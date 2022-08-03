ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russia Ups Stakes in Sakhalin Energy Standoff in Sanctions Retaliation

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Ukraine takes out Russian ammunition railway connecting Kherson to Crimea

Ukrainian forces have taken out a Russian ammunition railway connecting Kherson to Crimea and further blocking Russian supply lines the U.K. Ministry of Defense said Wednesday. The intelligence update said that Russian forces would likely be able to repair the line that logistically connects occupying forces in the south to...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The US Sun

Russian troops beg defence minister to help them escape Ukraine

RUSSIAN soldiers surrounded in Ukraine have begged their defence minister to help them escape. One of the trapped 200 filmed a social media message to General Sergei Shoigu claiming they had been “abandoned”. The serviceman, who shielded his face, said: “The situation is really difficult. "I hope...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazprom#Oil Company#Oil And Gas#Sakhalin#Business Industry#Linus Business#Russia Ups Stakes#Reuters#Exxonmobil#Russian
International Business Times

Russia Is Sending 'People To Their Deaths' As More Soldiers Die In Ukraine

Russian commanders are sending hundreds of people to their deaths in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, evidence obtained by Ukrainian intelligence showed. "They just sit there and send 20 to 200 people to their deaths, and that's it," a Russian soldier told his fellow trooper in an alleged call intercepted by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense's Chief Directorate of Intelligence.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Russia
US News and World Report

China Halts High-Level Military Dialogue With U.S., Suspends Other Cooperation

BEIJING (Reuters) -China is halting cooperation with the United States in a number of areas, including dialogue between senior-level military commanders and climate talks, in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, it said on Friday. China's foreign ministry also said that it was also suspending cooperation with...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy