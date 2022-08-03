Firefighters battle flames amid pack-rat conditions, possible meth lab at Hawthorne home

Read on nypressnews.com
2 Hospitalized, 2 Light Poles Down After Violent Rollover Crash
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were hospitalized after a violent rollover crash that demolished a vehicle, downed two light poles and took out power in the immediate area. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Whittier Police Department received a call at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, of a traffic collision on the 10700 East block of Beverly Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard in the city of Whittier.
Car Plows Into Home, Erupts Into Flames
SANTA MONICA—On Friday, August 5, at approximately 12:01 p.m. officials responded to a call after a vehicle plowed through a home at 1766 Walgrove Avenue in Mar Vista. The car erupted into flames causing a structure fire. An LAFD spokesperson described the home as being a two-story, 738-square-foot home...
Driver Refuses to Exit Car Involved in 3-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Central-Alameda, Los Angeles, CA: A driver involved in a three-vehicle traffic collision refused to exit his damaged car when the Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived on the scene around 11:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. LAFD responded to the 1300 east block of 42nd Street in the Central-Alameda neighborhood within...
Actress Anne Heche crashes car into Mar Vista home, sparking large fire
LOS ANGELES - The driver who crashed into a Mar Vista home, sparking a fire, has been identified as actress Anne Heche. Firefighters were sent to the 1800 block of South Walgrove Avenue just before 11 a.m. The car, a 2020 Mini Copper, went through the house, causing a massive...
1 Extricated in Critical Condition After Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Lake Balboa, Los Angeles, CA: One person was trapped after a traffic collision involving at least three vehicles that spanned a large area east and west of… Read more "1 Extricated in Critical Condition After Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision"
Death of woman found in Woodland Hills home ruled a homicide
The death of a 81-year-old woman who had suffered burns and was found dead in her home in Woodland Hills has been ruled a homicide, county authorities said. A family member of the victim called police at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday, and officers went to the 208000 block of Martha Street, north of Burbank Boulevard, and found the woman in a bedroom, Officer Annie Hernandez of the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service.
Arcadia nurse held without bail for allegedly shooting at neighbor’s apartment
ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) — An Arcadia nurse is behind bars, being held without bail after allegedly firing several gunshots into the apartments surrounding hers earlier this week. Kathryn Pugh, 39, was arrested Monday for illegally discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling in the 600 block of Sunset Boulevard...
Actress Anne Heche seriously injured after crashing car into California home
LOS ANGELES — Emmy Award winner Anne Heche was reportedly seriously injured after apparently crashing her car into a home in a Los Angeles neighborhood, according to KTTV. According to KCBS-TV, a 2020 Mini Cooper owned by Heche was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the road and slammed into a two-story Mar Vista home Friday morning, setting it on fire.
Suspect arrested for fatal shooting in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was arrested in Long Beach Friday evening after eluding police for more than three hours after fatally shooting another man. Long Beach Police Department officers were called just after 3:20 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 3100 block of West Spring Street, near Silverado Park, on reports of the shooting and found the victim at the scene with a gunshot to his upper body, according to a department statement.
Suspicious Death Of 81-Year-Old In Woodland Hills
WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Topanga region responded to a call of a body, possible burglary, and possible arson at 20800 Martha Street. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of forced entry. The charred remains of the victim was...
Armored truck security guard critically injured in shootout at casino
LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Police in California are investigating a casino robbery where security guards were injured, and the suspects remain on the loose. The shooting happened earlier this week at the Hustler Casino about 15 miles south of Los Angeles. According to authorities, employees rushed out after hearing a...
5 killed, 7 injured in multi-vehicle crash in L.A.
5 killed and 7 others injured in a multi-vehicle crash at a gas station on South La Brea and Slauson avenues on Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the crash was reported around 1:40 p.m. Video shows the fatal crash was caused when a dark-colored Mercedes speeds through a red light...
Long Beach Police report traffic fatality at Pacific Coast Highway and River Avenue
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 10:10 p.m., officers responded to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and River Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, which resulted in the death of a female adult. Upon arrival, officers located a female pedestrian down in the...
50-foot tree branch falls on street in East Long Beach neighborhood, authorities say
It is not clear what caused the branch to snap off, but tree health has been an ongoing concern for years in Long Beach. The post 50-foot tree branch falls on street in East Long Beach neighborhood, authorities say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Fruit vendor shot and killed in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. - A fruit vendor was shot and killed in an unincorporated area of Gardena and detectives on Friday were investigating the circumstances of his death. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Compton Station responded just after 5:50 p.m. Thursday to the 100 block of Rosecrans Avenue between Main and San Pedro streets following a call reporting shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
Man charged with vicious assault of woman in Hollywood parking garage
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today his office has filed charges against a man accused of assaulting a woman in a Hollywood parking garage last week. “Violence not only harms individual victims but also disrupts our entire community’s sense of safety,” District Attorney Gascón said....
Teenage boy arrested for allegedly killing 19-year-old man in Long Beach
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly shooting to death a 19-year-old man inside a home in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers dispatched at 3:22 p.m. Friday to the 3100 bock of West Spring Street regarding a report of a shooting found Louis Longeno of Maywood suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Robbery, shooting outside casino in Gardena leaves 2 guards injured
An armored-van security guard was shot today in a gun battle outside the Hustler Casino in Gardena initiated by an unknown number of suspects who made off with a still-undetermined amount of cash from the vehicle.
Planning to Drink & Drive? Don’t – and LAPD Will be Checking
As part of its long-time effort to reduce drunk driving in the Southland, the Los Angeles Police Department will be conducting another of its driver’s license/sobriety checkpoints Saturday evening. The LAPD says checkpoints will be set up from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. in the San Fernando Valley at...
First body ID'd from fiery Windsor Hills crash
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A memorial of balloons and flowers grew Friday in Windsor Hills at the scene of a fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and pregnant woman, while investigators continued working to learn why a Mercedes-Benz driver plowed through the intersection at high speed, showing no signs of attempting to stop for a red light.
