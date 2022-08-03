NBA World Reacts To Troubling Iman Shumpert News

Read on thespun.com
‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened
Vernon Maxwell was one of the toughest dudes in the NBA during his day. This man did not take any nonsense from anyone — not even his teammates. So much so, that he once literally attempted to stab Houston Rockets teammate Hakeen Olajuwon during a wild halftime fight. Maxwell made his revelation during a recent […] The post ‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition
A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
FOXBusiness
Brittney Griner sentencing: How the WNBA star’s salary compares to her Russian earnings
WNBA star and Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner learned her fate in a Russian court on Thursday, sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after pleading guilty to drug charges in June. Griner, who has been in Russian custody since February, was classified as "wrongfully detained" by the United...
BREAKING: Felony Charges Filed Against Current NBA Star
On July 19, Miles Bridges has officially been charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney for several felonies. Bridges has spent his entire career with the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets lost in the play-in tournament to the Atlanta Hawks this year.
Sports World Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Today
On Thursday, a Russian court sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison. Prosecutors initially asked for her to receive 9.5 years in prison. Griner was arrested in February for having cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. For the past few months, the belief was that she'd be convicted due to Russia's history.
NBA・
He spent two years in a Russian prison. Hear his prediction for Brittney Griner
Trevor Reed, an American citizen and Marine veteran recently freed after two years in a Russian prison, speaks to CNN after Brittney Griner, two-time Olympic medalist and seven-time WNBA All-Star, was sentenced to 9 years of jail time with a fine of 1 million rubles (roughly 16,400 USD) by a Russian court.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers great Robert Horry bashes Shaquille O’Neal’s son after summer league stint
Los Angeles Lakers great Robert Horry recently had some thoughts on the play of Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef, after his stint with the organization’s Summer League team. And suffice to say, they weren’t very positive. While he wasn’t a top star during his tenure in L.A.,...
Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting
America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
Yardbarker
Lawsuit reveals major bombshell about Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson was among the golfers who were suspended by the PGA Tour back in June after he took part in the first LIV Golf event, but it turns out he had already been banned by the Tour for months at that point. A group of LIV golfers filed an...
GOLF・
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate If Michael Jordan Should Pay $202.5M To LaMelo Ball: "That Would Be Massive Overpay, No Way He Worth That Much"
The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the most exciting teams to watch over the last two seasons. With a high-flying forward, Miles Bridges, accompanied by a shifty and talented playmaker like LaMelo Ball, the Hornets might not be the best team on paper but often are the most entertaining.
Brittney Griner sentence reaction: Phoenix Mercury teammate calls out hateful 'trolls'
The WNBA, basketball and sports world reacted swiftly and strongly to Brittney Griner's 9-year sentence after being found guilty and convicted of drug possession and smuggling by a judge in Russia on Thursday. Among the strongest voices? Griner's teammate on the Phoenix Mercury, Brianna Turner. Turner commended Griner for being...
Yardbarker
Scottie Pippen Admitted He Was Afraid To Face Clyde Drexler In 1992 Finals: "He Played A Lot Like Me, Lot Of Speed, Athleticism, Could Handle The Ball, Make Plays."
The Chicago Bulls had one of the most memorable runs in NBA history during the 90s, dominating the league throughout most of the decade, winning six championships in the span of eight years. Michael Jordan and co. took the team to the top of the league after years of struggles...
NBA free agent Iman Shumpert busted for marijuana possession at DFW Airport
NBA free agent Iman Shumpert has now been named as the man arrested at DFW Airport over the weekend with more than six ounces of marijuana in his carry-on.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Kevin O'Connor Claims The Lakers Are Better Off Without Kyrie Irving: "I Might Rather Have Buddy Hield And Myles Turner"
The Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned in many rumors this offseason after a tumultuous 2021/22 NBA season. The Purple and Gold struggled to find their best moment with Russell Westbrook on the roster, even failing to make it to the play-in tournament. They have been linked with Kyrie Irving...
NBC Sports
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert arrested on marijuana charge in Texas
Ten-year NBA veteran — and Dancing With The Stars winner — Iman Shumpert has been arrested on a felony marijuana charge at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport. NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a “sizeable” amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday … TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM … after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance” in Shumpert’s bag, which he admitted was weed.
NBA, WNBA Release Statement Following Brittney Griner Sentencing
Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison Thursday.
Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
Report: Lakers discussed joining 3-team proposal that involved Mitchell to Knicks, Westbrook to Jazz and key veterans to L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying their best to revitalize their roster ahead of the 2022-23 regular season. While the Lakers haven’t had any luck finding a new home for former MVP Russell Westbrook, they’ve seemingly made quite an effort to move the guard. According to Michael Scotto...
Look: Coach Cal Reveals Why He Won't Play At Gonzaga
Kentucky and Gonzaga have agreed to a home-and-home series. However, the two sides will not square off in The Kennel. Instead, Kentucky will face Gonzaga at Spokane Arena. That matchup will take place on Nov. 20 this year. On Thursday morning, John Calipari explained why Kentucky won't play against Gonzaga...
Yardbarker
James Harden, ‘Unselfish Sixer’? Rockets Never Met The Guy
James Harden is being lauded for heading back to the Philadelphia 76ers after agreeing to a new two-year deal that sees him taking a massive pay cut. Certainly not fans of one of his previous teams, the Houston Rockets. Harden, the immensely gifted 32-year-old scorer, manipulated his way out of...
