Don Beto's Tacos, Bonefish Grill
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Restaurant Ratings: Church's Chicken, Don Beto's Tacos, Bonefish Grill. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Church's Chicken...
WITN
Man arrested in La Grange murder case
LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a shooting on Friday left one man dead. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting Friday afternoon and found Rashed Outlaw, of La Grange, dead from a gunshot wound. After collecting evidence and conducting...
