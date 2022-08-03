Former homicide detective Chris Palombi said his PTSD shouldn’t have gotten him fired

Read on www.wave3.com
Related
clayconews.com
Woman arrested in Clay Clay County, Kentucky after Units dispatched to a Vehicle Accident
MANCHESTER, KY - The Clay County Sheriffs Office is reporting that on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at approximately 9:04 A.M., Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones arrested Patricia Sibert, 49 of Mayfork Road. The arrest occurred on the Hal Rogers Parkway when units were dispatched to a vehicle accident. Upon...
Wave 3
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve heard harrowing stories of escape from flood victims over the past week. People clinging on to what they could, to not be swept away by floodwaters. “The whole time I was just, ‘please let me make it back home to my family,’” said...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky resident cleaning up home devastated in flood she recently purchased
Jackson resident Cambi Tharp said she bought a home less than a year ago that was nearly destroyed in the epic flood that hit the area last week. Kentucky residents are trying to clean up the pieces after intense flooding. Cambi Tharp said that her house was nearly destroyed. The...
Legendary Eastern Kentucky High School Now an Emergency Supply Shelter
As an enormous fan of college basketball, you'd think I'd have visited both halls of fame dedicated to hoops, but you'd be wrong. That's one on me. But maybe I ought to do a deeper dive and really dig into the rich, beloved history of basketball in Kentucky. Maybe I need to discover where "miracles" happened at the high school level. The Commonwealth has never been the focus of a basketball movie like Hoosiers, but it could have been. Hey, it still can be.
Comments / 0