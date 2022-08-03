Legends Event Center continues making progress, on track for completion

Read on www.kbtx.com
Bryan volleyball prepares for 2022 season that begins Tuesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lady Viking Volleyball team is gearing up for the 2022 season as welll as getting aquainted with new coach in Kayli Kane. While Kane is new to Bryan ISD, she is not to the Brazos Valley. Kayli coached for two seasons at College Station High School before moving to Montgomery last four years.
College Station High School Band & Guard hosts March-A-Thon Fundraiser
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station High School Band & Color guard hosted their annual March-A-Thon fundraiser for this upcoming school year. Community members arrived Saturday morning at the Tower Point HEB to watch the College Station High School Band & Color guard preform. Mackenzie Martin, College Station High...
Cougar Band & Guard to host annual March-A-Thon fundraiser
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After an historic last season ending at the State Championship in San Antonio, the College Station High School Cougar Band & Guard has their sights set on Bands of America. In order to achieve their goal, they need to raise some money. This year’s March-A-Thon takes...
Stretch Lab opens location in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re someone into fitnesses, you know how important stretching is for your body. A new business in College Station can now help with that. Stretch Lab is opening its first location in the Brazos Valley on William D Fitch in College Station near...
BRENHAM GAMECHANGERS HOSTING SCHOOL SUPPLY MARKET SATURDAY
The Brenham GameChangers are set to provide school supplies to families in need around the community. The fifth annual School Supply Market will be held tomorrow (Saturday) beginning at 9 a.m. at Brenham Middle School. Tori Bryan, project chair for the market, says this is Brenham GameChangers’ first year overseeing...
CarMax building dealership on Texas 6 in College Station
CarMax, the nation’s largest used car retailer, is building a dealership off Texas 6 in College Station that is slated to open in spring 2023. The dealership will be located at 1320 Pavilion Avenue, next to Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que. A CarMax spokesperson said the dealership is expected to have 150 used vehicles on the lot. This will be the 26th CarMax location in Texas.
Community gathers for ‘Family Fish’ event to support College Station Police Department
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -On Saturday morning, community members gathered at George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum for ‘Family Fish’ 2022. The College Station Police Department partnered with the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum to create an event that offered long-lasting memories with family. Families...
Inside a Little Belgian Farmhouse in Bellville, Texas
Jill Brown’s trove of books and mementos fill the library in her Belgian-inpsired Bellville, Texas retreat. (Photo by Jack Thompson) Jill Brown is a country girl at heart. “I grew up in Ohio on a family farm, and some of my fondest memories are plowing corn,” she says. “I’d rather be in the country than anywhere else.” So, at least twice a week, she heads to her farm in Bellville, Texas, a little over three hours from Dallas and near the town of Round Top and its antiques shows. Brown fell in love with the charming, historic town seven years ago while hunting for a rural house to buy and renovate. The right one never materialized; instead, she discovered six acres of bucolic woodlands and meadows for sale — the perfect land on which to build a family retreat.
Adopt a Teacher Bryan-College Station ISD: Coming together to help teachers in need
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Teachers go through a lot in order to get ready for the upcoming school year, including buying school supplies and much more for their classrooms. A woman in our community started a special program in order to get teachers in our area what they need for this upcoming school year.
Schwartzman, Wade Earn World Athletics U20 Championships Gold
SANTIAGO DE CALI, Colombia – Texas A&M track & field All-Americans Ashton Schwartzman and Kennedy Wade won men’s and women’s 4x400m gold medals Saturday night at the World Athletics U20 Championships at the Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero. Schwartzman ran second leg on the men’s relay as...
Bearkats open up fall camp as they prepare for 2022 season
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Sam Houston Football team kicked off fall camp Friday morning at Bowers Stadium. This is transition season for the Bearkats as they wrap up Football Championship Subdivision play in the Western Athletic Conference and gear up for Conference USA competition next year. Because of the...
Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway
Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
Cathy Capps named to Texas A&M 2022 Hall of Honor
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cathy Capps, longtime assistant athletics director and executive director of the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association, has been named the 2022 Hall of Honor recipient. The Texas A&M Hall of Honor recognizes individuals who have gone above and beyond in contributions and support of the athletic programs at Texas A&M.
New to town? Come meet & mingle Saturday night in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The non-profit organization I Heart Bryan is thrilled to host its first Belong in Bryan meet and mingle event on Saturday at 6 pm. at Kinder Hill Brew Lab. “Our goal is to introduce our new residents to all Bryan has to offer including our existing...
Abadie places eighth at World Athletics U20 Championships
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M track & field sophomore Heather Abadie finished eighth in women’s pole vault at the World Athletics U20 Championships Thursday afternoon at the Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero. Abadie, representing Canada, cleared 13-5.25/4.10m to record her second career top 10 finish in as many...
Beto O’Rourke A Drive for Texas Town Hall in Rockdale
ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44)- Rockdale residents filled up the Kay theatre Friday evening as gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s. During O’Rourke’s Drive for Texas he will spend 49 days on the road and visit every part of Texas this summer. O’Rourke has spent a lot of time in very red areas on this 49-day road trip like Milam county, despite not being very popular in these areas. During Friday’s townhall meeting O’Rourke talked on topics that’s been a big concern for many Texans. Topics such as increasing educator salaries. Investing in world- class schools, expanding health care so more people can see a doctor and lowering costs so families can afford to live in this state. A question one Rockdale resident asked during the town hall was, what are you going to do about our guns?
Aggies quarterback battle heating up during fall camp
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football held their fourth practice of fall camp and their first closed to the media on Saturday. The Aggies have a lot of new faces getting acclimated to the team, meaning a lot of guys are competing for starting jobs. One of the most notable positions up for grabs this fall is the quarterback. A&M went through a QB battle a year ago before Haynes King won the job but was sidelined for most of the year due to injury. King is healthy now, but he’s got some new competition with LSU transfer Max Johnson and true freshman/5-star recruit Conner Weigman.
Victor wins Commonwealth Games Decathlon, Acquah advances to long jump final
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M track & field Olympian Lindon Victor won the Commonwealth Games decathlon with 8,233 points, while Texas A&M All-American Deborah Acquah advanced to the women’s long jump Friday evening at Alexander Stadium. Trailing after eight events, Victor won the javelin (213-9/65.16m) to move to...
Restaurant Report Card, August 4, 2022
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections. P/S or permit suspension happens after a...
Aggies earn ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award
GREENSBORO, North Carolina – The Texas A&M Aggies were recognized for their prowess in the classroom, landing the American Baseball Coaches Association Team Academic Excellence Award for the 2021-22 school year. Members of the Texas A&M baseball squad combined for a 3.166 grade point average for the season. The...
