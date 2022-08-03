ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Legends Event Center continues making progress, on track for completion

By Morgan Riddell
KBTX.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kbtx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Bryan volleyball prepares for 2022 season that begins Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lady Viking Volleyball team is gearing up for the 2022 season as welll as getting aquainted with new coach in Kayli Kane. While Kane is new to Bryan ISD, she is not to the Brazos Valley. Kayli coached for two seasons at College Station High School before moving to Montgomery last four years.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

College Station High School Band & Guard hosts March-A-Thon Fundraiser

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station High School Band & Color guard hosted their annual March-A-Thon fundraiser for this upcoming school year. Community members arrived Saturday morning at the Tower Point HEB to watch the College Station High School Band & Color guard preform. Mackenzie Martin, College Station High...
KBTX.com

Cougar Band & Guard to host annual March-A-Thon fundraiser

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After an historic last season ending at the State Championship in San Antonio, the College Station High School Cougar Band & Guard has their sights set on Bands of America. In order to achieve their goal, they need to raise some money. This year’s March-A-Thon takes...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Stretch Lab opens location in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re someone into fitnesses, you know how important stretching is for your body. A new business in College Station can now help with that. Stretch Lab is opening its first location in the Brazos Valley on William D Fitch in College Station near...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Basketball
Bryan, TX
Government
City
Bryan, TX
Bryan, TX
Basketball
kwhi.com

BRENHAM GAMECHANGERS HOSTING SCHOOL SUPPLY MARKET SATURDAY

The Brenham GameChangers are set to provide school supplies to families in need around the community. The fifth annual School Supply Market will be held tomorrow (Saturday) beginning at 9 a.m. at Brenham Middle School. Tori Bryan, project chair for the market, says this is Brenham GameChangers’ first year overseeing...
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

CarMax building dealership on Texas 6 in College Station

CarMax, the nation’s largest used car retailer, is building a dealership off Texas 6 in College Station that is slated to open in spring 2023. The dealership will be located at 1320 Pavilion Avenue, next to Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que. A CarMax spokesperson said the dealership is expected to have 150 used vehicles on the lot. This will be the 26th CarMax location in Texas.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
papercitymag.com

Inside a Little Belgian Farmhouse in Bellville, Texas

Jill Brown’s trove of books and mementos fill the library in her Belgian-inpsired Bellville, Texas retreat. (Photo by Jack Thompson) Jill Brown is a country girl at heart. “I grew up in Ohio on a family farm, and some of my fondest memories are plowing corn,” she says. “I’d rather be in the country than anywhere else.” So, at least twice a week, she heads to her farm in Bellville, Texas, a little over three hours from Dallas and near the town of Round Top and its antiques shows. Brown fell in love with the charming, historic town seven years ago while hunting for a rural house to buy and renovate. The right one never materialized; instead, she discovered six acres of bucolic woodlands and meadows for sale — the perfect land on which to build a family retreat.
BELLVILLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Cox
KBTX.com

Schwartzman, Wade Earn World Athletics U20 Championships Gold

SANTIAGO DE CALI, Colombia – Texas A&M track & field All-Americans Ashton Schwartzman and Kennedy Wade won men’s and women’s 4x400m gold medals Saturday night at the World Athletics U20 Championships at the Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero. Schwartzman ran second leg on the men’s relay as...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bearkats open up fall camp as they prepare for 2022 season

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Sam Houston Football team kicked off fall camp Friday morning at Bowers Stadium. This is transition season for the Bearkats as they wrap up Football Championship Subdivision play in the Western Athletic Conference and gear up for Conference USA competition next year. Because of the...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Houston Chronicle

Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway

Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Volleyball#Urban Construction#Linus Business#Business Industry#Legends Event Center
KBTX.com

Cathy Capps named to Texas A&M 2022 Hall of Honor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cathy Capps, longtime assistant athletics director and executive director of the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association, has been named the 2022 Hall of Honor recipient. The Texas A&M Hall of Honor recognizes individuals who have gone above and beyond in contributions and support of the athletic programs at Texas A&M.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

New to town? Come meet & mingle Saturday night in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The non-profit organization I Heart Bryan is thrilled to host its first Belong in Bryan meet and mingle event on Saturday at 6 pm. at Kinder Hill Brew Lab. “Our goal is to introduce our new residents to all Bryan has to offer including our existing...
KBTX.com

Abadie places eighth at World Athletics U20 Championships

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M track & field sophomore Heather Abadie finished eighth in women’s pole vault at the World Athletics U20 Championships Thursday afternoon at the Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero. Abadie, representing Canada, cleared 13-5.25/4.10m to record her second career top 10 finish in as many...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Beto O’Rourke A Drive for Texas Town Hall in Rockdale

ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44)- Rockdale residents filled up the Kay theatre Friday evening as gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s. During O’Rourke’s Drive for Texas he will spend 49 days on the road and visit every part of Texas this summer. O’Rourke has spent a lot of time in very red areas on this 49-day road trip like Milam county, despite not being very popular in these areas. During Friday’s townhall meeting O’Rourke talked on topics that’s been a big concern for many Texans. Topics such as increasing educator salaries. Investing in world- class schools, expanding health care so more people can see a doctor and lowering costs so families can afford to live in this state. A question one Rockdale resident asked during the town hall was, what are you going to do about our guns?
ROCKDALE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Track & Field
KBTX.com

Aggies quarterback battle heating up during fall camp

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football held their fourth practice of fall camp and their first closed to the media on Saturday. The Aggies have a lot of new faces getting acclimated to the team, meaning a lot of guys are competing for starting jobs. One of the most notable positions up for grabs this fall is the quarterback. A&M went through a QB battle a year ago before Haynes King won the job but was sidelined for most of the year due to injury. King is healthy now, but he’s got some new competition with LSU transfer Max Johnson and true freshman/5-star recruit Conner Weigman.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Victor wins Commonwealth Games Decathlon, Acquah advances to long jump final

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M track & field Olympian Lindon Victor won the Commonwealth Games decathlon with 8,233 points, while Texas A&M All-American Deborah Acquah advanced to the women’s long jump Friday evening at Alexander Stadium. Trailing after eight events, Victor won the javelin (213-9/65.16m) to move to...
KBTX.com

Restaurant Report Card, August 4, 2022

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections. P/S or permit suspension happens after a...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies earn ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award

GREENSBORO, North Carolina – The Texas A&M Aggies were recognized for their prowess in the classroom, landing the American Baseball Coaches Association Team Academic Excellence Award for the 2021-22 school year. Members of the Texas A&M baseball squad combined for a 3.166 grade point average for the season. The...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy