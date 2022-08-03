ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Conn. education plan addresses health care worker shortage

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VsBV8_0h3uZnlq00

Conn. governor announces plans to address health care worker shortage 00:48

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday announced a new plan to address the statewide shortages in nursing and behavioral health providers.

The state is launching a three-year higher education program to increase opportunities for aspiring nurses and social workers.

It will offer tuition assistance to state colleges and universities to incentivize low-income and minority students to enter accelerated programs.

"Being able to get that degree earlier, that accelerated program. A lot of education just takes too darn long and is too expensive, and this solves both of these things. We need you now," Lamont said.

The $35 million initiative is funded with funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

CT essential workers can apply for pandemic bonuses worth up to $1,000

Health care workers, grocery store employees and other private-sector employees who staffed vital services during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic can begin applying for up to a $1,000 bonus from the state. Comptroller Natalie Braswell’s office opened the Premium Pay portal on its website Friday. And while...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
wiltonbulletin.com

Three CT hospitals among best in the U.S., federal agency says

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three Connecticut hospitals were ranked among the best in the nation, according to new ratings released by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Sharon Hospital, Stamford Hospital and Greenwich Hospital Association each received five-star ratings, CMS’s...
GREENWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Essential Connecticut Workers Can Apply for $1,000 ‘Hero' Pay

Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay is available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a new website for applications up and running on Friday. Workers must have earned $149,999 annually or less to be eligible. The $30 million...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Connecticut awarded $23.9 million in hopes to diversify workplace

HARTFORD, Conn. — Today Gov. Ned Lamont announced that a $23.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce will be awarded to the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy. These millions of dollars will provide support in the creation of the Strengthening Sectoral Partnerships Initiative.
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Connecticut has lowest rental vacancy rate of any state, census data shows

Connecticut had the lowest vacancy rate for rental housing of any U.S. state during the second quarter of this year, data from the Census Bureau shows. According to the Census Bureau figures, only 2.1 percent of Connecticut’s rental housing was vacant during that time period, down from 4.7 percent during the first quarter. Vermont had the second lowest vacancy rate, 2.4 percent, followed by Delaware and Massachusetts.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care Worker#Behavioral Health#Education Program#Social Workers#Politics State#Politics Governor#American
fox61.com

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 5-7

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of August! We're in the final stretch of summer now. With that comes plenty of things to do as we continue on with the dog days of summer!. Enjoy all the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival by The Farm in Woodbury! The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS New York

Hundreds of people may have polio virus, New York Health Department says

New York state health officials have found indications of additional cases of polio virus in wastewater samples from two different counties, leading them to warn that hundreds of people may be infected with the potentially serious virus.Just two weeks ago, the New York Health Department reported the nation's first case of polio in almost a decade, in Rockland County, north of New York City. Officials said that case occurred in a previously healthy young adult who was unvaccinated and developed paralysis in their legs. Since then, three positive wastewater samples from Rockland County and four from neighboring Orange County were discovered and...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
WARWICK, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

New Yorkers say crime top priority of governor's race

NEW YORK -- As the November election for New York governor inches closer, voters have a lot on their minds. From crime, to education, quality of life and the economy, many we spoke with sounded off about what they believe should be the governor's top priority. "We need a strong governor," Manhattan resident Ava Schofield told CBS2. "Just strengthen what we already have."Schofield lives in Manhattan with her two young daughters. She said she has a laundry list of priorities the governor should take on, but crime is at the top. New York voter guide: Deadlines and details for August 2022 primary election"I...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
102K+
Followers
23K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy