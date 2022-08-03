ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Sandy Hook Parents Seek To Stop InfoWars Bankruptcy Payments To Alex Jones

By Dietrich Knauth
International Business Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Alex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorney

Alex Jones’ lawyer gave the middle finger to the plaintiff attorney representing the family of a Sandy Hook victim in court.The founder and host of far-right radio show InfoWars had already been found liable for defamation by the Texas court for claiming the school shooting was a “hoax” to gain “power or money.”The parents of a child who died in the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history were seeking $150m in damages for Jones’ statements regarding the incident.This video shows the heated moment in the courtroom, for which the lawyer, Andino Reynal, later apologised for.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineSteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding FathersChris Pincher avoids reporter’s question on Boris Johnson’s downfall
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Watch the Judge in Alex Jones’s Explosive Sandy Hook Trial Scold Him for Lying in Court

If there’s justice in the world, Alex Jones, the infamous conspiracy theorist on trial for the unconscionable, disgusting lies he spread that the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax and that the children and teachers who lost their lives that day weren’t actually killed, will have to pay the full $150 million the families suing him for defamation have asked for. Further justice would be for him to never again have a platform from which to spew these outrageous, indefensible lies; total justice in my opinion would be for him to be completely shunned by society and for a witch to take his voice away so no one ever has to hear from him again. We’ll have to wait and see if that justice comes to pass, but on Wednesday, August 3, the universe gave Jones a teeny-tiny bit of what he deserves, when not only did his lies blow up in his face, but they did so thanks to his own legal team.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Alex Jones Goes Off on His ‘Damn Lawyers’ for Screwing Him Over

The day after Alex Jones learned on the stand that his own defense lawyers had sent a trove of text messages ostensibly proving that he had perjured himself to the opposing counsel in his defamation trial, the conspiracy theorist used his InfoWars platform to express his apparent shock and disappointment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
State
Connecticut State
Austin, TX
Business
wegotthiscovered.com

Alex Jones loses phone records, court case, and his damn mind

Unlike what you see in films and TV, in an actual court case you will almost never see a lawyer catch a defendant in a lie by springing a surprise witness or piece of evidence on them. And yet, the bizarre case of disgraced podcast host Alex Jones, who is being sued for defamation by the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, took another bizarre turn today when Jones was caught in a lie on the witness stand. And the evidence against him turned out to be his own phone’s text records that his lawyers had accidentally sent to the attorneys representing the families suing him.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Minnesota

Mom of Sandy Hook victim confronts Alex Jones: "My son existed"

Scarlett Lewis' 6-year-old son Jesse was among the 20 children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting. For years, she and her husband have faced harassment from people believing that her child's death was staged – but on Tuesday, she had the chance to confront the man who's been at the helm of propagating such falsehoods.Lewis took the witness stand in the defamation trial against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his media company for his repeated claims that the Sandy Hook massacre was "staged." Lewis and her husband, Neil Heslin, are seeking at least $150 million in damages,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
The Independent

Voices: Let’s be honest — real justice wasn’t served in the Alex Jones trial

It should have been a slam-dunk.Alex Jones, the liar and provocateur whose trial concluded yesterday in the civil suit brought on by the parents of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, has finally been sentenced. The $4.1 million dollars that he will pay in retribution might feel like justice to some. And, in some ways, it is: Jones —who helms InfoWars, the fake news site that spews both vitriol and misinformation — has been held accountable in the civil court system. The twin verdicts (the original lawsuit and the sentencing) are a warning flare to others who may follow in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Mother of 6-year-old killed in Sandy Hook takes witness stand and confronts Alex Jones about his lies: "My son existed"

Scarlett Lewis' 6-year-old son Jesse was among the 20 children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting. For years, she and her husband have faced harassment from people believing that her child's death was staged – but on Tuesday, she had the chance to confront the man who's been at the helm of propagating such falsehoods.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Attorneys#Sandy Hook Parents Seek#Free Speech Systems Llc
Business Insider

11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution

Georgia prosecutors are looking into whether Donald Trump interfered in the state's 2020 election. On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation. Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald...
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Opinion: The scariest part of the Alex Jones story

Nicole Hemmer writes that as Alex Jones sits through a hearing to determine damages he will need to pay to Sandy Hook parents, it's important to remember that Jones and his vile conspiracy theories are no longer limited to the fringes. He has become a part of the right-wing power structure in the US.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
AOL Corp

Judge dismisses Trump's 'immunity' claim in Jan. 6 lawsuits

A federal judge on Tuesday denied former President Donald Trump's bid to dismiss three lawsuits brought by police officers injured in the Jan. 6 riot, rejecting his assertion that he is "absolutely immune" from the claims. The lawsuits, brought on behalf of four U.S. Capitol Police officers, seek to hold...
POTUS
BBC

Alex Jones must pay $49.3m for Sandy Hook hoax claim

US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $49.3m (£41m) in damages after falsely claiming a 2012 school shooting was a hoax. A jury in Texas ruled the radio host must pay $45.2m in punitive damages, in addition to $4.1m in compensatory damages they awarded a day earlier.
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Jan. 6 committee requests Alex Jones’ phone records, Sandy Hook attorney says

The Jan. 6 committee has requested records on Alex Jones’ phone as part of its investigation into the Capitol riot, AP reports. Driving the news: Attorney Mark Bankston, who is representing the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting in Jones' ongoing trial, revealed Wednesday that Jones’ lawyer accidentally sent him several years’ worth of the conspiracy theorist's texts and emails.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy