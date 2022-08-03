ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

McKinney ISD junior takes her talent from DFW to world stage

By Keith Russell
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - As Alyssa Banales makes the jump to 11th grade, she'll bring a special accomplishment back with her next week, when McKinney North High School begins class.

She said "I still have a long ways to go, but I'm gonna be down this path for a long time. I'm excited to see where it takes me, but I'm proud to see how far I've gotten."

To measure how much ground Banales has covered in the sport of track and field, this weekend she'll be competing in the Under 20 World Championships for Team USA, held in the country of Colombia.

Alyssa explained, "I'm working really hard, but I'm also grateful to be here. It's like a mixture of feelings really."

Banales is one of only two long jumpers representing the United States, at only 16-years-old.

There's a fine line between enjoying the moment and feeling pressure to reach greater heights, which Alyssa's mother knows. She was a former high school track star herself, which has led to this advice.

Paula Banales said "all these things that are gonna happen to you in your life are great. But, if you're not happy, what's the point? You have to want this for yourself. And if you do, we're all behind you."

That includes the Major Impact track club, led by Head Coach Candy Francois. That has given Banales a chance to compete at a higher level than normal high school track meets. She's already getting scholarship offers from some of the top college programs in the country.

Randy James, Major Impact Assistant Coach exclaimed "she's harnessed her athleticism in a way that's allowed her to compete with kids 3-4-5 years older. It goes back to how hard she works." And, how big she dreams.

Banales is committed to staying on track to follow in the footsteps of Tara Davis, who went to University of Texas, and competed in for team USA in the long jump in last year's Olympic Games, and Jasmine Moore, from Mansfield Lake Ridge High School, who also represented Team USA in Tokyo in the triple jump.

Alyssa proudly said "they're amazing role models. It makes me want to be just be like that."

