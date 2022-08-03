Minot State names softball assistant coach, no word on head coach replacement

Read on www.kfyrtv.com
Lady A cancels several North Dakota performances, including Fargo show
(Fargo, ND) -- Lady A is canceling concerts in Fargo, Minot and Sioux Falls, as well as the rest of its 2022 Fall tour. A message from the band said that Charles Kelley would be working on his sobriety. "Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy,...
Norsk Høstfest looks to fill recent vacancies
This will be Epic Companies' first time at the helm of the Høstfest and are looking to provide a new twist on this festival, which has been around since 1978.
Another Big Act Postpones Minot, North Dakota's Norsk Hostfest
The Hostfest can't seem to catch a break after a 2-year hiatus.
Lady A postpones concerts in Fargo, Minot
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lady A concerts scheduled to take place next month in the area are no longer happening. The group posted on social media that they’ll be postponed, as its lead singer Charles Kelley has “embarked on a journey to sobriety”. Lady A...
Business Beat: Esoterica set to close in September
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Esoterica was started by Betty Fedorchak 30 years ago on Main Street in Minot. The store is expected to close by the end of September, or once the items in the store are sold. Fedorchak says she hopes people have good memories of her and...
ATV injury crash near Emerado
The driver turned the ATV in a way that made her lose control and roll onto its drivers side.
Central Cab in Minot to close permanently August 14
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Central Cab Company in Minot will be closing permanently later this month, according to a post Wednesday on the company’s Facebook page. The post indicates the taxi service in Minot will cease operating Aug. 14 at 4 p.m. The post said in the post...
Ward county serious injury crash
The Kenworth truck, driven by a 62-year-old man from Bismarck, hit the driver's side of the Ford, driven by a 19-year-old man from Dunseith.
Minot leaders making public record changes
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot city leaders want to get rid of a city ordinance that allows removing disciplinary action from an employee’s record. City ordinances state that a written reprimand can be removed from an employee’s record after one year, and more serious punishments after five years.
Minot native recounts chaos in Mall of America shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (KMOT) - A shooting inside the Mall of America Thursday sent scores of shoppers running in a panic, and prompted a lockdown of the mall. Your News Leader learned some people with connections to the area were in the mall at the time. Teresa Farstad Coleman is a...
Railway Avenue closed in Minot on and off for three years
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Railway Avenue is shut down between 4th Street and 27th Street in Minot, and that might become a common sight over the next couple years. The road is closed for work on the phase 5 flood protection project. This stage is expected to last into the winter this year, and Public Works staff expect the road will be closed several more times over the next three years.
Trace’s Takes: Take A Look At North Dakota’s Most Expensive Lakeside Home
Now that I’m at the ripe old age of 26, house hunting has become sort of a weirdly obsessive hobby for me. I find myself ogling big beautiful houses everywhere I go, and sometimes even stop to take a picture or two. So when I found my LITERAL dream house right here in Nodak, I could help but write about it.
Police searching for suspects after McLean County incident Friday night
MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A McLean County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says around 11:25 p.m. Friday deputies tried to make a traffic stop near Underwood, but suspects fled in their vehicle and then ran into a cornfield near the Falkirk area. As of Saturday evening, the Sheriff’s Office does...
Fasten your seatbelts for Motor Magic
This year they are trying to add more displays, including one that hits close to home for Minot residents.
Driver seriously hurt in crash at Highway 83/23 intersection
WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – A 19-year-old Dunseith man was seriously hurt in a t-bone crash at the intersection of Highways 83 and 23 Thursday morning, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The patrol said the man was headed eastbound on 23 in a compact SVU shortly after...
MHA Nation aims to make healthcare accessible
According to the CDC, Native Americans have a greater chance of having diabetes than any other racial group in the country.
