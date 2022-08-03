ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Verdi residents sue Reno, claiming city's approval of development violates 3,000-unit cap

By Ben Margiott
FOX Reno
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Record-Courier

Constable named East Fork Justice of the Peace

The man likely to be the last East Fork constable will be wrapping up his office sooner than anticipated after Douglas County commissioners appointed Paul Gilbert as East Fork Justice of the Peace on Thursday. Gilbert will serve out the term vacated by the death of East Fork Justice of...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

"I spent around $800": Reno teachers struggle with inflation

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Teachers struggle to pay for school supplies but also feel the pressure from parents and the school district to meet unrealistic expectations. I am not just a teacher. I am a nurse, a friend, and sometimes a social worker. Washoe County...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Sandbag Stations in Northern Nevada

Sandbag stations are set up in Washoe County and Douglas County, to help residents who may be dealing with flooding. Officials say sand and bags are provided at each site, but residents should bring their own shovel and fill the bags themselves. These are the sandbag stations located in Reno:
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

Nevada Health Center's Mammovan returning to Northern Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Health Center's Mammovan is visiting northern Nevada starting Aug. 9. The Mammovan is a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services to women. Call 1.877.581.6266, option 1 to make an appointment. Mammography screenings are primarily...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

RFD Station #1 Ranks Fifth Busiest in U.S.

We know that our local first responders are busy responding to all types of calls. However, one new report shows that the Reno Fire Department is one of the busiest in the nation.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

News 4 Facts: Outlaw Flat Trac

Station Address: KRNV, 1790 Vassar Street, Reno, NV 89502. Contest Area: Nevada Counties: Washoe, Carson, Douglas, and Lyon. Age of Eligibility: Twenty-One (21) Program to Watch: Watch News 4 Today which the Station airs each weekday, Monday – Friday, from 5:00 AM PDT to 7:00 AM PDT on Channel 4, for the trivia question.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Kaia FIT Sierra in Midtown temporarily closes due to water damage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Wednesday afternoon, there were roads under water and drivers rescued from their cars as thunderstorms moved through the area. All that heavy down pour, forced Kaia FIT Sierra in Midtown to close its doors temporarily due to wet ceilings and floors. “We walked into the...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities looked for a person reported missing in the Truckee River Saturday afternoon, but did not find him. They called off the search just after 5:30 p.m. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue and the Reno Fire Department searched the river from Dorostkar Park at Mayberry Drive downstream.
RENO, NV
FOX40

Tahoe-area fire station closed due to bat infestation

NEVADA (KTXL) — A fire station in the Lake Tahoe region has been forced to shut down due to an infestation of bats.  The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District said it closed a station in New Washoe City, which is between Carson City and Reno, Nevada.  The bat infestation caused health and safety concerns for […]
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

FCC Applications

The following contains instructions for the online posting of post-filing renewal announcements for Sinclair’s South Lake Tahoe, CA station. Pre-filing announcements are no longer required. Included with these instructions are the text of the post-filing announcements. Post-filing Renewal Announcements for. K14SD-D, South Lake Tahoe, CA, Facility ID 168232. Instructions:
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
fernleyreporter.com

Washoe County detectives investigating officer-involved shooting near Wadsworth, one LCSO deputy on administrative leave

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer involved shooting, which occurred on August 4, in the area of Interstate 80 near Wadsworth. As a result, the Washoe County Regional Officer Involved Shooting Protocol has been activated. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency for this investigation, working with investigators from the Sparks Police Department, Reno Police Department and the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Crystal Fire burns in California near Verdi

Smoke will be visible because of the Crystal Fire burning in Dog Valley near Verdi. Authorities reported a small fire on the California side of Long Valley Road and Mitchell Canyon August 4. It is about two and a half acres as of Thursday afternoon. The Crystal Fire was caused...
VERDI, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Emergency response closes north Reno street

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 11:10 P.M. UPDATE: Reno Police say the SUV involved in the incident was involved in a hit-and-run crash at a nearby apartment complex a short time earlier. Witnesses followed the driver. They found him pinned underneath. Investigators believe the man driving the SUV got out of the vehicle and forgot to put it in park. It appears it then rolled over him.
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

SUV smashes into Tahoe dispensary after driver fails to put SUV in park

INCLINE VILLAGE -- An SUV crashed through the front windows of a Lake Tahoe dispensary on Tuesday after a driver failed to put her vehicle in park and lost control. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on the Nevada side of the lake and that the driver was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. A worker at the front desk in the dispensary was not hurt, although surveillance video from inside the store showed that the car nearly missing her.According to investigators, the driver, described as an elderly woman, failed to place her SUV in park at the Christmas Tree Village shopping center across the street from NuLeaf Lake Tahoe. The SUV rolled backwards, spun around and continued forward down the shopping center driveway, across Highway 28 and into the dispensary. The store is temporarily closed.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV

