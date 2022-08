Pro Soccer Wire keeps you updated on all of the latest transfer rumors and news from around the globe, including the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, the Bundesliga, MLS, Ligue 1, the NWSL and more. Marcos Alonso out for Chelsea ahead of Barca movehttps://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1555955722340507648Boro close in on HoppeMiddlesbrough are nearing a deal with Mallorca to sign USMNT attacker Matthew Hoppe, according to a report from 90min. Hoppe moved to Mallorca last summer, but never quite broke through, and is likely looking for a chance to see more playing time in a bid to make Gregg Berhalter's roster for the World Cup...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 HOURS AGO