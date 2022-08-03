ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

2 NYC nonprofits receive funding from Lady Gaga's foundation

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZPMt_0h3uZmt700

NYC-area nonprofits receive funding from Lady Gaga's foundation 00:25

NEW YORK -- Lady Gaga is working to support young people and their mental health.

Her Born This Way Foundation has selected 22 organizations to receive $25,000 or $50,000 grants as part of their Kindness in Community Fund.

It's an overall $1 million commitment to support local groups and their mental health work.

Two New York City-area nonprofits are among those receiving funding -- Right to Be and the Sam and Devorah Foundation for Transgender Youth.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

New York Public Library's Belmont branch hosts anti-prom

NEW YORK -- The New York Public Library's Belmont branch hosted its second ever "anti-prom" Friday night.It offered a safe and inclusive space for teens to dress up, hang out and have fun.Kids ages 12-18 are invited to celebrate personal expression, including embracing their sexuality, gender identity, culture and style of dress."Just to celebrate, have a party when they might not feel as accepted at their school dances," said Whitney Davidson-Rhodes, a young adult librarian for the Wakefield branch."It's going to be an opportunity for everybody who is LGBTQ+ to actually enjoy something for once and actually be appreciated," one student said."Like, we get to feel included, and we get to do fun stuff like design pins and tote bags and stuff like that, and we get to get free books," another student said.This year's theme was "Bronx Rising" to celebrate resilience and perseverance in the wake of the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

The New Luxury Senior Living Community in Manhattan Is Like Living in a 5-Star Hotel

Click here to read the full article. Senior living homes are known for being stale and uncomfortable, but several developers and designers are working together to elevate senior living communities for those accustomed to a certain lifestyle. The Apsley is the latest luxury senior living development in Manhattan that appeals to individuals who don’t want to compromise on a luxury lifestyle as they age. It also ensures family members that their loved ones are receiving the best-in-class care. Developed by Hines, Welltower and Sunrise Senior Living, The Apsley is the team’s second luxury senior community in Manhattan, following their first project...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

LL Cool J's hip-hop festival draws hundreds in Queens

NEW YORK -- Hundreds turned out in Queens on Saturday for a hip-hop festival hosted by two-time Grammy winner LL Cool J.Some of the biggest names in hip-hop took the stage at the inaugural day-long "Rock the Bells Festival" at the Forest Hills Stadium."I was looking forward to looking at the culture, putting on a showcase for '90s artists, people who have been around for, like, 20 years, and that's exactly what happened, so it fulfilled my dreams, so I'm good," Buffalo resident Jayce Hill told CBS2's Thalia Perez.The event was named after LL Cool J's brand, Rock the Bells,...
QUEENS, NY
petapixel.com

These Elderly New Yorkers Were First Generation to Ever Be Photographed

These amazing photographs of elderly New Yorkers are believed to be some of the earliest people ever photographed — many of them were born in the 1700s. Some of the pictures, thought to have been captured in the 1840s, were taken by legendary American Civil War photographer Mathew Brady who had a studio in the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Entertainment
travellemming.com

15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)

Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kiiky.com

15 Best Law Schools In New York In 2022: Requirements, Scholarships

Attending a prominent Law school in New York is crucial if you’re thinking about a career in law to pass the bar exam, land a job, and succeed in your future endeavors. Even though attending a top law school in New York is important, picking the proper one to apply to and enroll in can be challenging.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkled.com

Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC

Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC. 89 South Street at Pier 17 (South Street Seaport) Please keep in mind the possible inclement weather in store for NYC this Saturday. Celebrate Jamaican Independence Day with Authentic Food and a Meet and Greet with Reggae Icons. The following comes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
yonkerstimes.com

Unfortunately, Crack is Back, From Brooklyn to Brewster

The invasion of Crack Cocaine onto the streets of New York City and beyond in the 1980’s can be remembered best by Artist Keith Haring’s 1986 mural which driver’s on the Harlem River-FDR Drive can still see today. Unfortunately, Haring’s mural still rings true today, and not just in New York City, but across the Hudson Valley of New York State.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Hundreds cross Brooklyn Bridge to support COVID long-haulers

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of New Yorkers are marching across the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday to demand support for COVID long-haulers, survivors and children left orphaned by the pandemic. Survivors from other states, including Illinois, Florida and Tennessee, traveled to the city to take part in the 2nd Annual March To Remember. It started at 11 a.m. on the Brooklyn side of the bridge.Marchers will cross into Manhattan for a speaking program at 1 p.m. 
BROOKLYN, NY
WIBX 950

This is Unbelievably New York’s Most Popular Milkshake

Milk and ice cream. It is a pretty basic formula. Or is it?. I am a New Yorker. It takes a lot to surprise me but I was taken completely off guard when I found out what the most popular milkshake we like to consume is. Maybe I am using the word "we" a little too loosely because I have never heard anyone order this milkshake. I have never even heard of it. Until recently I had no idea it existed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Transgender Youth#Mental Health#Charity
longisland.com

Attorney General James Stops New York City Landlords That Harassed Rent-Stabilized Tenants and Lied to Banks

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Ink Property Group LLC (Ink) for violating rent stabilization laws and illegally harassing tenants. Ink — managed by Eden Ashourzadeh, Alex Kahen, and then-Public Advocate James’ 2016 Worst Landlords List offender Robert Kaydanian — bought dozens of rent-stabilized buildings in low-income communities of color with the intention of illegally deregulating affordable housing for profit. Through a variety of illegal activities, Ink forced out rent-stabilized tenants so their units could be offered at market rate. Ink also intentionally submitted false documents to financial institutions, lying about rents and occupancy to obtain loans. As part of the settlement, Ink will pay up to $1.75 million to preserve affordable housing, and over $400,000 in restitution to tenants. Ink will also bring at least 28 apartments that were illegally deregulated back into rent stabilization, making them permanently affordable. Ink is also required to install a monitor and external property management company to ensure compliance with rent stabilization laws and manage their buildings, which will be overseen by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC streets go car-free for 14th year of Summer Streets

NEW YORK -- New York's Summer Streets program kicked off Saturday.New Yorkers took over the streets on foot and on bikes, celebrating the car-free streets.This is the 14th year of the program, and this year, it's been expanded.Mayor Eric Adams was among the bikers celebrating the extension from the Brooklyn Bridge to East Harlem."What is more beautiful than getting us out walking and riding together? People were talking to each other who didn't know each other before. That's the secret weapon of Open Streets. It allows us to open our minds, open our hearts, open our interactions of how do we live like one New York," Adams said.The festival will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 13 and 20.For more information, including an event map and list of activities, click here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Celebrities
W42ST.nyc

30 Years of Amy’s Bread: Hell’s Kitchen Memories of The Iconic Blue Bakery

Everyone in Hell’s Kitchen knows Amy’s Bread, its iconic turquoise storefront and signature loaves, pastries and cakes. The much loved bakery is celebrating its 30th year in business on 9th Avenue, and to mark the occasion we sat down with founder Amy Scherber, staff alumni and notable fans to hear their favorite memories of the […] The post 30 Years of Amy’s Bread: Hell’s Kitchen Memories of The Iconic Blue Bakery appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
102K+
Followers
23K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy