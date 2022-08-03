Verdi residents sue Reno, claiming city's approval of development violates 3,000-unit cap

Read on foxreno.com
Washoe County responds to theft, bedbug, drug concerns at Cares Campus homeless shelter
A woman named Neva Elliott wrote to the RGJ recently to share her experience living at the Nevada Cares Campus emergency homeless shelter for five months earlier this year, detailing concerns about lice, drugs and the treatment of mentally ill clients. You can read her story here. Bugs, drugs, theft: One woman's story of...
mynews4.com
Homeowners warn about 'deceptive' Reno contractor after losing thousands
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Outside Yan Lei's South Reno home, he's sweeping up a mistake which he says costs him thousands. "We've had all these materials outside my yard and I don't know what to do with him," says Lei. Spread throughout the majority of...
Record-Courier
Constable named East Fork Justice of the Peace
The man likely to be the last East Fork constable will be wrapping up his office sooner than anticipated after Douglas County commissioners appointed Paul Gilbert as East Fork Justice of the Peace on Thursday. Gilbert will serve out the term vacated by the death of East Fork Justice of...
mynews4.com
"I spent around $800": Reno teachers struggle with inflation
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Teachers struggle to pay for school supplies but also feel the pressure from parents and the school district to meet unrealistic expectations. I am not just a teacher. I am a nurse, a friend, and sometimes a social worker. Washoe County...
2news.com
Sandbag Stations in Northern Nevada
Sandbag stations are set up in Washoe County and Douglas County, to help residents who may be dealing with flooding. Officials say sand and bags are provided at each site, but residents should bring their own shovel and fill the bags themselves. These are the sandbag stations located in Reno:
FOX Reno
Nevada Health Center's Mammovan returning to Northern Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Health Center's Mammovan is visiting northern Nevada starting Aug. 9. The Mammovan is a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services to women. Call 1.877.581.6266, option 1 to make an appointment. Mammography screenings are primarily...
2news.com
RFD Station #1 Ranks Fifth Busiest in U.S.
We know that our local first responders are busy responding to all types of calls. However, one new report shows that the Reno Fire Department is one of the busiest in the nation.
mynews4.com
News 4 Facts: Outlaw Flat Trac
KOLO TV Reno
Kaia FIT Sierra in Midtown temporarily closes due to water damage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Wednesday afternoon, there were roads under water and drivers rescued from their cars as thunderstorms moved through the area. All that heavy down pour, forced Kaia FIT Sierra in Midtown to close its doors temporarily due to wet ceilings and floors. “We walked into the...
kunr.org
Breaking down why one of two domestic violence shelters in Washoe County may be closing
One of two emergency shelters for victims of domestic violence in Washoe County has been ordered by a judge to close later this month. KUNR’s Jose Davila IV sat down with Lucia Starbuck to learn more. Jose Davila IV: Before we get into this complex lawsuit, what can you...
DA awaits evidence that accused killer Troy Driver not competent for trial
Lyon County District Attorney Stephen Rye is questioning why attorneys for Troy Driver say he might not be competent to stand trial in the kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of Fernley teen Naomi Irion. Rye's response was among five new court filings in Fernley this week in the case that rocked the small community 35 miles east of...
KOLO TV Reno
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities looked for a person reported missing in the Truckee River Saturday afternoon, but did not find him. They called off the search just after 5:30 p.m. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue and the Reno Fire Department searched the river from Dorostkar Park at Mayberry Drive downstream.
Tahoe-area fire station closed due to bat infestation
NEVADA (KTXL) — A fire station in the Lake Tahoe region has been forced to shut down due to an infestation of bats. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District said it closed a station in New Washoe City, which is between Carson City and Reno, Nevada. The bat infestation caused health and safety concerns for […]
FOX Reno
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Couple strikes deal to preserve, open Webber Lake to public
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The forethought of a husband and wife to preserve a once private, pristine mountain lake means the public can enjoy this spot almost as it was during California's Gold Rush days. Webber Lake stands along the once popular Henness Pass Road route used by stage...
FOX Reno
City of Reno offering sandbags to residents as rainstorms, flood watches continue
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Just four days into the month, this is already Reno's fourth wettest August on record. As rainfall continues, even flooding some roads near the Reno-Tahoe airport, the City is offering sand and sand bags to residents at several locations. As Washoe...
fernleyreporter.com
Washoe County detectives investigating officer-involved shooting near Wadsworth, one LCSO deputy on administrative leave
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer involved shooting, which occurred on August 4, in the area of Interstate 80 near Wadsworth. As a result, the Washoe County Regional Officer Involved Shooting Protocol has been activated. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency for this investigation, working with investigators from the Sparks Police Department, Reno Police Department and the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office.
mynews4.com
Crystal Fire burns in California near Verdi
Smoke will be visible because of the Crystal Fire burning in Dog Valley near Verdi. Authorities reported a small fire on the California side of Long Valley Road and Mitchell Canyon August 4. It is about two and a half acres as of Thursday afternoon. The Crystal Fire was caused...
KOLO TV Reno
Emergency response closes north Reno street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 11:10 P.M. UPDATE: Reno Police say the SUV involved in the incident was involved in a hit-and-run crash at a nearby apartment complex a short time earlier. Witnesses followed the driver. They found him pinned underneath. Investigators believe the man driving the SUV got out of the vehicle and forgot to put it in park. It appears it then rolled over him.
SUV smashes into Tahoe dispensary after driver fails to put SUV in park
INCLINE VILLAGE -- An SUV crashed through the front windows of a Lake Tahoe dispensary on Tuesday after a driver failed to put her vehicle in park and lost control. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on the Nevada side of the lake and that the driver was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. A worker at the front desk in the dispensary was not hurt, although surveillance video from inside the store showed that the car nearly missing her.According to investigators, the driver, described as an elderly woman, failed to place her SUV in park at the Christmas Tree Village shopping center across the street from NuLeaf Lake Tahoe. The SUV rolled backwards, spun around and continued forward down the shopping center driveway, across Highway 28 and into the dispensary. The store is temporarily closed.
