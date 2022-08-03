ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

‘High School Summer Pass’ allows SWFL teens to workout for free at Planet Fitness

By Geoff Harris
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Three out of four American teenagers aren’t getting enough exercise.

According to researchers from the University of Georgia, 75% of American teenagers are not being physically active enough on a daily basis. But here in Southwest Florida, local gyms are trying to encourage teenagers to workout.

“We definitely have more teenagers, that 13-18 range right now, is significantly high especially in the summertime,” said Lauren Schaech, the Group Fitness Manager and a Personal Trainer at Crunch Fitness in Cape Coral.

Having worked at Crunch since they opened in the summer of 2021, Schaech said most of the teenagers they see coming into the gym generally come with friends. But they always recommend asking one of the trainers for help.

“We typically have teenagers coming in together and we will reach out to them and let them know, hey, it’s better if you start with a trainer so that we can make sure your form and what you’re doing is correct,” Schaech said.

But Crunch isn’t the only gym encouraging teenagers to come in and workout. Planet Fitness recently launched their ‘High School Summer Pass’ which allows 14-19 year olds to workout for free through the end of August.

“It’s getting them out and having them come in and take advantage of fitness, it’s so good for both their mental and their physical well-being and so for us it was a very natural fit to decide to offer that for them to take advantage of,” said Mandi Castagnola, the Director of Operations for Planet Fitness.

Now not only does the pass allow teens to workout for free, there are also exercises available for them to follow in the Planet Fitness app.

“They are all trainer-led and they focus on different things whether it’s cardio or strength to really give teens that support to know that they’re starting with a strong foundation and able to grow with it,” Castagnola said.

For more information on the ‘High School Summer Pass,’ you can visit this website.

