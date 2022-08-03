COVID-19 uptick continued last week across Northeast Tennessee

Read on www.timesnews.net
COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee
The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
fox17.com
Over 3,000 Tennessee school-aged children positive for COVID-19 amid return to classrooms
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As Tennessee children make a return to the classrooms this week, the number of school-aged children with COVID-19 infections the last 14 days could rise as the state as a whole outpaces the national case rate. According to the COVID-19 State Profile Report released weekly...
Kingsport Times-News
Relief sought for Kentucky flood victims, livestock
BIG STONE GAP — Two organizations are seeking donations to help human and animal victims of the flooding in southeast Kentucky. Mountain Empire Community College is seeking donations of supplies for a Monday trip to Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Kingsport Times-News
Bears try to adapt to human population increase
Tennessee’s black bears are trying to adapt to the state’s continually increasing human population as seven million people now call Tennessee home. According to recent census data, Tennessee ranks eighth nationally among the fastest growing states as nearly 200,000 people have relocated to the Volunteer State since 2019. East Tennessee has certainly seen its fair share of new citizens heading for the hills from other states and although the number of folks residing in Sevier and Blount counties may not raise too many eyebrows, over 14 million people annually visit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Tennessee has 1,000+ current teacher openings | How are local districts faring?
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) As the back-to-school season is in full swing, districts are not only focused on getting kids back into the classroom, but having enough teachers to staff them. A shortage of certified teachers has been a nationwide trend for several years now, worsened by two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and many teachers […]
Increased threats to poll workers across country haven’t dampened enthusiasm in Tennessee
At Belle Meade City Hall, Victor Nelson took a quick break from his work as a poll worker, a job he says is as rewarding as it is challenging. Nationwide, poll workers have reported feeling threatened since the 2020 presidential election cycle after former President Donald Trump propagated false claims about the election. The threats […] The post Increased threats to poll workers across country haven’t dampened enthusiasm in Tennessee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by a thin margin, with advocate Carnita Atwater finishing a distant third. Both Smiley and Atwater would have been the state’s first Black gubernatorial nominee if either had won. “We hear your message loud and clear. You’re upset that Bill Lee has failed you,” Martin said late Thursday, declaring victory before the race was called as he held a narrow lead in the vote count. “He stood on the sidelines while 27,000 of our fellow Tennesseans died during the last couple of years,” Martin added, referring to the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state.
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
actionnews5.com
Chalkbeat examines how Tennessee schools could be affected by new abortion law
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Chalkbeat, a non-profit news organization, is taking a closer look at Tennessee’s abortion trigger law set to take effect on August 25 and the affect it could have on schools and education. Chalkbeat Reporter Jessica Blake joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital...
Canine influenza cases now in Middle Tennessee
Canine influenza, as the name suggests, is specific to dogs, is very contagious, and causes upper respiratory symptoms like nasal discharge and cough. It usually makes your pup tired and can be deadly.
Former Highway Patrol commander, TBI director Larry Wallace passes away
Larry Wallace, the only person to ever head both the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the TBI, passed away Saturday afternoon at his McMinn County home after a short battle with cancer.
Attorney General warns of scam targeting businesses in Tennessee
Business owners should be aware of a scam that's resurfaced in Tennessee targeting businesses with a deceptive mailer.
WSMV
Democratic nominee for Tennessee Gov. faces uphill battle against Gov. Bill Lee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday morning, The Associated Press called the race for Jason Martin in the democratic primary for Governor race and named him the Democratic nominee to run against Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in the Fall. The democratic primary race was competitive and close, ending within about...
wjle.com
Stage Set for November Tennessee General Election
The stage is set for the Tennessee General Election on November 8th. On the ballot will be candidates for Governor, U.S. House of Representatives, and Tennessee House of Representatives. Incumbent Republican Governor Bill Lee will be challenged by Democrat Jason Brantley Martin. Statewide, Governor Lee, who ran unopposed in the...
Kingsport Times-News
East Tennessee History Center to host brown bag lecture
KNOXVILLE — The East Tennessee History Center will host a brown bag lecture with William Isom II on Aug. 8 at noon. Isom will present “8th of August: East Tennessee’s Emancipation Day,” discussing the history of the state’s own version of Juneteenth, the spread of the 8th of August across the South, and the modern-day recognition of National Emancipation.
Warning - East Tennessee Seeing an Increase in Bear Encounters According to TWRA
In a news release Monday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) said there has been a marked increase in the number of bear encounters in the Volunteer State this year. The TWRA cites one reason for the increase is the sharp uptick in population, with nearly 200,000 people moving into Tennessee since 2019 - making it the 8th fastest growing state in the U.S.
WSMV
Tennessee Department of Safety reminds residents of ID requirement change
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is reminding Tennesseans federal identification requirements change in nine months. On May 3, all persons must have a REAL ID licenses to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights within the United States, according to the safety department.
Tennessee Election Results: 5th U.S. Congressional District race
Nashville's 5th District is up for grabs following the retirement of longtime Democratic incumbent, Rep. Jim Cooper. Nine Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination in the race for the reconfigured congressional district.
This Is Tennessee's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in Tennessee.
Armadillos becoming more common in Middle TN
Armadillos are originally from South America, they were considered warm weather creatures. However, they were able to adapt to cold weather and have even made their way into Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains.
