Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Will Have 3x Story Campaigns - IGN Daily Fix

The new Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet starters have been revealed. This page includes all known details about the Starter Pokemon Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, just three of all Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. Starter Pokemon are the very first partner Pokemon you'll get. Like in previous Pokemon generations, the choices for Starter Pokemon include a Grass-type, a Fire-type, and a Water-type, but these Pokemon may evolve into Pokemon with two types, otherwise known as dual-type. We'll update this page with the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters evolutions as soon as the information is available. Read more about the new Pokemon games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO