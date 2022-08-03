ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Akron’s National Night Out in North Hill featured school-supply giveaways for kids, music, food

AKRON, Ohio — Akron’s National Night Out events went off smoothly despite three wards cancelling events, with the North Akron community experiencing a strong turnout. National Night Out originated in Philadelphia and is designed to bolster comradery between neighbors, and strengthen relations between residents and law enforcement. This year, three Akron wards cancelled Night Out activities in their neighborhoods, apprehensive those protesting the police killing of Jayland Walker in June would show up.
