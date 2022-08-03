Video: Texas A&M hits the field for the first day of 2022 fall camp

Read on 247sports.com
Big OT Naquil Betrand of Philadelphia commits to Texas A&M over Auburn, Penn State and others
Less than a month ago, Philadelphia (Pa.) Northeast offensive tackle Naquil Betrand was expected to end up at Colorado. The 6-foot-7, 310-pounder had been committed to the Buffaloes for quite some time before opening up his recruitment. Now, though, he is on the Texas A&M commitment list. Betrand, who played...
Multiple Texas A&M targets set to announce in coming days
Texas A&M fans are looking to get some good news this weekend as a couple major Aggie targets are announcing their decisions. One player that has an announcement set is Philadelphia (Pa.) Northeast offensive tackle Naquil Betrand. He is holding a ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Central on Saturday. The 6-foot-7,...
Aggies Ranked In College Football America Top 30
The Aggies are coming off a season in which they went 8-4 and put together the nation’s best recruiting class.
College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit
Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
