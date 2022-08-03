ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBA World Reacts To Troubling Iman Shumpert News

By Daniel Bates
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on thespun.com

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened

Vernon Maxwell was one of the toughest dudes in the NBA during his day. This man did not take any nonsense from anyone — not even his teammates. So much so, that he once literally attempted to stab Houston Rockets teammate Hakeen Olajuwon during a wild halftime fight. Maxwell made his revelation during a recent […] The post ‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition

A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
The Spun

Sports World Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Today

On Thursday, a Russian court sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison. Prosecutors initially asked for her to receive 9.5 years in prison. Griner was arrested in February for having cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. For the past few months, the belief was that she'd be convicted due to Russia's history.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Iman Shumpert
Yardbarker

Lawsuit reveals major bombshell about Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson was among the golfers who were suspended by the PGA Tour back in June after he took part in the first LIV Golf event, but it turns out he had already been banned by the Tour for months at that point. A group of LIV golfers filed an...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfw Airport#Cavaliers#Marijuana#Nba World Reacts#Knicks
NBC Sports

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert arrested on marijuana charge in Texas

Ten-year NBA veteran — and Dancing With The Stars winner — Iman Shumpert has been arrested on a felony marijuana charge at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport. NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a “sizeable” amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday … TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM … after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance” in Shumpert’s bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Coach Cal Reveals Why He Won't Play At Gonzaga

Kentucky and Gonzaga have agreed to a home-and-home series. However, the two sides will not square off in The Kennel. Instead, Kentucky will face Gonzaga at Spokane Arena. That matchup will take place on Nov. 20 this year. On Thursday morning, John Calipari explained why Kentucky won't play against Gonzaga...
LEXINGTON, KY
Yardbarker

James Harden, ‘Unselfish Sixer’? Rockets Never Met The Guy

James Harden is being lauded for heading back to the Philadelphia 76ers after agreeing to a new two-year deal that sees him taking a massive pay cut. Certainly not fans of one of his previous teams, the Houston Rockets. Harden, the immensely gifted 32-year-old scorer, manipulated his way out of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
594K+
Followers
70K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy