Read on www.pdxmonthly.com
Related
The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain
Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
This Frozen Pizza at Costco Is Actually Made in Italy & Redditors Say “The Crust Is the Best”
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are some meals we always have ready to go for busy nights. Pasta with red sauce, chicken and rice, scrambled eggs. But there’s no quick-and-easy meal we get more excited for than frozen pizza. We’ve sampled tons of store-bought frozen pizzas over the years, and while there are some we’d never eat again, we’ve mostly been impressed by how the quality of frozen pizza has seemed to go up and up over the years. Costco is one of our go-to places to stock up on frozen pizza, so when we heard about a new brand they had in stock that people on Reddit love, we knew we had to spread the word.
I visited the Guy Fieri restaurant that's on every Carnival cruise, and it was a far cry from an average fast-food meal
I tried Guy's Burger Joint, a Guy Fieri-created restaurant that's on all Carnival Cruise Line ships. The menu has five different burgers and a wide array of toppings and sauces. My favorite burger had two patties — one was made of beef and the other of bacon.
Lauren Boebert’s Shooters Grill restaurant closes after landlord declines to extend lease
Lauren Boebert’s Shooters Grill in Colorado has closed down after the restaurant’s landlords refused to extend the lawmaker’s lease. The Republican lawmaker’s eatery in the town of Rifle was famous for having waitresses armed with handguns and shut its doors for the final time on Sunday, she confirmed.“We were like a family. I would say Shooters, for any employee, was their life,” she told The Post Independent about the restaurant that opened in May 2013.“We lived and breathed it every single day. They were a part of this culture and brand that we created in Rifle, and there was a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popculture
Some McDonald's Restaurants Stop Selling $1 Drinks
Your next trip to McDonald's may cost you a few extra bucks. Some Golden Arches locations have reportedly started to ditch the fan-favorite $1 drink option from menus, marking just the latest change to hit consumers' wallets amid record-breaking U.S. inflation. The $1 drink option began as a summertime promotion around 2008, with McDonald's promoting the deal year-round since 2017.
Mic
McDonald's employees reveal the truth about all-day breakfast
McDonald's all-day breakfast has essentially saved its business, as well as plenty of hungover fast food lovers who can't get up to obtain a McGriddle until early afternoon. But is serving McGriddles and hash browns all day really great for diners? No, not really. McDonald's employees took to Reddit to explain why satiating your egg and cheese cravings in the afternoon may not be the best idea at their restaurant.
Woman demands that waiter at restaurant fetch phone she dropped in the toilet
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I spent years and years of my life waitressing and a number of different kids of establishments and feel like I could fill a book with all the stories I have of the wacky things people did to me and my fellow servers during that time.
'This Isn't A Restaurant': Brother-In-Law Slammed for Breakfast Demands
The man was beside himself upon discovering waffles were not on the menu.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Taco Bell Menu Loses Beloved LTO (Could It Pull a Mexican Pizza?)
Taco Bell has gotten an awful lot of publicity for its shenanigans involving the Mexican Pizza. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report fast-food chain removed the item from its menu for pandemic-related reasons (so it said) then returned it this summer only to have it sell out due to what the company has framed as unexpectedly high demand.
Popculture
McDonald's Raises Price of One Menu Item for First Time in 14 Years
That burger craving is about to cost you a little extra, at least if you're planning to place an order at the Golden Arches. For the first time in 14 years, McDonald's has raised the price of its famous cheeseburger, marking just the latest example of widespread menu price hikes in the fast food industry.
buckinghamshirelive.com
KFC reveals new summer deals including return of 80-piece Popcorn Chicken Sharing Bucket
KFC has released a feast of summer deals including the return of its Popcorn Chicken Sharing Bucket. But fried chicken fans will have to be quick as the four discounts will only be available until September 4. The giant buckets of popcorn chicken aren't usually available to buy from the...
Pizza Hut Goes Beyond Pizza with New Menu Items
Pizza Hut (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report, famous for its delicious pizza combinations like Pepperoni Pan Pizza and Large Edge Works Pizza (both the most ordered items), announced on July 27, 2022 that it will be releasing new menu items. Some will be sold domestically in the United States and some globally in Australia. Regardless of where these items will be released, they are undoubtedly unique from what the brand typically offers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination
If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
Narcity
Alberta SkipTheDishes Driver Awarded $15K After Restaurant Refused To Give Him A Drink Tray
A SkipTheDishes driver in Red Deer, Alberta has been awarded $15,000 after a local restaurant refused to provide him with a drinks tray. The driver, Denny Haverluck, has a paralyzed left arm from a motorcycle accident and isn't able to carry anything in his left hand. Court documents said that...
Taco Bell is bringing back Mexican Pizza
Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is finally returning to menus following a three-month absense due to shortages
Eater
New Mexican Restaurant Full of Eggy Breakfast Tortas Opens in Blackland
This summer, a new fast-casual counter-service Mexican street food spot with tortas opened in the Blackland neighborhood. La Plancha debuted on 1701 East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Suite 101 on July 1. La Plancha’s tortas — Mexican sandwiches served on bolillo buns — include the La Tejana layered with...
Mexican Pizza gave Taco Bell an enormous sales boost
Taco Bell can thank Mexican Pizza for a boost in sales last quarter.
Yelp Shared Its List of The Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in the U.S.
You already rely on Yelp to score the best recommendations for food, home services, auto services, and more, and now the platform is making it easier than ever to travel with your pooch. They’ve just released their list of the Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants, pinning down the best of the best nationwide when it comes to treating your pet like royalty when they’re away from home base, even if just for a meal or a cup of coffee.
The Horrific Reason A Michigan Restaurant Had To Close Early
It has been a tough rebound for the restaurant industry since the beginning of pandemic as people return to indoor dining. The industry is down 750,000 jobs or roughly 6.1% of its workforce from pre-pandemic levels as of May, which is adversely affecting those on both sides of the service equation (per CNBC).
Read the one-star restaurant review an angry customer left a café because their waiter with a disability made them 'uncomfortable' - as the trendy eatery fires back
An upset café boss has rushed to defend one of his employees after a nasty online review criticised the barista's disability. Adam Kakaati, the owner of Nuriyah Café in the southwest Sydney suburb of Gregory Hills, said Vari Desho is his best barista in town despite suffering from Tourette Syndrome.
Comments / 0