What are burn pits? Why were burn pits used? Toxic fumes, medical risks explained.

Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
A mysterious metallic orb that might hold valuable information was found In Mexico
Could it be the second Utah monolith case?
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
3 dead, 1 in critical condition in lightning strike near White House
Two Wisconsin residents celebrating their wedding anniversary died following a lightning strike near the White House on Thursday night, police confirmed to ABC News Friday. A third victim -- a 29-year-old man -- has also died in the incident, police said Friday afternoon. A fourth person is still in critical condition following the lightning strike, police said.
Giant Sequoias are nearly impossible to kill. Climate change is changing that (2021)
California’s iconic Giant Sequoias, nearly indestructible trees that can live for thousands of years, are under threat from a range of factors stemming from climate change. CNN’s Stephanie Elam reports.
A mysterious 105 feet-wide sinkhole was found in Chile. It's one of many sinkholes, manmade and natural, that opened up around the world.
Photos show a mysterious sinkhole estimated to be about 105 feet wide and 656 feet deep that emerged near a mining site in northern Chile on Saturday.
After lightning strike near White House kills 3, experts advise how you can stay safe during a thunderstorm
Three people were killed just outside the White House Thursday evening and one more was critically injured when they were struck by lightning as they stood beneath a grove of trees in Lafayette Park as a severe thunderstorm erupted. Wisconsin residents Donna Mueller, 75, and James Mueller, 76, were treated...
FEMA warns emergency alert systems could be hacked to transmit fake messages unless software is updated
Vulnerabilities in software that TV and radio networks around the country use to transmit emergency alerts could allow a hacker to broadcast fake messages over the alert system, a Federal Emergency Management Agency official tells CNN.
‘A historic wrong’: Government set to announce compensation for victims of contaminated blood scandal
A scheme handing payments to those affected by the contaminated blood scandal will be announced this week, as ministers scramble to help those harmed by the “historic wrong”. Whitehall sources confirmed that a programme handing interim payments will be confirmed in the coming days, once officials have ironed...
Western U.S. faces water and power shortages due to climate change, U.N. warns
The two largest reservoirs in the United States are at “dangerously low levels,” threatening the supply of fresh water and electricity in six states and Mexico, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) warned on Tuesday. Lake Mead and Lake Powell, which are both man-made reservoirs on the Colorado...
The ACLU says Border Patrol agents are confiscating Sikh men's turbans
Border Patrol agents in Arizona have confiscated the turbans of dozens of Sikh men seeking asylum in the US, violating their civil rights and government policies, the ACLU says in a letter calling for an end to the practice.
Coons confident Dems' tax, health and climate bill will pass but admits delayed impact on inflation
Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons, one of President Joe Biden's closest allies, said Sunday he was confident the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) would pass — but conceded that any impact the legislation has on inflation would not be immediate. "I have no doubts at all," Coons told ABC "This...
Mexican president visits mine where 10 workers trapped
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador visited a disaster-hit coal mining region on Sunday to see firsthand a major operation to try to rescue 10 trapped workers. Coahuila, Mexico's main coal-producing region, has seen a series of fatal mining accidents over the years.
Sour views on economy keep Biden approval on issues down: POLL
With the midterm elections three months away, Americans maintain a sour view on the state of the economy and are pessimistic about its future course, with President Joe Biden’s approval rating across a range of issue areas continuing to suffer, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll. More than...
Psilocybin therapy is prompting states to reconsider laws about magic mushrooms
The Biden Administration is looking to explore the emerging research of psilocybin to treat a variety of mental health illnesses as states across the country have started to decriminalize and legalize the substances for medical uses. The administration anticipates the FDA to approve both MDMA and psilocybin as treatment for...
